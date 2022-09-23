Mujtaba has been backed to enhance the record of bet365 Cambridgeshire favourites by landing the spoils in the nine-furlong cavalry charge at Newmarket on Saturday.

Richard Hills, who rode Tazeez to victory in the race in 2008 before retiring from the saddle four years later, remains a key member of the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Shadwell operation, riding out their top horses. Four Cambridgeshire favourites have triumphed in the last 20 years and Hills sees the William Haggas-trained Mujtaba, who has won four of his six races, including a competitive 10-furlong handicap at Doncaster on his previous run, as the ideal type for the race. “I think Mujtaba has got a great chance,” said Hills. “It was good ground at Doncaster and we’d like a bit of rain. But he’s been working really good and I thought he won really well at Donny and I think he’s got a really good chance.”

Mujtaba, who will again be partnered by Jim Crowley, had the benefit of a first-time tongue-tie at Doncaster as he powered to a length-and-three-quarters success. “It was a change, we needed to change things around a bit and it helped, so we’ll run him in a tongue-tie again,” added Hills. “It will be a fast-run race and you always need a horse that stays well in a Cambridgeshire. I think it will suit him.”

Sean Woods has bigger hopes for Savvy Victory than the Cambridgeshire, believing he is a Group winner in the making. However, he issued a ground warning as the son of New Bay bids to follow-up an eyecatching Goodwood success under a 4lb penalty. Ryan Moore has been booked to ride the well-supported Julian Hui-owned colt for the first time, as he bids to reverse placings with the Haggas-trained Protagonist, who beat him a nose at Doncaster on his penultimate start. Woods said: “The early season was all about trying to get him to the Derby and he didn’t get the trip, quite blatantly. Using his handicap mark at Donny, when he got beat by Protagonist, was really annoying, because Protagonist came in off an Irish handicap mark and William (Haggas) used it to his effect. When they didn’t put either horse up, we used it again at Goodwood and that was fantastic. “So, he won well and we’ve been delighted with him. He’s been in really good form since and truth be told, we do need some rain. They say it will rain on Friday, but we really want as much rain as possible for him. “The reason the Cambridgeshire looks good for me is that he has always shown speed at home and he’s always shown his class. “While the Cambridgeshire is fine, it is not really what I’ve envisaged for him. Next year he will definitely be a Group horse. He is a very good looking horse and he has a nice pedigree, and we’d like him to go back into Group company when he is ready.”