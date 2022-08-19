The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race and a seventh victory overall on the Knavesmire after pushing Kyprios all the way in the Goodwood Cup last time out.

However, trainers John and Thady Gosden declared the son of Sea The Stars a non-runner just before 6am, leaving a field seven to go to post.

York report spits and spots of rain overnight, but nothing measurable. A dry, bright Friday morning is in store with the ground officially Good, Good to Firm (in places).

Other non-runners include Cormier in the 1.50