Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
New!
Audio & Video
Breeders Cup
Kinross 'moving well' ahead of BC Mile
Ralph Beckett is looking forward to running dual G1 winner Kinross (GB) in the US$2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) at Keeneland next Saturday.
Racing
20h
Last updated
Saffron Beach ruled out of Breeders’ Cup
Jane Chapple-Hyam has ruled Saffron Beach out of the Breeders’ Cup after being unhappy with her blood test results.
Racing
1d
Last updated
Breeders' Cup profiles: The Euro stars
Ben Linfoot guides you through the European challenge for the Breeders' Cup with profiles on 20 of the possible runners at Keeneland November 4-5.
Racing
19h
Last updated
Take Tuesday in Filly & Mare Turf
Racing
2d
Last updated
Ward eyes hat-trick with Golden Pal
Racing
2d
Last updated
Walker sweet on 'brilliant miler'
Racing
2d
Last updated
Breeders' Cup 2022: John Quinn Q&A
Racing
3d
Last updated
Breeders' Cup 2022: Richard Fahey Q&A
Racing
4d
Last updated
No Breeders' Cup bid as Blackbeard retired
Racing
4d
Last updated
Show More
Next Off
Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for
FREE
- No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
gift
Offers and prize draws
news
Exclusive content
Join for Free HERE
Most Followed
MOST READ RACING