Today's highlights 7.00 - MAGIC WIN FOR BUICK AND APPLEBY IN JUVENILE TURF SPRINT 7.40 - WHEEL A BREAKTHROUGH WINNER FOR GAFFALIONE IN JUVENILE FILLIES 8.20 - MEDITATE IS MUCH THE BEST IN JUVENILE FILLIES TURF 9.00 - Bob Baffert's Cave Rock takes centre stage in the Juvenile 9.40 - Hotly-fancied Silver Knott looks to stamp his class on Juvenile Turf

Next race tip: Ben Linfoot's view CAVE ROCK – 9.00 Keeneland (Dirt)

The FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile can go the way of Bob Baffert’s CAVE ROCK who has a touch of his sire’s brilliance about him. The son of Arrogate was simply awesome in the American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita last time out when leading home a Baffert 1-2-3-4, making all and quickening clear for an impressive five-and-a-half length win over National Treasure. His stablemate had previously shown good speed to win over six-and-a-half at Del Mar but Cave Rock was in a different league to him in California and he looks well capable of sustaining his challenge despite being so quick. That’s a potent combination and he’s very difficult to oppose.

Latest reports and reaction Meditate is much the best in Juvenile Fillies Turf Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore got off the mark at this year's Breeders' Cup as Meditate (15/8f) ran out an emphatic winner of the Juvenile Fillies Turf, earning quotes of 8/1 (from 16/1) with Betfair for next year's 1000 Guineas. Runner-up at the top level on her last two starts on European soil, Meditate had stamina to prove on her first try at a mile and she was patiently ridden by Moore in the early stages before starting to make good headway out wide on the home turn. Produced to lead halfway down the straight, she simply powered clear from there to put a good field to the sword in style, leading home Pleasant Passage and Cairo Consort who fared best of the home team. Midnight Mile, trained by Richard Fahey, was a never-nearer fourth having been held up last of all in the early stages.

Meditate runs away with the Juvenile Fillies Turf (image courtesy of the Breeders' Cup)

Wheel a breakthrough winner for Gaffalione in Juvenile Fillies Jockey Tyler Gaffalione finally opened his account at the Breeders' Cup courtesy of Wonder Wheel (5/1), who made it four wins from five career starts with a tough performance in the Juvenile Fillies. 0/35 on his previous visits to the meeting, Gaffalione stuck to the rail virtually throughout on a filly who had provided him with Grade One success in the Alcibiades Stakes over the same course and distance the time before. Wonder Wheel made all on that occasion, but this time she came from the rear of the field and the result was never in much doubt once she'd been switched out in the straight. She kept going well from there to land the spoils with a bit to spare from Leave No Trace and Raging Sea who completed the frame.

Wonder Wheel is well on top in the Juvenile Fillies (image courtesy of the Breeders' Cup)

Magic win for Buick and Appleby in Juvenile Turf Sprint William Buick and Charlie Appleby picked up where they left off at the 2021 Breeders' Cup as Mischief Magic (5/1) ran out a ready winner of the Juvenile Turf Sprint which kicked off this year's meeting. The duo enjoyed three winners from as many runners together at last year's Breeders' Cup and Mischief Magic, last seen finishing fourth in the Middle Park at Newmarket, was the first of their team to take to the track on Friday. Held up last of all in the early stages, the son of Exceed And Excel still had the whole field to pass on the home turn before beginning to make up ground on the inside. Switched out around fellow British raider Persian Force inside the final furlong, Mischief Magic picked up well from there to ultimately win in decisive fashion, running down Karl Burke's Dramatised to lead home a one-two for the Brits. Private Creed edged out Persian Force for third, but Richard Fahey's The Platinum Queen trailed in well beaten having been unable to get to the front from her wide draw under Hollie Doyle.

Mischief Magic wins the Juvenile Turf Sprint (image courtesy of the Breeders' Cup)

Appleby told Sky Sports Racing: “I knew they were going to go hard. “William has been in such great form and riding with such confidence, I could see what he was doing. He was trying to get him on his lead and he got him on his lead on the back turn there, I could see where he was trying to angle out and just got pushed back in again. “I don’t think it did the horse any harm because as I said to Will, just give him gaps, he just needs daylight and he might just have a chance. A great ride by William, I’m delighted. It’s great to be back.” Buick added: "I expected him to be outpaced early, he's a comfortable closer at six furlongs at home, so I knew the five and a half here with the speed that was in the race would catch him out early. "I knew if I got him on to the back of a horse that would take me into the straight he would finish off real good. He felt super and he really enjoyed coming off the turn. "He ran very well in the Middle Park which was a good race last time at Newmarket. I think this is only his fifth race, so he's still learning. He enjoyed the ground and coming off the turn. Everything just came together for him today."

Fahey said of The Platinum Queen: “I was disappointed with her run. Nothing seemed to go right and Hollie said she felt a bit flat. “She will have a well-deserved holiday now. “Hollie said she got more worked up today than she had done before and I think it was all a bit of a shock to her system. “She jumped well but one came around her outside and from then it was not going right for us.”

