Flightline produced a phenomenal performance to win the Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic in spellbinding fashion.
The world’s best racehorse headed to Keeneland unbeaten in five starts and having recorded the second highest Beyer speed figure since 1991 when stepping up to 10 furlongs with aplomb at Del Mar in September.
Facing the toughest cast of his career, John Sadler’s four-year-old proved he was fully deserving of his reputation as one of the best racehorses to ever grace the dirt with a commanding victory in Kentucky.
The Tapit colt was away well in the hands of Flavien Prat and hot on the tail of the front-running Life Is Good as the field ran to the first turn and the pair were at least 10 lengths clear of the chasing pack as the race developed down the far side.
Flightline’s jockey was content to stalk last year’s Dirt Mile champion and Prat was motionless as he took a lead into straight.
The rider soon nudged the accelerator and Flightline put the $6million contest to bed in a matter of strides, as he took off for a ceremonial waltz up the stretch to the wire where he was eight length and a quarter lengths clear of the runner-up Olympiad.
Sadler said on ITV Racing: "I'm exhausted, we came to Kentucky two weeks early and I don't think I've slept for two weeks.
"This is one of the great American dirt horses ever to have run. When we worked him here last Saturday there must have been two or three thousand racefans out to see a piece of work.
"You just don't see these great horses often. I'm a veteran trainer so at this time of my career I just try to enjoy the process and enjoy the day-to-day. He's a lot like Frankel, people kept asking I wanted to see him tested but I just kept saying 'no!'"
