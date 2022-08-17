Our columnist has three runners on day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York - read his thoughts on the team.

17:20 Ramazan

I tried to go through the race on Tuesday morning but had to give up – it looks impossible. But my fellow won well at Haydock the other day and has been kept for this ever since. We’re very pleased with him at home and he should go well in a very competitive race.

Thursday 14:25 Dare To Hope

He ran very well when second in the nursery here on Sky Bet Dash day and the horse that beat him, Catch The Paddy, goes to the Gimcrack. We’re coming here as it looks a race that should really suit my colt. There’s a lot of prize-money on offer and it would be good if he could pick some of it up. 16:45 Craven

He finished second on his first two starts but was then very disappointing here last month and we couldn’t find a reason. He needs to get back on his A Game going into handicaps now off a mark of 78 but he is quite a laidback horse and I’ve stuck cheekpieces on him here to try and sharpen him up. He never picked up the bridle the last day. 17:20 No Nay Nicki

She’s drawn 14 of 14 and I always love to have something on my outside jumping out the stalls so that’s a concern. She’s in top form though and is a filly we like. I definitely know we haven’t seen the best of her yet and it will come together at some stage.