Master Of The Seas is worth an each-way bet in the Breeders' Cup Mile, according to Alex Hammond - don't miss her latest column.

I’ve been procrastinating. There’s so much racing this weekend I don’t know where to start with my blog. So instead, I’ve busied myself with a kettlebell workout, done several loads of washing and tidied up my bookshelf (plenty of cookbooks, Dick Francis and Jilly Cooper for those who are interested, nothing too highbrow). Now my dogs are asking for another walk, so I’d best get my skates on and get to the point before they get hold of a contact at the Dogs Trust. The highest profile meeting of the weekend is the Breeders’ Cup and I’ll remind you that it was the scintillating performance from Arazi all those years ago that helped fire up my passion for horseracing (second to Desert Orchid of course, and maybe Dick Francis!). We are off to California this time round and the tight turns of Del Mar. Here are a few of the European raiders that I hope can make an impact on the fixture.

My main hope is TARNAWA in the Turf, but I’m a little tempered by her wide draw in 13. As you know I was a huge fan of hers in the Arc, but the very testing conditions caught her out at Longchamp. We know the quick conditions she will encounter in America won’t faze her as she won on firm ground at Keeneland 12 months ago. At 15/8 with Sky Bet she may not float your boat, but I’m not deserting her now.

It was fascinating to hear Charlie Appleby speak in an extended interview on Sky Sports Racing this week about his hopes at Del Mar, and despite him saying that Space Blues was the horse he was most looking forward to running at the fixture, he spoke very highly of MASTER OF THE SEAS who also runs in the Mile. Space Blues hasn’t had many opportunities over this trip, although he did win his maiden over it, and the configuration of Del Mar should suit this horse, who excels over seven furlongs. Master Of The Seas, on the other hand, was only beaten a short head in the 2000 Guineas this spring and was too keen in the QEII on Champions Day last time out when the hood was left off him. The track should play to his strengths and at the prices I’m happy to leave the 5/2 favourite alone on Saturday and play the second string at 10/1 each-way, with Sky Bet paying five places rather than three. Click here to back Master Of The Seas with Sky Bet I was disappointed with Golden Pal when Wesley Ward brought him over for the Nunthorpe because prior to that he had looked sublime in winning at Saratoga on his three-year-old debut. He’s since had a confidence booster back on home turf, just beating Extravagant Kid who reopposes, but this Turf Sprint could be a prize that goes back to the UK again. Sky Bet are offering money back as cash (up to £10) if you finish 2nd, 3rd or 4th, so let’s take on the 9/4 favourite, not with last year’s winner Glass Slippers (Kevin Ryan), but with her stablemate EMARAATY ANA who managed to beat Starman in the Sprint Cup at Haydock last time out. He should excel in these conditions and at 13/2 looks a tempting price. Click here to back Emaraaty Ana with Sky Bet

There are five places available in the Filly & Mare Turf, but I hope we won’t need them. Surely this is the race that saves LOVE's season. Last year’s winner Audarya has been handed the worst of the draw which won’t help round here. Aidan O’Brien will be pleased with the six berth for Love and while she’s hardly had a shocker in 2021, it would be satisfying to see her win one of these championship races. She beat Audarya in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot but has been beaten in three starts since, twice when sent off favourite, so this race is important. She’s 4/1 and with conditions in her favour is the one for me. Click here to back Love with Sky Bet

🌍😍 Mother Earth and Love taking in the sights at @DelMarRacing, as the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair head out for a canter.@BreedersCup | @Ballydoyle | @coolmorestud pic.twitter.com/tDIsG7ztzh — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 3, 2021

I’m not going to California this weekend, it’s sunny Donny for me for the final flat fixture of the season and the Virgin Bet November Handicap. It makes sense to follow Team Gosden in this mile and a half contest with six wins to Gosden senior’s name in the past. Their First Light is 8/1 joint favourite, and you can see why. He’s lightly raced, should suit the drop back to 12 furlongs having been well beaten over 1m6f on his return from a summer break last month and is at the right end of the weights. East Asia is another runner that deserves a second glance. He made a flying start for trainer Ian Williams but went off the boil in the summer before bouncing back after a break at Nottingham last month. I’d just wonder if the trip is slightly short of his best. He’s won over 12 furlongs, but he stays two miles well. Another strong stayer is Calling The Wind who ran a blinder in the Cesarewitch last time out and shouldn’t be inconvenienced by dropping back to this trip. Trainer Richard Hughes has already got Jamie Spencer jocked up on his runner. MR CURIOSITY is another strong stayer, this son of Frankel has just had the six career starts and is on the up. He was a horse that was subbed into the Racing League in the summer and while he didn’t make an impact there, he is dangerous to dismiss. Sam Cooke will relish rain softened ground and whilst he isn’t screamingly well handicapped, he can run well. In fact, there are several horses with an attractive profile in this end of season puzzle. At this stage and without knowing who will be declared and where they will be drawn, I’m going to side with Mr Curiosity who is a 9/1 shot with Sky Bet. Click here to back Mr Curiosity with Sky Bet