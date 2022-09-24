The Foxes landed the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes in what turned into a messy race despite only four runners.
2/7 favourite Flying Honours was expected to take the Group Two contest but he was under pressure two out as he tried to reel-in Dubai Mile who set a steady gallop before increasing the tempo.
The danger looked to be Greenland on the outside of the field but he lost momentum as the leader wandered.
In contrast The Foxes stayed straight and true by the far rail and ran on strongly to score by half-a-length from Dubai Mile.
Winning jockey David Probert said: "He's matured really well this horse both mentally and physically. He got into a lovely rhythm and handled the undulations quite well today and hit the line well.
"I'm delighted for King Power and the team back home. This name was always saved for a special one and I think they've got one."
Trainer Andrew Balding added: "He was probably in the worst place off a slow gallop but that's how we asked David to ride him. Both horse and jockey did incredibly well to get their head down and get the job done. King Power are very important to us and it's lovely to have a really good horse for them.
"I hope he could develop into an Epsom horse. His brother was better at a mile-and-a-quarter so that's a question mark but will find out in time. I'd say it's highly unlikely he'll run again this season but we'll have to discuss it. I think we'll probably wait until York next year I'd have thought."
Sky Bet cut The Foxes to 12s from 40s for the Vertem Futurity and introduced him at 25/1 for the Derby. Paddy Power and Betfair are the same price for the Epsom Classic but 8/1 for the Doncaster Group One.
"We were expecting Flying Honours to underline his Classic credentials but it was the well-regarded The Foxes who came out on top. Clearly a Group One will be his next stop," said Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR at Sky Bet.
Charlie Appleby said of the beaten favourite: “We’ll just put a line through that – it was a strangely run race. Whether we give him another run I’m not sure, we’ll see how he comes out of it.
“I might just give him one more to tighten him up. He is in at Doncaster, but there’s a handy race here in a couple of weeks, the Autumn Stakes. He knows the track now.”
