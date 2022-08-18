Ben Linfoot returns with his guide to the ITV action on day three of York's Ebor Festival and he's hoping for a bit of a turn up in the feature Nunthorpe Stakes.

Racing betting tips: Friday August 19 0.5pts e.w Ravenscraig Castle in 1.50 York at 28/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Tashkhan in 2.25 York at 9/1 (General) 1pt e.w Dragon Symbol in 3.35 York at 25/1 (Hills, Ladbrokes 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

"He could be anything" | Best Bets for Friday at York

RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE - 1.50 York

A real headscratcher opens Friday’s card at York with the Sky Bet Handicap over 1m4f attracting 19 runners including the fascinating Royal Ascot winner Amtiyaz who returns from over 400 days off for the Gosdens. Cormier looks to have improved significantly judging by his Chester win and is bound to be popular, especially if there’s a bit of rain overnight, while Mahrajaan has to be a player for William Haggas if the cheekpieces sharpen him up a bit. However, in an open race I’d rather chance one at a price and RAVENSCRAIG CASTLE is another who goes in first-time cheekpieces for Iain Jardine. The same headgear perked up many of his siblings and you can strike a line through his Musselburgh defeat last time where he was too keen in a small field. Dropping back to this trip in the headgear could spark a major improvement and he might get a freebie on the front end, too.

TASHKHAN – 2.25 York

It’s great to see Stradivarius, Trueshan and Coltrane getting the gloves on again after their Goodwood Cup dust up with the first-named aiming for his fourth win in the Group 2 Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup. John & Thady Gosden’s superstar is holding his from tremendously well at the age of eight and I’m not mad keen in taking him on at one of his favourite tracks, but I am tempted by one who missed the Sussex smash up last time bringing a freshness angle into this. That horse is Brian Ellison’s TASHKHAN, a young stayer on the up as his form behind Trueshan (in the Long Distance Cup) and Stradivarius (at this track in the Yorkshire Cup) shows. A staying on third over 1m6f on the Knavesmire back in May, he ran well in the Gold Cup at Ascot last time where he led with three furlongs to go and returning to York over two miles looks perfect for him on the back of a two-month break.

MARSHMAN – 3.00 York

Karl Burke’s two-year-olds continue to thrive as Swingalong highlighted in the Lowther on Thursday and his MARSHMAN has alluring claims in the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Gimcrack Stakes. The son of Harry Angel is unbeaten in two runs and bolted up at Thirsk last time under a penalty when let loose by Clifford Lee. That was a clear indicator that he’s ready for a crack at this level and while there’s stamina on his dam’s side he’s clearly pacey like his sire – who put in one of his best performances when winning the Duke of York at this track. Royal Scotsman is the form pick but he has a 3lb penalty to carry and that could hand the advantage to Burke’s charge.

DRAGON SYMBOL - 3.35 York

There are some terrifically unexposed fillies at the head of the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes market with the unbeaten Royal Aclaim and the two-year-old The Platinum Queen dominating the betting. The duo are stacked with potential but this race is no place for a lack of experience and it’ll be like no contest either have taken part in before. One of them might well be good enough, but at the prices I’m eager to have a swing at them and at 25/1 DRAGON SYMBOL looks overpriced. Third in this race last year, he’s been racing too keenly since moving to Roger Varian’s but the Newmarket handler might well have found the key to him when applying the hood at Hamilton. That race was a springboard for a big run from Emaraaty Ana in last year’s Nunthorpe and it could well have prepped Dragon Symbol nicely for this, as he settled much better in the quick early stages at the Scottish track with the new headgear applied.

"You could feel the roar, it was a great race" - Remembering Sea The Stars' Juddmonte International

MYRISTICA - 4.10 York

Tim Easterby can land the ITV closer on Friday as his MYRISTICA goes for the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies’ Handicap over the extended 10 furlongs. The daughter of Harzand has improved this summer thanks to gaining experience and the addition of cheekpieces, with wins at Ripon and Beverley to show for her efforts. Things didn’t go well for her at Goodwood but that doesn’t mean she won’t cut it at a different A-list track and she still looks handicapped to run well on her most recent second at Ripon. David Allan get a fine tune of her and he’s back in the saddle, so she’s probably a little too big in the market on the back of her Goodwood reverse. Published at 1630 BST on 18/08/22