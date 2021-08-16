Coming to a Breeders' Cup is something I was really hoping to tick off my own bucket list and coming somewhere as iconic as Del Mar is pretty special.

We arrived late last night in the dark and came straight to the track at 5.30am this morning - still in the dark - and then as light came I was excited to see 'where the surf meets the turf' but in pea soup weather that we've got here currently, I haven't seen the surf or the turf really! I can barely see anything. But it's such a buzz to watch the horses in the morning, everyone is out early and all the Americans are out. Charlie Appleby exercised his horses and we've just seen all the Ballydoyle crew out too.

🌍😍 Mother Earth and Love taking in the sights at @DelMarRacing, as the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair head out for a canter.@BreedersCup | @Ballydoyle | @coolmorestud pic.twitter.com/tDIsG7ztzh — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 3, 2021

The access you get here is just incredible and they've given us at ITV the most extraordinary position to present from, it's a real honour to be here and the Breeders' Cup are really embracing the fact that their 38th edition is on terrestrial television in the UK. It's the most extensive coverage we've had on terrestrial TV ever. For the first time we've got both days, we've got nine hours of coverage all told and 13 live races. I really hope everyone enjoys it and we can bring all the colour and flavour of Del Mar to your screens. It's a very special place and I'm sure it's going to be absolutely jumping come Friday and Saturday, but it is a curious venue to stage the Breeders' Cup having arrived here for the very first time. I walked around with Johnny Murtagh and he explained the intricacies and difficulties of what it'll be like riding the turf track in particular. It makes Chester look like a relatively galloping track. There are going to be plenty of bad luck stories over the two days at the weekend and you have to think those horses drawn wide are going to have a really tough time. And that includes quite a few of Europe's big hopes - the likes of Tarnawa and Audarya.

🏆🇺🇸 The 2021 @BreedersCup is almost here folks - @chamberlinsport sets the scene at @DelMarRacing!



🤩🏇 With an action packed weekend ahead of us, be sure to stay tuned to https://t.co/vnh8rM02zu for features, tipping content, interviews and reaction from #BC21 pic.twitter.com/Va9d3Jv5ee — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 3, 2021

Any horse with a double-figure draw is going to have a real problem. I came here thinking Dubawi Legend was going to be my Nap of the meeting for Hugo Palmer in the Juvenile Turf, but he's going to have his work cut out from that draw (14). The other thing that's very apparent - and we've seen lost of horses sampling it this morning including Mise En Scene - is the gate speed. It is always so important when racing in America but even more so at Del Mar. There are going to be horses that you may back, particularly European runners, who will be gone from the start if they miss the kick. It can be over very quickly, and that applies to all the races up to a mile and a half. There will be races where our horses will not see which way they've gone.

Not just the horses, but some of the experienced Del Mar jockeys are going to hold an advantage too, they are really tough competitors and it might just be a bit of a culture shock for some of our riders tasting the track for the first time. I've not been here long but in typical Breeders' Cup fashion there is a real buzz about one or two names already and they include the Japanese hope Loves Only You in the Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday. Hopes are quite high by the sound of things.

In the Distaff, I'll be keeping a close eye on Todd Pletcher's Malathaat for the Shadwell team, that's another one I'm hearing positive noises about going into the weekend. Stay tuned to the Sporting Life social media channels over the next couple of days and I'll continue to try and bring a flavour of this incredible place.

