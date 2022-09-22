Our columnist Richard Fahey outlines his plans for some end-of-year targets for his stable stars before going through his Saturday team.
We've a few news snippets from Musley Bank this week with The Platinum Queen all set for the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp next and she’s in great order. Physically she’s doing very well and all being well she’ll go there with a good chance.
She was a bit unfortunate at Doncaster, we were in front a stride before and a stride after the line, but I think she’s a nice filly who beat her, Trillium, and I’ll be keeping a close eye on the Cheveley Park this weekend to see how she gets on.
If we’re happy with The Platinum Queen after the Abbaye she could go to the Breeders’ Cup, heading up a likely team of three from the yard, with The Ridler and Barefoot Angel completing the trio.
The Ridler is in good form, he could go for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf over the mile and Barefoot Angel could go for the Juvenile Fillies’ Turf. She ran very well when winning at Ayr and has come out of the race well.
In other news, Clearpoint is doing well now after running down the field in the Gimcrack, he’ll probably drop in trip to five furlongs next for the Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.
Finally, Perfect Power is in great order and is all set for the British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Champions Day. We’ll skip Longchamp with him, he loves Ascot so hopefully he can produce his best there again.
It’s a very competitive race but I think the step up to seven furlongs in the Goffs Million will suit him. He’s been a little bit keen and he should’ve won at Ayr really, he was a little bit unlucky. He came home well, but this big field could suit and we’re really happy with him, he’s in great order.
He’s been tremendously unlucky with the draw yet again at Chester, out in 13. Every time he’s run at Chester this year he’s fared badly with the draw but we’ll go again and see what happens. He ran well at Ayr last time, he is well handicapped, but he needs a bit of luck in life. We’ll have to drop in and try and come from off the pace but it hasn’t worked so far at Chester and it will be tough from there again.
He needs to step up a bit, but he’s in good order and we’re happy enough with him. The handicapper hasn’t missed him, but if they go a good gallop he could come home well.
For me he doesn’t stay the 1m6f, he definitely didn’t stay the two miles at Chester last time. Marwan wants to run him, though, so hopefully he’s right and I’m wrong.
He’s hit a rich vein of form and he’s been winning over six, seven and a mile this year. A mile didn’t seem to suit him when he was younger but he won very well at Doncaster over that trip last time out and he’s still in great order.
Any rain will help him. He’s a grand, hardy horse and I thought he ran alright on his last couple of runs. If it turned up soft and they go quick he could come home late.
He won at Haydock in July so horses for courses, but he has been disappointing since. Hopefully he can get back to the level of that run as he’d have a chance.
He’s quite a nice horse. He was quite weak and backward and I’m just a fraction worried he might need the run as he has missed a little bit. Trip and track should suit should suit, though, so we’re hopeful.
