Breeders' Cup Saturday, November 6 When & Where :

Del Mar 19:40, 20:19, 20:59, 21:38, 22.20, 23.00, 23.40, 00:40

: TV : ITV4, Sky Sports Racing (415), Racing TV (426)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

"I think she just towers over this field on ability" | Best Bets for Breeders' Cup 2021

MAN ON THE SPOT PREVIEW Audarya hasn’t won since landing last year’s renewal and was beaten by Love at Ascot in July and then by the French filly Rougir in the Prix de l’Opera last month. The fast ground is an unknown for the latter while the other European fillies Acanella and Ocean Road have something to find at this level as does Queen Supreme. The Japanese filly Loves Only You is preferred if repeating her third to Mishriff at Meydan in March while the home challenge is led by War Like Goddess, who beat My Sister Nat before landing a Grade 1 at Saratoga in September. Going To Vegas just prevailed in a Grade 1 contest at Santa Anita but a chance is taken on POCKET SQUARE. A Group 3 winner for Roger Charlton before joining Chad Brown, who has won this four times in the last 10 years, she won eased down at Belmont last time and looks primed to run a big race over this longer trip. Click here to back Pocket Square with Sky Bet

Oisin Murphy rides Ocean Road in the Filly & Mare Turf

TIME TO GET OFF THE FENCE In the video preview above you'll notice I was in two minds regarding Love. I still believe she'll either dot up by two or three lengths, or not beat many of them home at all. But do I really want to take that chance around the 3/1 mark. I'll err on the side of caution with Aidan O'Brien's filly, who hasn't done a huge amount wrong this season despite clearly not coming up to the wild expectations back at the start of the year (the potential Tarnawa-Love clash in the Arc was the major talking point this time last year). Instead I'm having a small win and place bet on ACANELLA for Ger Lyons. It sounds like she might be staying in the States after this and it's clearly a roll of the dice rather than a long-term plan, but I feel she wasn't able to show her true colours in a messy Matron Stakes and the style of racing here, on quick ground and up in trip, might just play to her strengths.

TIMEFORM TIPS "The Filly and Mare Turf has a very open look to it this year. From last season’s thumping Oaks winner, Love, to Audarya, aiming to retain her title, and the improving Rougir, it has the hallmarks of a terrific renewal." Timeform's US racing guru Jake Price sums up the next event nicely in his preview and if you click on the image below you'll find out which horse he fancies to see off favourite Love.

HE'S GOOD, FAR TOO GOOD Another dominant display from the front end as the market leader LIFE IS GOOD powers away to record an easy success in the Dirt Mile. As touched on in commentary, this colt recorded an opening first-quarter split of 21.88 seconds, quicker than Knicks Go went at Keeneland 12 months ago. It's fair to say he'll probably end up in the Classic next year all being well, but is it fair to ask why wasn't he running in tonight's finale? This race was not competitive and, for a top-class championship event, that doesn't sit particularly well, but he's still very lightly raced and perhaps this will act as the perfect stepping-stone. Winning trainer Todd Pletcher said: "Life really is good! He trained brilliantly and we were looking for a big effort. It's great to see how good he is. Speed is his weapon, he's a very fast horse and very talented. "He's surprised me at times just how well he trains. You think he's breezing but then look at the stopwatch and just say 'wow'. We'll savour today and think about tomorrow later on. We've talked about the Pegasus and there are huge races in Saudi and Dubai too." Expectations are pretty high, then.

💥 Demolition!



👏 Life Is Good bolts up in the @bigassfans #BreedersCup Dirt Mile for Todd Pletcher!pic.twitter.com/LqAIx4oN6l — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 6, 2021

MAN ON THE SPOT PREVIEW Proven at the highest level when scoring at Belmont in June, Silver State missed the break when narrowly beaten in his prep-race but has every chance if cleanly away. But LIFE IS GOOD has more scope having missed out by only a neck in a previous Grade 1 outing before returning a facile winner of his prep at Belmont. Todd Pletcher’s colt can prove too good for these. Ginobili has improved for being gelded and landed a Grade 2 over 7f here last time with Eight Rings back in fourth and promises more to come while the Japanese stablemates Pingxiang and Jasper Prince have both won on Dirt at home but the form is hard to assess. Click here to back Life Is Good with Sky Bet

