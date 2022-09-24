It's the final day of the Cambridgeshire Meeting where Savvy Victory is proving popular in the feature while Oviedo's price has crashed in a valuable sales race at the Curragh.

By George 1316: The Racing TV cameras continue to head around the courses and are currently at Market Rasen where Bobby George and another darts player who I don't recognise are in attendance to provide some entertainment and challenge racegoers. A friend was at a corporate do where George was doing his thing and apparently the entertainment was eye-opening; the Lincolnshire racegoers could be in for a surprising and fun time. Newmarket is the last of the afternoon tracks to get underway in about half an hour but the races come thick and thin in the interim with Listowel the next cab off the rank. There isn't too much to get excited about from a betting perspective in the opener at Newmarket with Flying Honours having been backed as though defeat is out of the question. Flying Honours was an 8/15 chance but is a general 1/4 shorter in a four-runner renewal of the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes. Last year's race was won by Royal Patronage who didn't go on as hoped for and is now racing in America but the second home was a certain Coroebus who very much lived up to expectations until his untimely demise earlier this month.

The need for speed 1301: While I was re-fueling The Full SP continued on Racing TV and featured Martin Dixon and Nick Luck looking ahead to the Newmarket card. My attention was divided but there were a few takes from Dixon that did filter through and are worth passing on. He questioned whether Meditate will have the speed to win the Cheveley Park Stakes with her last two runs having been over seven furlongs and today's six furlongs a quicker test than the same trip at Ascot, over which she won the Queen Mary Stakes. In the Middle Park Stakes he seemed, I think, to feel that the market had got it right in siding with potential over the proven form of Blackbeard and Persian Force. Indeed, he questioned whether the ratings were correct as he believes that Blackbeard alighted on a weak renewal of the Prix Morny and that Marshman's second in the Gimcrack is, in fact, the best form in the race. Last but by no means least, he likes the claims of Jimi Hendrix in the feature and pointed out that high numbers have dominated recent renewals of the Cambridgeshire which hasn't put the market off siding with a number of those breaking from low stalls. The first race of the day has been run and Small Oasis ran out an impressive 8/1 winner of the opening maiden from the Curragh.

Race of the day 1225: Kieran Clark has just featured on Racing TV as they build-up to the afternoon action, talking about Timeform's Race of the Day. The race in question is not surprisingly the Cambridgeshire and Kieran ended the segment by highlighting the potential of Mujtaba who could be a group horse masquerading as a handicapper. Kieran featured on the Sporting Life 'best bets' panel and that video can be found on the YouTube page as well as further down this page above the post at 1045. John Gosden has won the race five times with Halling, Pipedreamer, Tazeez, Wissahickon and Lord North doing the honours for the stable and it won't have escaped your attention that they all developed into pattern race performers. It's something of a surprise that Gosden - and son Thady - don't have a runner with that sort of profile in this season's renewal but William Haggas does with Mujtaba.

The Gosdens rely on Magical Morning who was a 9/1 chance when down the field in last year's renewal. It's vaguely interesting that they deem him worthy of another crack given that he still has his stamina to prove but perhaps it's a case of a lack of options. Magical Morning is on a similar mark and this time around, has a top 3 lb apprentice in the saddle and he's friendless at 40/1 which is the sort of price that might tempt you if you were with him at 9/1 12 months ago. The Cambridgeshire is by far from the only handicap which you 'need' a group horse in order to win it and the Lincoln is in the same bracket. Haggas is the joint most successful trainer in the Doncaster contest and he saddled Mujtaba in this year's renewal back in March. Mujtaba returned a well beaten 3/1 favourite that day and it's worth revisiting the trainer's pre-race quotes. "Mujtaba has got a lot to find," Haggas told race sponsors SBK. "He ran three races last season at Chepstow, Chester and then he ran a really good race at Redcar. I was really pleased with him that day when he stayed on really well to win. It looked like the penny was starting to drop that day. He’s still a big, immature horse but he is talented. He has a big frame. My fear would be he may well be better on softer ground, but that won’t stop us running. Unexposed, younger horses often run well in a race like this, but whether he has enough experience I don’t know. I think he has a chance to develop into a good horse.” In the race-preview for the Cambridgeshire Richard Hills re-iterated those ground concerns and he clearly retains connections' faith in Mujtaba.

