Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham Festival day three Thursday March 13

Be Lucky in the Stayers’

Just the 135 horses running on day three of the Cheltenham Festival and 14 of them go in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle where Teahupoo is a strong favourite to retain his title for Gordon Elliott.

However, ground conditions are very different this year and they do ask a new question of him, so I’m keen to take him on even if the division is more than a bit muddling.

You could make cases for Bob Olinger who is three from three at Cheltenham, Langer Dan who is twice a Festival winner and Mystical Power who was a good second in last year’s Supreme, but all three also come with various wealth warnings.

If any of that trio were to win I wouldn’t be surprised, but I don’t think an average gallop would particularly suit any of them and I can’t see an awful lot of pace in this.

Gowel Road could go forward just like he did when winning the Cleeve, but he would be a surprising winner and I much prefer the claims of Nicky Henderson’s LUCKY PLACE who beat Nigel Twiston-Davies’ horse cosily in the Relkeel on New Year’s Day.

Even if she was a fortunate winner that form was boosted by Golden Ace in the Champion Hurdle and Lucky Place gave her 10lb and Gowel Road 6lb that day, while he was more comfortable than a three-quarter-length winning distance suggests.

The way he was going away again at the line on soft ground suggests three miles will be within his range and his half-brother Ultra Lucky stayed three miles in France, so there could well be improvement to come now he goes up in trip.

With three very solid bits of Cheltenham form to his name we know he acts well on the track and better ground is no problem to him, while I think Nico de Boinville will be well positioned towards the front end.

His gears for 2m4f could well be a defining factor and while he’s hardly been forgotten about in the market odds of 7/1 look very fair.

The Verdict: Back LUCKY PLACE in the 4.00 Cheltenham