4f around @LingfieldPark... who wins? 🤔 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 6, 2021

THE RYANAIR CHASE OF THE MEETING... The Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile comes with a borderline controversial name but it's also considered one of those races which is seen by the odd purist as the kind of event which waters things down a little elsewhere, featuring as it does one or two horses who could be competitive in the Sprint, or others in the Classic. Last year's winner Knicks Go has indeed graduated into Classic favourite this time around and I suppose if there's a horse of that ilk lining up then it has to be Life Is Good, the sole three-year-old in the field. He pushed Sprint hot-pot Jackie's Warrior close at Saratoga in August and enjoyed a bit of a stroll in a Belmont G2 subsequently. The son of Into Mischief is arguably better known as the horse switched from Bob Baffert to Todd Pletcher earlier in the year. Baffert saddles Eight Rings here, which sparked this magnificent segment in The Cunningham File this week: "Imagine how Bob Baffert felt when the s*** hit the fan as his Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a dope test. Then imagine how he will feel as his former star pupil Life Is Good hits the Big Ass Fans. The valued Dirt Mile sponsors might be relieved that the three-year-old’s owners switched the colt to Todd Pletcher after the Derby brouhaha. And Life Is Good, who has tremendous speed, will add to a growing global fan club if he can blow this field away." I miss The File already.

EXCUSES? NOT FAST ENOUGH Three Euros and every one of them ran OK... Emaraaty Ana was fourth in the end but he and third Charmaine's Mia were several lengths adrift of the runner-up Lieutenant Dan and in truth the first two were in a completely different league. A Case Of You stayed on in decent style from the back to be fifth but the reigning champ Glass Slippers struggled to get seriously involved. She finished eighth. Emaraaty Ana's jockey Andrea Atzeni said: "I was trying to keep up with him but I couldn't go with him and left him alone. I was hoping turning in he might stop but he didn't. It's fast ground and it was his first time around the bend, but he's run his race and run his heart out." Ryan said of his duo: “Emaraaty Ana’s run great, they went as we expected and he came good turning in, but they kept going in front. He’s run his heart out. The winner has unbelievable speed from the gate and he galloped all the way to the line. “Glass Slippers was flat out all the way and never got a chance to fill up. She’s been great and that’s it now, she’ll be off to the paddocks.”

⚡️ Electric!



🚀 Golden Pal rockets out the gates and dosn’t see another rival on route to winning the #BreedersCup Turf Sprint at @DelMarRacing!pic.twitter.com/R9XO2I8BGg — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 6, 2021

GOLDEN PAL GOES WIRE TO WIRE Admit it, how many of you uttered these words after 10 strides: 'Game over'. A sparkling performance of sprinting from Wes Ward's GOLDEN PAL, who cruised to an all-the-way win under Irad Ortiz Jr. Ortiz said: "He always runs fast and I asked him to get out of there. He just broke like a shot. "This means a lot, Wesley is a great friend of mine and thank you to Coolmore for giving me the opportunity, he's a special horse - he's nice and calm and Wesley has loved this horse since day one."

Ward said: "He's the best (I've ever trained), he's the best so far. I hope everyone in racing has a horse like this at some point, his natural ability is just fantastic. He's so fast." Ward also went on to praise his vet at great length, which is nice I guess.

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT GLASS SLIPPERS had the distinction of being the first European winner of this contest when successful last year. Kevin Ryan’s filly races around a turn for the first time since then having placed in all three outings so far this year and Tom Eaves can grab the inside rail once again. She needs to reverse latest running with Prix de l’Abbaye winner A Case Of You, who may find the fast ground against him, while the selection’s stablemate Emaraaty Ana drops back down in trip having won the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last time and finishing ahead of Golden Pal in the Nunthorpe before that. The latter is preferred to stable companions Kimari and Arrest Me Red while Lieutenant Dan landed a double here before winning a Grade 2 sprint at Santa Anita. Gear Jockey and Fast Boat are closely matched on recent form while last year’s fourth Extravagant Kid has had no luck with the draw once again. Click here to back Glass Slippers with Sky Bet