Around the tracks 1201: Continuing a random meander around the action elsewhere and I was keen on the chances of Akhu Najla at Haydock which by coincidence (genuinely!) is a Money Back race with Sky Bet. I've just had a quick search of his name and came across the following from April on Mark Howard's website: "A half-brother to the 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, the son of Kingman cost 2,700,000gns as a yearling and shaped nicely on his sole outing at Leicester in October. Described as 'a work in progress' by his trainer Roger Varian when we spoke at Carlburg Stables in February, he was heavily supported before the one mile maiden at Yarmouth and his backers never had a moments worry. "The Listed Heron Stakes at Sandown (19th May) is reportedly his next target before having a crack at the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. On offer at 25/1 for the latter event with William Hill, I think that is generous and wouldn't put anyone off. Bred to be very good and an expensive purchase, he looks potentially top-class. Roger Varian appears to have a strong team of three year olds." Akhu Najla has been off since finishing third in the Heron Stakes to My Prospero and Reach For The Moon; form which doesn't look too shabby - for all that the second hasn't lived up to expectations - with the winner beaten a neck in the St James's Palace before winning a Group Two. I don't imagine that Akhu Najla will want for fitness given his profile and those early season expectations and this prominent racer looks well drawn on this drop to handicap company in the Old Boston Handicap. A lack of experience proving costly is always the concern for horses with his profile in this type of race but I thought he was a worthy and backable favourite at about 7/2.

We're paying Money Back As Cash if 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the 14:05 at @haydockraces 💷@olibellracing has taken a look at the field & has taken a fancy to one selection in the race 🏇 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) September 24, 2022

David Egan rides Akhu Najla as he does Blue Antares in the maiden at 1550 but market expectations are weak with his mount easing to 9/1 from 11/2 on debut with fellow newcomer Salt Bay 3/1 from 8s. However, Blue Antares is still worth keeping an eye on as he's a half-brother to the top class Blue Point among others and has the right page to develop into an exciting prospect. Not every well bred individual does deliver but there will be some long faces if Prepense doesn't fulfil the promise of her debut in the first at Chester. She could kickstart a good day for Richard Kingscote who has a strong book of rides, including Alfred Boucher who is another favourite that I expect to oblige and continue his fine season for Ian Williams. Balding sends a decent team up to the Roodee and it's a course where he boasts a thoroughly respectable 20% strike rate with a remarkable level stakes profit approaching £90 from over 450 runners. His course record with three-year-olds is marginally better, clocking in at 23% and I liked the look of Australian Angel in the Envirosips Handicap at 1600.

Market forces 1138: Apropos nothing bar my faulty memory, it piqued my interest when I saw that Nigel Hawke had a runner in the juvenile hurdle at Market Rasen given that Tiger Roll made his debut in a similar course contest for Hawke back in the day. It's a track where Hawke has a decent record, too, but Tiger Roll didn't appear until much later in the year (November) which immediately made Just Another One less interesting. It could be a useful little race though with some top yards represented by some likely looking recruits to the 'winter game' which is approaching all too quickly as your racing news feeds will have indicated. There are a couple of decent handicap prizes up for grabs and the market support for Mandocello in the Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle at 1605 takes the eye in particular. Trainer Stuart Edmunds is a shrewd operator and Mandocello has halved in price (to 4/1) ahead of his second handicap start at a course where Edmunds has a better than one in five strike rate. Milton Harris trains the current favourites for the races that bookend the card and the opener will garner the most attention as his decent bumper performer Mullenbeg makes her debut over hurdles. She won twice in January before coming up short in the spring, returning a beaten favourite on both occasions with the ground and weight concession to a good horse cited as reasons. Harris has reportedly been pleased with her schooling and hopes that Mullenbeg will take high rank. It could be a nervous start to the day for him.

