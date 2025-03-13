Willie Mullins Cheltenham Friday runners: Exclusive guide

Check our star columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his team for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.
13:20 Blue Lemons
We were all delighted with the way he ran at Gowran. With his pedigree we didn’t think he’d have the stamina he showed that day and normal improvement might put him in here with a shout.
13:20 Charlus
He was very good winning in Naas. I was impressed how he settled and jumped for an ex flat horse. I was impressed with how he handled the whole day there too and I’m sure the atmosphere in the Triumph Hurdle won’t faze him which puts him in here with a good chance.
13:20 Larzac
A nice horse that we bought in France. He’s a fine, big type in the mould of Majborough. You can see him jumping a fence in time, but he gallops and jumps well and is one to keep an eye on.
13:20 Pappano
We bought him off the flat. He jumps well and is sure to make a nice dual-purpose horse for the season ahead.
13:20 Poniros
Another dual-purpose horse that we’re looking at for next season. He jumps fine at home, but this competition might be a bit tough for him.
13:20 Too Bossy For Us
Another dual-purpose type. He’s very strong, jumps well and while this race might just come too soon in his career, we’re happy to take his chance and he’s one to watch out for.
13:20 Willy De Houelle
I think he’s improving nicely since we put on a tongue tie and changed tactics. With the climb up the hill I’m sure he’ll be doing his best work at the end and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him finish in the first six.
13:20 Lady Vega Allen
I think she comes here off the back of two good runs and is an improving filly at this time of the season. She’ll go on track and ground, and I think we have her in a good place.
13:20 Lumiere Du Large
Another nice type that we’re looking forward to having as a nice novice next year unless she wins this. She’s more of a hurdling type than some of these.
13:20 Place De La Nation
It’s good to get a jockey like Jack Kennedy for this. She had a nice run on her Irish debut and is not out of place in this competition.
13:20 Sainte Lucie
She won well at Punchestown then boiled over at the Dublin Racing Festival. We possibly used the wrong tactics there too. We’ve put a hood on her and will change tactics again in the hope that brings about her Punchestown form which would give her a chance.
14:00 Absurde
Paul was very good on him last year. Danny takes over this time and rode Jimmy De Seuil to win the Coral Cup earlier in the week. This is a tough horse to ride but has a lot of speed and if he can time it right, he has every chance again this year.
14:00 Daddy Long Legs
Big field handicaps suit him as will the drying ground. But he has top weight and that might make things tough.
14:00 Ethical Diamond
The ground is drying out for him and he’s another who has to be tactically ridden. Patrick has gone for him. He’d be a tough ride in a race like this but I’ve no doubt he has the speed if he can negotiate his way around the traffic.
14:00 Kargese
Paul has picked her. She’s a tough mare to ride but he thinks the pace they will go here will really suit her. She comes here with a good chance. She’s a tough mare.
14:40 Dinoblue
14:40 Allegorie De Vassy
Both of these mares have good experience in this race and come in here with a leading chance. It’s a toss of the coin, the difference between them might be one middling jump or whoever gets the run of the race. Hopefully one of them can prevail.
15:20 Argento Boy
I thought Paul might go for him. He was impressive in winning in Punchestown and it’s a nice ride for Rachael Blackmore. We’re delighted to get her services. She has a leading chance on this one.
15:20 Fishery Lane
Coming up to this trip will be a big advantage to him, he ran well in the bumper here last season and while he took his time to win over hurdles, he’s a slow burner and is improving all the time. He has his chance.
15:20 Inn At The Park
The good ground might suit him but it’s going to be a tough assignment.
15:20 Jasmin De Vaux
We know he likes the track, we know he has an engine but unfortunately, he’s just not the best jumper of hurdles. However, in the Albert Bartlett there are only two flights in the last five furlongs which will be an advantage to him if he can hold his position up to then. His engine could come into play after that.
15:20 Port Joulain
I think he’s bred for this type of trip, certainly over fences he will be. He has his chance if he settles and jumps well.
15:20 Sounds Victorius
Patrick rides. He’s a good, solid, jumping type who is sure to make his mark over fences next season. The strongly-run race will suit him and he has plenty of stamina.
16:00 Galopin Des Champs
He comes here in good form. I’m very happy with him and have been all week. We know he likes the trip, track and ground. He comes here with a leading chance as he bids to win a third successive Gold Cup.
17:20 Karafon
He disappointed at the Dublin Racing Festival but if you go back to his run at Christmas then he has a chance. It’s great to have Tiernan Power Roche in the saddle. He’s been riding really well all-season and will be a big advantage to this horse.
17:20 Kopeck De Mee
A horse who shows a lot at home. A lot of people were waiting to see which race we declared him in and we’re happy to let him take his chance in the Martin Pipe. I’m very hopeful he will give Aidan Kelly, who won this race two years ago, a good spin. He won’t lack for experience in the saddle in this conditional riders’ race.
17:20 Stormbreaker
He’ll probably have to run a career best to get involved in the finish.
17:20 Tounsivator
It’s unusual to have a Royal Bond winner in the Martin Pipe but Kieran Callaghan takes the mount and we know he will jump and stay.
