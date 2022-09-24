Crypto Force became the first non-Aidan O'Brien-trained horse to win the Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes since 2011.
The master of Ballydoyle was represented by 4/7 favourite Adelaide River who set out to make all under Wayne Lordan.
By the two furlong pole he had every rival beaten bar the winner who was racing for the first time since the Chesham at Royal Ascot.
Colin Keane had him alongside the leader at the furlong pole and passed him soon after, the son of Time Test going on to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
Paddy Power and Betfair cut Crypto Force to 12/1 from 33s for the Vertem Futurity Stakes at Doncaster and halved him in price to 33/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Sky Bet are the same price for the Newmarket Classic and 25/1, first show, for the Derby.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Michael O'Callaghan was thrilled with the performance of the winner, a £900,000 purchase for Amo Racing on the eve of Royal Ascot.
“That’s massive. I’m delighted for Kia Joorabchian and Amo Racing (owners). He’s been a big supporter of mine this year and he’s let me go to the breeze-ups and buy some nice horses,” said the trainer.
“They cost plenty of money. I bought this lad myself and when he won his maiden I told Kia he was going to the London Sale and to be fair to him he didn’t force me to sell him to him at home.
“I brought him to the sale and he paid a lot of money for him. The pressure was very much on me from that point on and it was a massive kick in the guts at Ascot, it just wasn’t to be and he just needed that bit more time.
“To be fair Kia has been very patient. It’s 98 days since Ascot but I just wanted to wait. He’s a very exciting horse for next year. He’ll have no problem getting a mile and a quarter, but on better ground he’ll have that bit more pace. Colin said he could make up into a Guineas horse over the winter.
“He’s got the job done today and he’s taken a bit of pressure off me after him costing so much, to a man I owe a lot to. I’m just delighted for him and he deserves it because he puts a lot into racing.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.