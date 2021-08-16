Fran Berry caught up with a host of Irish jockeys ahead of the Breeders' Cup 2021 - watch all the videos here including Colin Keane on Tarnawa.

Ireland's Champion Jockey Colin Keane tells Fran Berry he can't wait to get back on Tarnawa as she heads back to America to defend her Breeders' Cup crown...

"She's definitely much stronger physically" - Colin Keane on Tarnawa ahead of Breeders' Cup defence

With the Breeders' Cup fast approaching, Fran Berry joins jockey Shane Foley, as the pair discuss the chances of Jessica Harrington's Breeders' Cup Mile hope Real Appeal...

He's a horse that improved right throughout the year - Shane Foley on Breeders Cup hope Real Appeal

A young jockey going places - Ronan Whelan joins Fran Berry as he looks ahead to riding Ado McGuinness's Prix de l'Abbaye winner A Case Of You at the 2021 Breeders' Cup...

"We're going full of confidence and hoping he'll run a big race" - Ronan Whelan on A Case Of You

Leigh Roche tells Fran Berry he thinks Twilight Jet is better than ever heading into his Breeders' Cup assignment this week...

"He's kicking the walls down at home, he's in super form" - Leigh Roche on Twilight Jet