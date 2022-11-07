She was among the leading hopes for Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in Kentucky – and while she had to make do with minor honours in fourth place, Quinn is justifiably proud of her achievements.

Even after bouncing back to winning ways on All-Weather Championship Finals Day at Newcastle, few could have envisaged her subsequent progress, with a Group Two success in the Duke of York Stakes followed by a hat-trick of Group One wins in the Prix Maurice de Gheest, the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five Stakes.

While it is hard to believe now, the five-year-old was beaten once at Chelmsford and twice at Wolverhampton in early 2022.

“She ran a good race, we were pleased with her and she’s come out of it absolutely fine,” the trainer said shortly after returning to Yorkshire on Monday morning.

“She’s been in training since last December to get her ready for the All-Weather Final and she’s danced every dance all over Europe in all the top races.”

Highfield Princess looks set to kick off next season with a defence of her Duke of York crown, with Quinn hoping an extended break will benefit her ahead of international targets this time next year.

“We’re going to give her a nice break now. We’ll start her campaign off at York next May and go from there,” he added.

“She’s had a wonderful year and we’re delighted that she’s staying in training. You can take the all-weather races out, so we’re aiming to have more in the tank for the second half of the year and right up to Christmas before she’s retired.

“She could go back to the Breeders’ Cup possibly or there’s The Everest (in Australia) and later on there’s Hong Kong, so there are a few different options.

“With all that in mind we want to give her a good break, bring her back for York and then you’ve Royal Ascot and the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five again. They’re all very hard to win, but the mare would have a chance in all of those if she’s at the top of her game.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with her and typical of her she ran her heart out again on Saturday.”