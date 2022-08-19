Sporting Life
Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius
Stradivarius misses York today

York Ebor Festival news | Stradivarius misses Lonsdale Cup run

By Sporting Life
09:15 · FRI August 19, 2022

Stradivarius will miss this afternoon’s Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York due to a bruised foot.

The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the race and a seventh victory overall on the Knavesmire after pushing Kyprios all the way in the Goodwood Cup last time out.

However, trainers John and Thady Gosden declared the son of Sea The Stars a non-runner just before 6am, leaving a field seven to go to post.

York report spits and spots of rain overnight, but nothing measurable. A dry, bright Friday morning is in store with the ground officially Good, Good to Firm (in places).

Other non-runners include Cormier in the 1.50 - for all of today's non-runners click here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

