Timeform's US racing expert Jake Price highlights the credentials of a trio of dark horses fancied to outperform market expectations at the Breeders' Cup this weekend.
With only five of the 12-strong field in the Filly and Mare Turf trained in the US, it does seem that the home contingent has their work cut out this year.
Trainer Chad Brown, who holds the record for most wins in this event with four, has two of those entries, and in POCKET SQUARE he may well have one who has slipped under the radar.
Like two of his previous winners, Zagora in 2012 and Sistercharlie in 2018, Pocket Square was previously trained in Europe. A winner of a Group 3 in France as a juvenile in 2019 when in the care of Roger Charlton, she was only seen out once the following year when last of six in the Musidora at York.
She was transferred across the Atlantic by her owners to Brown and returned to the track in April of this year, winning an allowance race at Keeneland in good style. Immediately upped in class, she finished unplaced in two Grade 1s behind the Godolphin pair Althiqa and Summer Romance, though was far from disgraced.
After what may have been a case of flying too high too soon, she was soon back on track with a pair of comfortable victories in lesser company, including the Grade 3 Athenia at Belmont at the end of September.
This year’s renewal of the Filly and Mare Turf is back over 11 furlongs, a trip which should be within reach for Pocket Square. There is a short run to the first of three turns, and she has the advantage of being drawn close to the rail in gate two, as well as retaining the services of Irad Ortiz in the saddle.
This year’s renewal of the Sprint looks a fascinating race on paper with a couple of unexposed sorts ready to take on the market leader, Jackie's Warrior. However, the most experienced runner in the field looks to have been completely ignored in the betting on the back of a run which can be easily excused last time.
FIRENZE FIRE may be better known to some for trying to take a good bite out of Yaupon in the Forego at Saratoga in August, but at the age of six he’s proved at least as good as ever this season.
He’s failed to win a Grade 1 since winning the Champagne at Belmont as a juvenile, and since running in the Kentucky Derby the following season, has almost exclusively raced over six or seven furlongs, winning a number of lesser graded events on the way.
He missed what looked a great opportunity to add to that sole success at the highest level in the aforementioned Forego when beaten a head, and clearly wasn’t on terms with himself on his latest outing in the Vosburgh back at Belmont, won by the reopposing Following Sea, when breaking through the gates before the race started.
On the speed ratings I use, Firenze Fire regularly runs to a figure that gives him every chance of at least finishing in the places in this contest for the second successive season if putting his best foot forward.
Charlie Appleby holds a strong hand in the Mile in the shape of Prix de la Foret winner and current market leader, Space Blues, and 2000 Guineas runner-up, Master of the Seas.
It is interesting though, that the former hasn’t run over one mile since his early three-year-old days, while the latter failed to come on for a recent run last time after nearly five months off since going close in the Newmarket Classic. The rest of the European challenge doesn’t look a particularly strong one.
This could leave the door open for the home team, who are led by second favourite in the betting, Mo Forza. Peter Miller’s charge missed this race last year with a late setback but has returned in great nick this season, winning both starts and has now only met defeat once in his last nine outings. Both successes came in Grade 2 events here and at Santa Anita, narrowly edging out the same rival, SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT.
Smooth Like Strait is a thoroughly consistent performer, winner of the Shoemaker Mile at Santa Anita in May and beaten less than half a length when placed on his other five starts this season, therefore I’m surprised he can be backed at nearly three times the price of Mo Forza in some markets.
He also has form from last year which ties in closely with Chad Brown’s Domestic Spending, a very smart middle-distance performer who looks to be his barn’s leading contender in the Turf.
Smooth Like Strait certainly shouldn’t be underestimated.