🗣 'Fingers crossed he can run a huge race'@RishiPersad1 got a chance to talk to @karl_burke yesterday about Marshman & Swingalong.#ITVRacing | #TheOpeningShow pic.twitter.com/h6yt8QNiGS — ITV Racing (@itvracing) September 24, 2022

Stuck in the middle? 1117: In some ways I'm quite pleased to see that two of the three members of the ITV Racing team have opted for different horses in the same race as I found the Middle Park just as difficult to solve. It is a fascinating renewal and one in which Marshman is the current favourite at a general 9/4 from Mischief Magic at 11/4 and a drifting Blackbeard at 100/30. There doesn't appear to be a standout performer coming into the race and the promise Marshman showed in the Gimcrack is strong in the memory. The support for Mischief Magic is interesting as he's a stablemate of the Gimcrack winner, Noble Style, and so it goes that connections will have a decent idea of where they stand in relation to Marshman. It's easy to overlook the more exposed pair of Persian Force and Blackbeard whose personal scoreline stands at 1-1 with the former coming out best of the pair in the Coventry and the latter in the Prix Morny. Half a length was the distance between them in France so there's certainly a case for siding with Persian Force on price alone given that he's 7/1 and that all eight runners currently stand their ground allowing a full complement of three each-way places. I'm certainly more interested in that pair than the two at the top of the betting - with the usual caveat of 'at the prices' - as I think they've been slightly overlooked by the market in favour of runners with 'sexier' profiles.

Power moves 1100: Paul Binfield of Paddy Power has provided his firm's market movers, saying: "Savvy Victory is very popular with the jockey booking of Ryan Moore, who has never ridden him before, seemingly significant after his comfortable victory at Goodwood last month." Here are the movers: Newmarket 1350 Flying Honours 1/3 from 4/9 1425 Trillium 2/1 from 85/40 1500 Mischief Magic 5/2 from 3s 1540 Savvy Victory 13/2 from 15/2; Electrical Storm 14/1 from 16s; Carolus Magnus 25/1 from 33s; Majestic Dawn 25/1 from 33s; Austrian Theory 50/1 from 66s Curragh 1520 Oviedo 7/2 from 4s Haydock 1405 Wanees 6/1 from 7s 1440 Count D’Orsay 9/2 from 5s That move for Oviedo at the Curragh is a significant one as Ed Bethell's juvenile could be backed at 9/1 when betting opened for the Goffs Million. Oviedo belied his inexperience, to some degree, when finishing third at York in the Group Three Acomb Stakes and he looks a colt of some potential. This could be a big day for him and his trainer. The bird has well and truly flown as far as his price goes though and I can't help but feel there are more appealing each-way options against him in a race that looks very competitive despite the presence of a few no-hopers.

"Everything is teed up for a big run...at 25/1" | Best bets for Saturday at Newmarket and Haydock

A flying start 1045: The day should get off to a flying start, in name at least, with Flying Honours a very short prize to add the Group Two Royal Lodge to his victory in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes. Flying Honours already has a BHA rating of 108 which puts him 10 lbs clear of Greenland, his nearest market rival, and it's hard to envisage defeat for this exciting son of Sea The Stars. Flying Honours has won his last two starts at 2/5 and 4/11 by a combined margin of 15 lengths and we could be set for a similar scenario. I wouldn't dismiss the claims of one of the lower rated runners in the field as a forecast option though. The Foxes disappointed in the Chesham at Royal Ascot before winning his maiden at the third attempt which is nothing to get overly excited about but it was evident that Andrew Balding holds him in high regard. Speaking after that success at Glorious Goodwood Balding said of The Foxes: "I was crestfallen after Ascot because he’d had a run for experience but that (Royal Ascot) was our aim. He ran no sort of race, but nor did a lot of the fancied horses for whatever reason. “We gave him a bit of time, but we've always thought a lot of him and it's good to win at Goodwood over seven furlongs because he should stay a lot further. In terms of ability, he's very similar to Bangkok, but this horse is much more relaxed. Bangkok took a bit of racing to get the whole deal while this horse is more forward and switched on. Bangkok was a very good horse and hopefully this horse is as good. “I told his owners to pick a really good name for this horse because from early on we thought he was probably quite good - hopefully it will work out." You'll have guessed if you didn't know already, that The Foxes is a brother to Bangkok so the comparisons are inevitable as is the talk of a tilt at the Epsom Derby. A big run in a race that Balding won with Elm Park in 2014 would only enhance those comparisons and expectations.