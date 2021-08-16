California-based Daily Racing Form correspondent Steve Andersen pinpoints a few potentially underestimated local runners this weekend.

The prominent Europeans, such as Space Blues, Tarnawa, and the Aidan O’Brien armada, have been given ample attention in advance of the Breeders’ Cup meeting at scenic Del Mar on the Southern California coast on Friday and Saturday. Rightfully so. Tarnawa, for one, ran a brilliant second to Torquator Tasso in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on October 3 despite a less-than-ideal trip on a heavy turf she did not seem to like. She deserves the role of favourite in the BC Turf, the most prominent grass race in America. Even with outstanding credentials, every European-based runner is playing an away game this week at Del Mar, which has a seven-furlong turf layout with much tighter turns than anything in the UK other than Chester. European runners are almost certainly to go home with trophies. But there are several California-based runners that deserve attention. While they may not necessarily win, bettors seeking each-way opportunities, or even exacta and trifecta combinations, may find something worth backing among this list of runners to watch.

Breeders' Cup Mile Mo Forza and Smooth Like Strait have claimed major titles in one-mile graded stakes on turf at Del Mar and Santa Anita this year, and have every chance to produce a surprise result in the BC Mile. Racegoers can never underestimate course and distance experience. Smooth Like Strait, trained by Michael McCarthy, has won two of five starts on turf at Del Mar, with three second-place finishes. Mo Forza, from the stable of top California trainer Peter Miller, has won three of six starts on the course, with two second-place finishes. Mo Forza beat Smooth Like Strait by a head in the Grade 2 Del Mar Mile on August 21 and by a half-length in the Grade 2 City of Hope Mile at Santa Anita on October 2. Smooth Like Strait was pressured early in the City of Hope Mile, while Mo Forza stalked the pace. If Smooth Like Strait can be patient in the BC Mile, he can be a factor in the final furlong against runners such as Space Blues. Click here for latest Sky Bet odds

Breeders' Cup Turf In 2019, United was second by a head at 51/1 in the BC Turf at Santa Anita to Bricks And Mortar, later honoured as the American Horse of the Year. Last year at Keeneland, United was a tame eighth in the BC Turf, never challenging Tarnawa on a turf course listed as firm, but widely considered to be closer to good. United will get firm turf on Saturday. Trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella, United won his third stakes of 2021 in the Grade 2 John Henry Turf Championship at 1 ¼ miles at Santa Anita on October 2. Flavien Prat was aboard United, but has defected to Chad Brown’s Domestic Spending for the BC Turf. The replacement is Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez. United won the Grade 2 Eddie Read Stakes at 1 1/8 miles on turf at Del Mar in July, and will need luck in running in the BC Turf. With runners such as O’Brien’s Broome and the Americans Acclimate and Tribhuvan expected to set a quick pace, United and the other closers – including Tarnawa – will be rumbling through the stretch. Click here for latest Sky Bet odds

"She's definitely much stronger physically" - Colin Keane on Tarnawa ahead of Breeders' Cup defence

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Friday evening, the Colorado Avalanche of the National Hockey League host the Vancouver Canucks in a game in Denver. A few hours before face off, Mackinnon, named for Avalanche star player Nathan MacKinnon, will start as a live outsider in the Juvenile Turf. Mackinnon, the colt, was purchased for $285,000 at a breeze-up sale in Florida in March and is co-owned by Nathan Mackinnon’s teammate, Erik Johnson, a true racing enthusiast. Mackinnon has won two stakes in the last two months at a mile on turf – the Del Mar Juvenile Turf over the same course and distance as the BC Juvenile Turf, and the Zuma Beach Stakes at Santa Anita on October 3. In both wins, Mackinnon closed from mid-pack under jockey Juan Hernandez to prevail by at least 1 ¾ lengths. The competition in the BC Juvenile Turf is notably more difficult, led by Dewhurst second Dubawi Legend. But Mackinnon will be around 8/1 and could be given the sort of ride from the underrated Hernandez that could make for a profitable first day of the Breeders' Cup. Click here for latest Sky Bet odds

Steve Andersen has been a correspondent for Daily Racing Form since 1994, focusing on Southern California Thoroughbred racing, Quarter Horses and international racing. Venues as diverse as Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico and Cheltenham are among his annual stops.