LONDON BUSES? Glass Slippers produced a sensational moment when becoming the first European Breeders' Cup Turf winner at Keeneland last year and she's not only back for more, but also joined by Kevin Ryan stablemate Emaraaty Ana who is arguably the pick of the two on form, though his G1 win at Haydock came over six furlongs. A Case Of You - the third European runner - has top-notch five-furlong form but the ground was so testing at Paris-Longchamp when he got up by a nose in the Abbaye, and surely he'll have a mountain to climb at the furlong pole around here. There is Money Back (cash into account, up to a tenner) with Sky Bet if your selection finishes second, third or fourth here. I'd suggest nicking a few quid on Golden Pal, but you already knew that having read the article below...

PUNTERS' PAL IN TURF SPRINT? It's a bad start for our Bankers or Blowout feature tonight unfortunately, but I've got the comfort of being in good company - myself, Mark Milligan and fellow Timeform expert Jake Price having not been willing to oppose Gamine. Golden Pal is the next supposed good thing - although he has drifted in the betting with British bookmakers at least - and you can get our thoughts on Wes Ward's speedball by clicking on the image below.

Who can you rely on to get the job done in Del Mar?

CE CE SINKS GAMINE Bob Baffert's odds-on favourite Gamine can only manage a laboured third as the odds-on favourite, victory going to CE CE for Michael McCarthy (not that one) and jockey Victor Espinoza. Espinoza, who suffered a fractured vertebrae in his neck in an accident during training three years ago, brought his mount around the field, having settled in fourth for most of the contest, to ultimately win going away from Edgeway.

😲 Gamine is beaten!



👏 Ce Ce cruises into the race and powers clear to land the #BreedersCup Filly And Mare Sprint at @DelMarRacing!pic.twitter.com/L3wRN0kPQ5 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 6, 2021

The winning jockey said of his recovery: "I really learnt to enjoy live during that time. I didn't know whether I'd come back and ride again. The next thing you know, my body recovered and I feel great again." The winning trainer said: "I couldn't be happier for everybody in my team. Victor put in a special ride and she was so good. It's a proud moment, a fantastic day and I'm so happy for everybody involved." Gamine looked a shadow of her best which included a six and a quarter-length victory in the same event at Keeneland 12 months ago.

Victor Espinoza celebrates on Ce Ce at the Breeders' Cup

MAN ON THE SPOT VERDICT GAMINE is hard to oppose having won this by over six lengths at Keeneland last year. She’ll be a short price to repeat given Bob Baffert’s filly has already beaten Ce Ce and Edgeway this year and the latter pair have both subsequently won Graded races. Proud Emma has plenty to find so the main danger looks to be the progressive Bella Sofia, who arrives on the back of three convincing victories including a Grade 1 success at Saratoga. Click here to back Gamine with Sky Bet

SKY BET MONEY BACK OFFER

FUTURE STARS FRIDAY Hello and welcome to our live Breeders' Cup blog. Not coming to you from sunny Del Mar, rather the outskirts of Leeds, where the skies are filled with a firework-induced haze and the dogs are still howling. I've never really understood fireworks but my six-year-old girl has been learning all about The Gunpowder Plot and seems captivated by the whole affair, so swings and roundabouts. The fireworks on the opening day of Breeders' Cup 2021 were pretty ugly in truth, Future Stars Friday - or FFS as it was referred to on a number of occasions in our household - grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. No doubt heads will roll following The Modern Games Fiasco, but the really disappointing thing from a European point of view was that a strikingly good G1 winner was welcomed into the winner's circle to a chorus of boos. I was there when Binocular won the Champion Hurdle after his own little hokey-cokey in the build-up and there were grumblings from the Festival faithful, but nothing like this. The implications of the error(s) made at Del Mar on Friday will be far reaching I'm sure - the USA may be the Land of the Free but the Land of the Goodwill Gesture it ain't, and with the eyes of the racing world trained on Southern California, thousands of people were left with a feeling of having their trousers not pulled down, but ripped right off and torn to shreds in front of them. Experienced racing fans/punters are a hardened bunch and will be back on the hunt today, so let's hope Breeders' Cup Saturday can go some way to burying the hatchet... but it'll have to go some for outright drama and embarrassing controversy.

WATCH: Breeders' Cup preview show