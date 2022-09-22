Breeders’ Cup team takes shape

We've a few news snippets from Musley Bank this week with The Platinum Queen all set for the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp next and she’s in great order. Physically she’s doing very well and all being well she’ll go there with a good chance.

She was a bit unfortunate at Doncaster, we were in front a stride before and a stride after the line, but I think she’s a nice filly who beat her, Trillium, and I’ll be keeping a close eye on the Cheveley Park this weekend to see how she gets on.

If we’re happy with The Platinum Queen after the Abbaye she could go to the Breeders’ Cup, heading up a likely team of three from the yard, with The Ridler and Barefoot Angel completing the trio.

The Ridler is in good form, he could go for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf over the mile and Barefoot Angel could go for the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf. She ran very well when winning at Ayr and has come out of the race well.

In other news, Clearpoint is doing well now after running down the field in the Gimcrack, he’ll probably drop in trip to five furlongs next for the Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

Finally, Perfect Power is in great order and is all set for the British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Champions Day. We’ll skip Longchamp with him, he loves Ascot so hopefully he can produce his best there again.