Lezoo landed the Group One Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes for William Buick and Ralph Beckett.

The 11/2 chance was stretching her record to four wins from five career starts and she showed a smart turn of foot to sweep past Meditate at the furlong pole. That rival rallied - and Mawj ran on strongly for third - but the winner had the reserves to hit the line three-quarters-of-a-length to the good. The winning rider was replacing the suspended Frankie Dettori aboard Lezoo and he told ITV Racing: "Frankie phoned me this morning and gave me some really valuable insight. She's his ride and he told me what she'd do. "She jumped a bit slow but travels well and was always giving me confidence in the race. She saw it out well and is a real fighter with a lot of quality. She's an out and out six furlong filly and I'm lucky to get the ride."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Beckett added: "If you looked at her in July and look at her again now she's actually changed colour and that's probably because she went slightly off after the Princess Margaret. She had four very quick runs in succession and it just caught up with her. "We had to pull up and I wasn't sure that she was back on her game, I wasn't convinced she was, but she just did one easy piece of work on the grass last week and that went well and she's obviously very, very good. "We haven't had a two-year-old filly as good as this at this stage. She got better and better with racing and is such a professional. "I never felt she's going to get a mile sadly - I think that's very unlikely." Sky Bet make Lezoo a 10/1 chance for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It was a taking performance from Lezoo who travelled strongly throughout the race. Although she is 10/1 for the 1000 Guineas, William Buick and Ralph Beckett's comments on her being more of a sprinter mean we have also quoted 10/1 for the Royal Ascot sprint too."