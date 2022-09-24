Crypto Force became the first non-Aidan O'Brien-trained horse to win the Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes since 2011.

The master of Ballydoyle was represented by 4/7 favourite Adelaide River who set out to make all under Wayne Lordan. By the two furlong pole he had every rival beaten bar the winner who was racing for the first time since the Chesham at Royal Ascot. Colin Keane had him alongside the leader at the furlong pole and passed him soon after, the son of Time Test going on to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths. Paddy Power and Betfair cut Crypto Force to 12/1 from 33s for the Vertem Futurity Stakes at Doncaster and halved him in price to 33/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Sky Bet are the same price for the Newmarket Classic and 25/1, first show, for the Derby.

