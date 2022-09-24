The Foxes landed the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes in what turned into a messy race despite only four runners.

2/7 favourite Flying Honours was expected to take the Group Two contest but he was under pressure two out as he tried to reel-in Dubai Mile who set a steady gallop before increasing the tempo. The danger looked to be Greenland on the outside of the field but he lost momentum as the leader wandered. In contrast The Foxes stayed straight and true by the far rail and ran on strongly to score by half-a-length from Dubai Mile.

Winning jockey David Probert said: "He's matured really well this horse both mentally and physically. He got into a lovely rhythm and handled the undulations quite well today and hit the line well. "I'm delighted for King Power and the team back home. This name was always saved for a special one and I think they've got one." Trainer Andrew Balding added: "He was probably in the worst place off a slow gallop but that's how we asked David to ride him. Both horse and jockey did incredibly well to get their head down and get the job done. King Power are very important to us and it's lovely to have a really good horse for them.