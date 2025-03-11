Horse Racing Tips: Best Value Bets for Cheltenham Festival Day Two Wednesday March 12

Day two of the Cheltenham Festival and Matt Brocklebank has three horses to consider including one in the Grand Annual. Log-in to get the preview and tips.

You know my methods, Watson... There's no desire to take on Jonbon in Wednesday's BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase but LECKY WATSON rates a spot of value against stablemates Ballyburn and Dancing City in the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Ballyburn was, admittedly, streets ahead of most of these as a novice hurdler but I’m not convinced he’s yet to really kick on in the manner his connections might have hoped. Perhaps stepping up to three miles and returning to Cheltenham – where he was brilliant at the Festival in last year’s Turners Novices’ Hurdle – will spark the desired reaction, but there must be a chance some of his rivals are progressing at a slightly quicker rate as budding chasers.

I can certainly see the case for Dancing City, who is two from two at the new discipline, but Lecky Watson is another sizeable sort with whom the Mullins team are only beginning to scratch the surface. He ran well when fourth here in the Champion Bumper in 2023 and was fifth in last year’s Albert Bartlett so is building a respectable Festival profile and, on the evidence of his wins at Naas and Punchestown around the turn of the year, it’s hard to imagine the seven-year-old’s best days aren’t still ahead of him. Timeform have Lecky Watson ahead of Gorgeous Tom and Dancing City on their adjusted ratings for this and he’s only 1lb behind Better Days Ahead who is around half the price. I like his attacking tactics with this small field in mind and going back up to three miles – for the first time over fences – will no doubt prove beneficial. Claim Offer

Corridor of uncertainty Mullins and most of the other big-hitting yards have an iron in the fire when it comes to the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle and Bunting has been all the rage since Paul Townend was declared to ride the five-year-old from Closutton. Nobody can match Nicky Henderson’s four previous victories in the Coral Cup, those wins all coming since 2010 so it’s not like some sort of ‘heritage’ dominance for the veteran trainer in this event, and he has clearly laid Impose Toi out for it since an authoritative win over a similar trip at Newbury in November. This horse still has Graded-race potential in my view and it’s unlikely the 7lb higher mark (141) will be enough to stop him going close, especially if the first-time cheekpieces spark a little extra from the seven-year-old. Henderson’s 20% strike-rate with horses having their first run in cheekpieces is hardly off-putting. At single-figure odds, I’m happy to let him go unbacked but can’t overlook the claims of BEAT THE BAT, despite Harry Fry’s horse also proving popular in the betting since the final declarations were made. This horse is another seven-year-old but he’s got even fewer miles on the clock than Impose Toi, largely down to the fact that he missed the thick end of a year through injury after making a bright start to life over hurdles early last season.

A narrow Ascot maiden win over Welcom To Cartries (now rated 135 over fences) on good ground was sandwiched by creditable seconds to Masaccio (now 144) and Dysart Enos (135), and since returning to action this winter he’s looked a fine handicap project in the making. Runner-up to subsequent National Spirit second Steel Ally at Haydock in November, he’s since run eyecatching races in a hot contest at Windsor and last month’s William Hill Hurdle, on each occasion looking to be in desperate need of a stiffer test of stamina. Indeed, his pedigree screams longer trips and I’m clearly encouraged by the fact that Fry has a bit of a handle on this intermediate distance handicap hurdle division thanks to Altobelli, who has won two decent prizes in the past couple of months. That one looks to have improved a stone for stepping up from two miles and I could see something similar unfolding for Beat The Bat, but only if he can put in a smoother round of hurdling. He was still a bit sticky in that department at Newbury last time out but he was making up ground quite nicely from off the pace before getting a little hampered at the last and nothing bar the winner was finishing as well at the finish. Eased 2lb to a mark of 133 on the back of that, I was a bit surprised he made the cut here in the end but connections will be delighted as he’s got a massive chance.

Lay down the Law The only other appealing betting race on day three is the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase, and I’ve got a lot of respect for last year’s winner Unexpected Party who is only 6lb higher in the weights. He’ll still probably need a new career PB to win this off 144 which is asking a lot at the age of 10 so it’s worth casting the net a little wider. Gavin Cromwell saddled the fifth in 2023 and the third last year, while him being responsible for the first three home in January’s Dan & Joan Moore Memorial at Fairyhouse sent out quite an ominous message. Claim Offer

Midnight It Is could be Cromwell’s most feasibly handicapped runner if able to recapture his form but at even longer odds I’m intrigued by TRAPRAIN LAW for Lucinda Russell. His trainer is on record expressing fears over the ground not being soft enough for the grey this week, but he's won on decent going in the past and hopefully conditions are still in range for him as he’s looking well treated and might be able to find some more improvement after just nine chase starts.

He went up 10lb to a mark of 138 after bolting up in a novices’ handicap at Ayr last February but ran well when second to Tommy’s Oscar on his next start at the same venue a couple of months later and has now dipped to 136 after four outings this time around. The first three were probably not his best but there was loads more promise in his most recent effort at Musselburgh and he wouldn’t be the first horse Russell has trained primarily with a spring campaign in mind. The Musselburgh runner-up Saint Segal franked the form to some degree when third off 2lb higher in Newbury’s Greatwood Gold Cup at the start of the month and I can see fairly safe conveyance Traprain Law (has never fallen or unseated) getting a lovely sit just behind the out-and-out pace setters in this field, of which there are three or four. Published at 1600 GMT on 11/03/25 Click here for full and transparent Value Bet record