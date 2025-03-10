Live Cheltenham Festival updates: Tips and free bets, market movers, non-runners, going description

Tuesday's Cheltenham headlines Good-to-soft ground for day one of the Festival

13:00 They're in the parade ring for the first race. Luckily for us, we have paddock expert Dave Massey on hand to give us the positives and negatives. Hot favourite Kopek Des Bordes is nice and calm, taking the prelims well, while William Munny is the one who catches the eye, says Massey. Trackside is a paddock analysis service, offering a new perspective for a unique betting angle. The expert team give the insight from the pre-parade and the parade ring before traditional coverage begins - information vital for making winning bets. You can find out more here www.tracksidemediaservices.com

12:55 Venison stew with roast potatoes. Another solid 7/10. Would have been higher but I marked it down for the cardboard knives and forks. 12:42 Just been for a walk around the course to stretch my legs and take it all in. The Guinness Village is rammed, there's a live band blasting out the bangers and someone dressed as a giant Gold Cup as the racegoers pore over their free copy of the Sporting Life. It's all going on. There's a tempting smell wafting over from the other side of the media centre and a large queue forming. Dinner must be served. It's hard graft this gig, you know. I'll report back with what's on offer.

11:53 Are we backing the day one four-fold? Kopek Des Bordes, Majborough, Lossiemouth then Constitution Hill to bring it home. It pays just over 6/1 with Sky Bet. Easy, right? Well, Kopek Des Bordes needs to get through the prelims first. He got himself worked up at Leopardstown and this atmosphere will be on another level. He's in the hood though, which should help, and if he behaves himself, he should win. A few people have been knocking Majborough's jumping, but I'm not in that camp. For me, the faster he went, the better he jumped at the DRF and we know the engine is there. He should have too much class for L'eau Du Sud. I think. Then onto Lossiemouth. The Mullins team report all is well since her crashing fall in the Irish Champion and a late switch to the Mares' Hurdle leaves her with a golden opportunity to get a third Festival win on her CV. She's 9 lb clear on the Timeform figures. And that leaves us with Constitution Hill. I'm still firmly a believer and while the addition of Brighterdaysahead, plus King Of Kingsfield, adds some serious spice to this race, I'm of the opinion that the relentless gallop they seem sure to set will bring out the best in the old champion. The last time he had a proper gallop to chase, set by a genuine Grade 1 horse, was in that Supreme and I'm hoping we'll see another monstrous performance from him today. So, am I on the day one four-fold? Yes, yes I am.

11:02 Famous Bridge is a popular selection in the Ultima, in this area of the media centre at least. He's been tipped by our very own Matt Brocklebank in his excellent Value Bet column, which you can read here, and Dave Massey of Punting Pointers fame is keen on his chances, too, as is Shinners. Three great minds all in alignment. Magnificent.

10:50 Where is the money going? Michael Shinners of Sky Bet tells me William Munny has been "extremely well backed" in the opener. There won't be a dry eye in the house if he can win the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle in those yellow and blue silks Michael had his finest hour in aboard Marine Nationale.

Myretown is the one they're backing in the Ultima. He's 17/2 from as big as 20/1 for the Lucinda Russell team who have a bit of history in this race, winning it back-to-back with Corach Rambler in 2022/23. There's some each-way money for Resplendent Grey in the lucky last. He's 7/1 from 12/1 after shaping well over an inadequate trip in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase last time, a race which has a rich history of throwing up future Festival winners.

10:19 Enough of the bacon chat. We want some winners, don't we? Well, Patrick Mullins is a man who knows a thing or two about winners here and I spoke to him on the gallops this morning. He thinks his ride in the opener, Salvator Mundi, has a "fantastic chance" and is a "very big price". They'll be gutted if Majborough gets beat, and you get the impression they feel State Man can turn the form around with Brighterdaysahead with the cheekpieces on.

More from Patrick below.

🗣️ "I think he has a fantastic chance and he’s a very big price"



🏇 Patrick Mullins joins us alongside his ride in the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Salvator Mundi, to look ahead to day one of the #CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/4di6875Rie — Sporting Life Racing: Cheltenham Festival 2025! (@SportingLife) March 11, 2025

9:47 The bacon sarnies have have been dished out in the media centre. Decent. A good crispy bun, bacon a bit fatty for more liking. It's a 7/10 from me. Epsom still leads the way in the Press Room Bacon Sarnie Stakes, and will take some beating, with their gammon-esq rashers.

9:35 Back for one day only! Yes, that's right. The Sporting Life newspaper is back. And we even got rugby royalty Mike Tindall to hand them out, too. Stop by to grab a free copy if you're passing through Paddington Station. If not, you can grab one at the racecourse when buying a Timeform race card. There's a Q&A with Willie Mullins, a deep dive into Constitution Hill, tips for each race. Loads of good stuff. Annie Power backers might want to skip page 12 though.

Back for one day only! 🙌



Head over to Paddington Station to get your FREE copy of the Sporting Life 📰



And meet @miketindall13 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IB6F5X4aBd — Sporting Life Racing: Cheltenham Festival 2025! (@SportingLife) March 11, 2025