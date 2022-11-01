WATCH: John Sadler on Flightline

"A big thrill and I'm honoured to be training him" John Sadler on Flightline - 2022 Breeders Cup

WATCH: Steve Asmussen on Epicenter, Jackie's Warrior, Echo Zulu & Gunite

"His confidence level is exactly where we want it" - Steve Asmussen on Epicenter - 2022 Breeders Cup

WATCH: Aidan O'Brien on his Breeders' Cup team

🗣 "Keeneland's a great place, people that really understand horses and racing. We're delighted to be here" 🏆 🇺🇸 Get the latest from Aidan O'Brien on his 2022 @BreedersCup team, as our man Ben Linfoot catches up with him in Kentucky @Ballydoyle | @coolmorestud #BreedersCup pic.twitter.com/6yCYLXTHSE

WATCH: Amy Murphy & Alice Haynes on Manhattan Jungle and Lady Hollywood

"She has lots of gate-speed and we'll make use of it" Breeders Cup 2022: Amy Murphy & Alice Haynes

WATCH: Rishi Persad on the Breeders' Cup

"Now he's caught our attention, don't let us down!" Rishi Persad talks all things Breeders Cup 2022

WATCH: Britney Eurton on 3 things to look forward to

Britney Eurton with THREE things to look forward to at the Breeders' Cup

WATCH: John Quinn on Highfield Princess

WATCH: Richard Fahey on The Platinum Queen and Midnight Mile

'She's ticking all the boxes for America' | Richard Fahey Breeders' Cup Team | Breeders' Cup 2022

WATCH: Breeders' Cup preview videos with Matt Brocklebank and Mark Milligan

"He's the best bet of the weekend" | Breeders' Cup Saturday Preview

"He is sensationally fast, he goes like stink" | Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday Preview

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.