Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
Breeders Cup
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Breeders

WATCH: Breeders' Cup 2022 video interviews, previews & tips

By Sporting Life
21:19 · TUE November 01, 2022

Don't miss any of our Breeders' Cup 2022 video content by checking out our one stop shop index complete with trainer interviews and more.

WATCH: John Sadler on Flightline

"A big thrill and I'm honoured to be training him" John Sadler on Flightline - 2022 Breeders Cup

WATCH: Steve Asmussen on Epicenter, Jackie's Warrior, Echo Zulu & Gunite

"His confidence level is exactly where we want it" - Steve Asmussen on Epicenter - 2022 Breeders Cup

WATCH: Aidan O'Brien on his Breeders' Cup team

WATCH: Amy Murphy & Alice Haynes on Manhattan Jungle and Lady Hollywood

"She has lots of gate-speed and we'll make use of it" Breeders Cup 2022: Amy Murphy & Alice Haynes

WATCH: Rishi Persad on the Breeders' Cup

"Now he's caught our attention, don't let us down!" Rishi Persad talks all things Breeders Cup 2022

WATCH: Britney Eurton on 3 things to look forward to

Britney Eurton with THREE things to look forward to at the Breeders' Cup

WATCH: John Quinn on Highfield Princess

'She’s powerful, she’s improved, she’s confident' | John Quinn on Highfield Princess | Breeders' Cup

WATCH: Richard Fahey on The Platinum Queen and Midnight Mile

'She's ticking all the boxes for America' | Richard Fahey Breeders' Cup Team | Breeders' Cup 2022

WATCH: Breeders' Cup preview videos with Matt Brocklebank and Mark Milligan

"He's the best bet of the weekend" | Breeders' Cup Saturday Preview

"He is sensationally fast, he goes like stink" | Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday Preview

More from the Breeders' Cup

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING