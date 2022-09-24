Runners at the Curragh and Newmarket for our columnist this weekend. Check out his guide to the full team.

Newmarket 14:25 Wave Machine

This is a shot in the dark. She’s owned by Nick Bradley and the team and we put her in the Cheveley Park earlier in the year and left her in through the scratchings, and its cut up to ten runners. She needs to improve hugely on the ratings but there’s rain around and if it arrives that will help. She’s there to do her best and if she ran in the first four it would be a mighty run.

Curragh 14:10 Karakoul

A horse we really liked at the start of the year. He’s been consistent enough and got chinned a couple of times. We’re dropping him back to six furlongs and have been waiting for a bit of cut in the ground, he’s fit and ready to go. I didn’t think it would take until the end of September for him to win his maiden so he must have a good chance in a race like this. 14:45 Mile End

I fancied her a bit the last time at Down Royal but she missed the kick a bit, got further back than we’d have liked and Ben Coen said she never really travelled. Six furlongs is probably a bit on the sharp side but we’ve put blinkers on her to sharpen her up. 15:20 Bossy Parker

I think he deserves a shot at a big prize like this on his last two runs. He’s improving from race to race and while he has a bit to find on ratings, he’s going the right way, has won his last two and is full of confidence.

15:55 Urban Beat

He’s been struggling a bit in those big handicaps of late but has come down the weights. He loves cut in the ground, and the Curragh, and I think he’s down to a mark from where he can be dangerous. 16:30 Trueba

A great old servant and he’s a schoolmaster for his jockey Michael Beresford who works hard in the yard. He likes soft ground and while seven is probably his trip, he might get a mile now given the way he’s running. I think he’ll give young Michael a good ride. 17:05 Half Nutz

I’ve been struggling to get him into form but the owners have always said he comes good at this time of the year. It’s a tough ask for him but he showed a bit of life at Listowel earlier this week and can run a solid race again. 17:05 Navagio

He was a little stiff after running on the fast ground earlier in the season and he’s another we’ve been waiting for the rain with. He’s a lovely big horse and I think the best is yet to come from him. He has a tricky rating of 81 so is in with the big boys now, but he likes the course and everything is in his favour.

Sunday 16:45 Devore

I’m a bit disappointed with her. She’s a filly we like and I’m hoping in nurseries she can be competitive. The maidens over here are very deep and she’s in handicaps now and seems fairly treated off 71. 17:20 Daylight Dancer

She likes soft ground but is probably one for handicaps later in the year. 17:20 Nemean