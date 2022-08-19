John Quinn's Highfield Princess landed the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York with a brilliant performance under Jason Hart.

It was a second consecutive Group One win for the daughter of Night Of Thunder following her Prix Maurice de Gheest victory over six and a half furlongs at Deauville just 12 days ago. Only the second run over five furlongs in her 29-race career, the remarkable mare showed her versatility by winning over the minimum distance on quick ground from the two-year-old The Platinum Queen who also ran a super race in second for Richard Fahey. Hollie Doyle let The Platinum Queen use her early speed by bowling along in front, but Highfield Princess relaxed beautifully just in behind and she picked up the leader without fuss inside the final furlong. Emaraaty Ana ran on for third with Khaadem fourth and Dragon Symbol, who was outpaced in the early stages, running on for fifth. The victory means she is the first horse since Handsome Sailor in 1988 to follow up victory in York’s 1895 Duke of York Stakes with the Nunthorpe and she was cut to 7/2 from 8/1 for Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup by the race sponsor to keep her Group One-winning run going next month.

However, Quinn is favouring one more run in France before heading to America for the Breeders’ Cup meeting in the autumn. He said: “She didn’t run at two and it took her quite a while to learn her trade. She won three races as a three-year-old and then last year she won at Royal Ascot and she was placed in several Group races. This year she won the All-Weather Final at Newcastle and then we said we’d run in the Duke of York and she romped up. “She ran very well at Royal Ascot and then she won well in France 12 days ago. She’s come back and won really well here. “We put her in the Foret and the Abbaye, so all being well two more runs – Foret or Abbaye, and the Breeders’ Cup. “I’m delighted to have her.”

Highfield Princess runs out a brilliant winner of the Nunthorpe

Hart admitted that while the duo’s Deauville victory meant a lot, a Group One win on Yorkshire turf was even more special. He said: “She gave me my first Group One winner a couple of weeks ago and it probably means more today to do it on home soil. She deserved it. “I was really confident, the two-year-old was giving us a nice tow and I thought I’d be able to pick her up whenever I wanted really. I thought if I could just hold her together for the middle part of the race she’d finish her race off. “She’s definitely getting quicker.”