Timeform's US racing expert Jake Price highlights the credentials of a trio of dark horses fancied to outperform market expectations at the Breeders' Cup this weekend.

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf – Pocket Square Click here to back Pocket Square with Sky Bet (5 Places) With only five of the 12-strong field in the Filly and Mare Turf trained in the US, it does seem that the home contingent has their work cut out this year. Trainer Chad Brown, who holds the record for most wins in this event with four, has two of those entries, and in POCKET SQUARE he may well have one who has slipped under the radar. Like two of his previous winners, Zagora in 2012 and Sistercharlie in 2018, Pocket Square was previously trained in Europe. A winner of a Group 3 in France as a juvenile in 2019 when in the care of Roger Charlton, she was only seen out once the following year when last of six in the Musidora at York.

She was transferred across the Atlantic by her owners to Brown and returned to the track in April of this year, winning an allowance race at Keeneland in good style. Immediately upped in class, she finished unplaced in two Grade 1s behind the Godolphin pair Althiqa and Summer Romance, though was far from disgraced. After what may have been a case of flying too high too soon, she was soon back on track with a pair of comfortable victories in lesser company, including the Grade 3 Athenia at Belmont at the end of September. This year’s renewal of the Filly and Mare Turf is back over 11 furlongs, a trip which should be within reach for Pocket Square. There is a short run to the first of three turns, and she has the advantage of being drawn close to the rail in gate two, as well as retaining the services of Irad Ortiz in the saddle.

Breeders' Cup Sprint – Firenze Fire Click here to back Firenze Fire with Sky Bet This year’s renewal of the Sprint looks a fascinating race on paper with a couple of unexposed sorts ready to take on the market leader, Jackie's Warrior. However, the most experienced runner in the field looks to have been completely ignored in the betting on the back of a run which can be easily excused last time. FIRENZE FIRE may be better known to some for trying to take a good bite out of Yaupon in the Forego at Saratoga in August, but at the age of six he’s proved at least as good as ever this season. He’s failed to win a Grade 1 since winning the Champagne at Belmont as a juvenile, and since running in the Kentucky Derby the following season, has almost exclusively raced over six or seven furlongs, winning a number of lesser graded events on the way. He missed what looked a great opportunity to add to that sole success at the highest level in the aforementioned Forego when beaten a head, and clearly wasn’t on terms with himself on his latest outing in the Vosburgh back at Belmont, won by the reopposing Following Sea, when breaking through the gates before the race started. On the speed ratings I use, Firenze Fire regularly runs to a figure that gives him every chance of at least finishing in the places in this contest for the second successive season if putting his best foot forward.

