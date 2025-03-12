Willie Mullins Cheltenham runners: Guide to Thursday team

Check out our star columnist's exclusive guide to his team for day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

13:20 Aurora Vega

Paul has elected to ride her. I think she’s improved hugely this year and the form of her win at Fairyhouse on her last run gives her a good chance. The drying ground and forecast both suit her. 13:20 Karamoja

She has a lot of experience and eventually won in Clonmel in very, very testing conditions. It might take a higher level of form to win a contest like this at Cheltenham but she has the experience – more than a lot of these. That might count in her favour, and she might be a possible each-way chance for people. 13:20 Karoline Banbou

A mare that showed class in winning at Fairyhouse. She beat mares that day who are well thought of, she’s in here with a squeak and Mark Walsh has elected to ride her from JP’s team. 13:20 Kimi De Mai

I like this mare. She was second to today’s favourite Sixandahalf having run very free and I think the pace of this race will suit her much better. I expect a fair bit of improvement and I’m not ruling her out if she settles. It could help her close the gap with Gavin Cromwell’s mare.

13:20 Magic McColgan

She has two runs under her belt and might lack a big of experience but did manage to win. Her pedigree on the dam’s side on this ground, being a Flemensfirth half-sister to Tornado Flyer, I think we could see a lot of improvement in her. Another with each-way potential. 13:20 Maughreen

Patrick steps in for the ride. She’s a very good jumper at home and has done a lot of schooling over the last two years but does lack racecourse experience in both bumpers and over hurdles. I’d imagine that’s why she wasn’t the first choice of our stable jockey but nevertheless she has ability and is sure to be in the race coming to the second last and after that who knows what might happen? 13:20 Venusienne

She has some good form and great experience from France including when placed at Auteuil. Rather than breaking her duck in a maiden this year, we’ve decided to come here and run and maybe come back to Punchestown after that. She’s a nice mare with a future ahead of her and it would be great to see her running well on Thursday. 14:00 Asian Master

He could have a nice mark and with his jockey’s seven-pound allowance that puts him in here with a good chance. Coming from the Costellos I’m not at all worried about his jumping and with luck in running he has his chance. I think the trip and ground will both suit him. 14:00 O'Moore Park

A horse that’s improving and this drier ground will help him too. He’s come forward with every run this season and if he can just stay on his feet, having fallen twice in his last three starts, he has a great chance. 14:00 Shanbally Kid

There weren’t too many riders putting their hands up to ride Shanbally Kid as his jumping can be a bit hit and miss but I was pleased with how he went on his most recent run at Leopardstown over a trip that was too short for him. If he has managed to learn to jump a bit better, he has a nice racing weight and is a lively outsider.

Fact To File takes the measure of Galopin Des Champs

15:20 Fact To File

He’s been in good shape since getting over here. We know he handles the track, will handle the ground and comes here with a favourite’s chance. I think Il Est Francis will make it a good strong pace, not that it will matter to our fellow, he can make his own pace if not. He jumps, gallops and finishes his races. What more can you ask for? 16:00 Mystical Power

We’ve decided to run him in the Stayers’ Hurdle with a hood on. He was very keen here as a young horse and will have to adjust and learn to settle to get this trip. It’s a new venture going this far with him and we’ll all be interested to see how he gets on. 17:20 Sa Majeste