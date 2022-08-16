Not yet got a Sky Bet account? There's no better time to sign up as this week you'll receive £30 in free bets when you place your first wager with Sky Bet (T&Cs apply).

Timeform Verdict: 2019-winner DAKOTA GOLD is back in top form and can notch up a record-breaking seventh success on the Knavesmire. He held off Makanah, who has good claims, for his latest victory here in May, and arrives on the back of a couple of cracking performances. Makanah, drawn on the other side of the track, can make a bold bid after shaping well in the Stewards' Cup. Atalis Bay and last year's victor Copper Knight, also bidding for win number 7 at York, are just a couple of the other main contenders.

Timeform Verdict: LOCAL DYNASTY won on debut in the style of a potentially smart colt in a maiden at Newmarket 12 days ago, overcoming greenness to score with plenty in hand, and shades the vote in a race full of potential. Mill Stream was edged out only by the selection's potentially high-class stablemate at Newmarket and is next best ahead of impressive Windsor winner Indestructible.

Timeform Verdict: The most persuasive option in this fiercely-competitive handicap is SOAPY STEVENS, who did really well to finish fourth given how free he was at Goodwood and a brace of wins prior to that mark him down as a 4-y-o on the up. Zoffee failed to stay last time and is a big threat back in distance, with Haveyoumissedme one to consider at longer odds.

Timeform Verdict: CUBAN BREEZE is thriving on racing for David Evans this year, and now arriving here on the back of another personal best at Windsor earlier this month, she's fancied to notch an impressive sixth success of 2022 with the booking of Ryan Moore catching the eye. Pink Crystal took her record to 3-4 this season last time so she can give the selection most to think about, with Sandbeck and Hellomydarlin another couple worth considering in a valuable fillies' sprint handicap.

Timeform Verdict: Lots with chances but it's hard to ignore the claims of George Boughey's improving filly MRS U S A who steps into nursery company on an attractive mark and also looks sure to benefit from this step up to 6f. Richard Fahey's Haydock scorer Ramazan is also weighted to have a big say and is next on the list, although the unbeaten Streets of Gold, Pontefract-winner Braveheart Boy and Albany eighth Cathy Come Home all figure high on the shortlist too.