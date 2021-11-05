Friday November 5, 2021 When & Where :

Del Mar 21:50, 22.30, 23.10, 23.50, 00:30

: TV : ITV4, Sky Sports Racing (415), Racing TV (426)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

9.50 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Go Bears Go has so far failed to run up to the form of his Group 2 victory over 6f at the Curragh where he beat subsequent Cornwallis winner Twilight Jet. David Loughnane's colt has since finished behind third-placed Armor in the Middle Park at Newmarket and both drop back down in trip. Hierarchy and Vertiginous are other UK raiders but have plenty to find on these terms. Wesley Ward has won the last two renewals and runs three fillies on this occasion. Twilight Gleaming finished runner-up in the Queen Mary before landing a Listed sprint in France but Kaufymaker never looked like catching unbeaten stablemate AVERLY JANE at Keeneland last month. The latter easily won that Listed sprint on her Turf debut and is also preferred to One Timer, who has now won all three outings after beating Time To Party at Santa Anita last time. Click here to back Averly Jane with Sky Bet

10.30 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies The unbeaten ECHO ZULU is a dual winner at the highest level. She beat both Tarabi and Sequist at Saratoga before landing the Frizette, a leading trial race for this, at Belmont last month by over seven lengths and Steve Asmussen’s filly is the one to beat. Juju's Map took a step forward when winning a Grade 1 at Keeneland in good style and may prove a bigger threat than the Grade 3 winner Hidden Connection, who scored at Churchill Downs in September. Desert Dawn looks up against it at this level. Click here to back Echo Zulu with Sky Bet

11.10 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf This looks wide open with the three UK challengers closely matched. Mise En Scene beat Hello You when winning the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood and the latter beat Cachet when subsequently landing the Rockfel at Newmarket. Ryan Moore partners the French raider and Group 2 winner Malavath, who steps up in trip along with Koala Princess and Bubble Rock. The latter’s stablemate Turnerloose finished behind California Angel in a Grade 2 at Keeneland while Pizza Bianca finished runner-up in a Grade 1 at Woodbine. Consumer Spending has her ground but stable companion HAUGHTY produced an impressive late surge to win a maiden at Keeneland. Haughty faces a much stiffer test today but trainer Chad Brown knows what’s needed having won this contest five times in the past and his yard is in flying form. Click here to back Haughty with Sky Bet

11.50 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Chad Brown won the 2017 renewal at this track with a maiden but this year’s representative JACK CHRISTOPHER arrives on the back of an impressive victory in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont. He’s taken to confirm latest running with runner-up Commandperformance. The latter’s stablemate Double Thunder also finished second in a Grade 1 race last time and is fitted with blinkers for this. Bob Baffert runs three though Corniche is drawn high and Pinehurst is upped in trip after scoring over 7f here. Both have won at the highest level and are preferred to stablemate Barossa but the Japanese raider Jasper Great is hard to assess on his impressive maiden victory at Hanshin, though is related to a Grade 1 winner in North America. Click here to back Jack Christopher with Sky Bet

12.30 - Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Charlie Appleby has won this twice and runs two with decent claims. William Buick partners Modern Games, who won a Group 3 over 7f at Newmarket in good style, but Frankie steered home ALBAHR in a Grade 1 contest over today’s trip at Woodbine in September and the runner-up Grafton Street has won subsequently. The Godolphin colt should make another bold bid and is also preferred to Great Max and the Ballydoyle representative Glounthaune while Dewhurst runner-up Dubawi Legend has been done no favours by the draw as he steps up in trip. Tiz The Bomb beat Stolen Base and Credibility when winning a Grade 2 at Keeneland and Mackinnon is a Listed winner while Portfolio Company is a likely improver for Chad Brown’s yard and preferred to Dakota Gold and Slipstream of the rest. Click here to back Albahr with Sky Bet

Saturday November 6, 2021

Del Mar 19:40, 20:19, 20:59, 21:38, 22.20, 23.00, 23.40, 00:40

: TV : ITV4, Sky Sports Racing (415), Racing TV (426)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook 7.05 - Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint GAMINE is hard to oppose having won this by over six lengths at Keeneland last year. She'll be a short price to repeat given Bob Baffert's filly has already beaten Ce Ce and Edgeway this year and the latter pair have both subsequently won Graded races. Proud Emma has plenty to find so the main danger looks to be the progressive Bella Sofia, who arrives on the back of three convincing victories including a Grade 1 success at Saratoga. Click here to back Gamine with Sky Bet

7.40 - Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint GLASS SLIPPERS had the distinction of being the first European winner of this contest when successful last year. Kevin Ryan’s filly races around a turn for the first time since then having placed in all three outings so far this year and Tom Eaves can grab the inside rail once again. She needs to reverse latest running with Prix de l’Abbaye winner A Case Of You, who may find the fast ground against him, while the selection’s stablemate Emaraaty Ana drops back down in trip having won the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock last time and finishing ahead of Golden Pal in the Nunthorpe before that. The latter is preferred to stable companions Kimari and Arrest Me Red while Lieutenant Dan landed a double here before winning a Grade 2 sprint at Santa Anita. Gear Jockey and Fast Boat are closely matched on recent form while last year’s fourth Extravagant Kid has had no luck with the draw once again. Click here to back Glass Slippers with Sky Bet

8.19 - Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile Proven at the highest level when scoring at Belmont in June, Silver State missed the break when narrowly beaten in his prep-race but has every chance if cleanly away. But LIFE IS GOOD has more scope having missed out by only a neck in a previous Grade 1 outing before returning a facile winner of his prep at Belmont. Todd Pletcher’s colt can prove too good for these. Ginobili has improved for being gelded and landed a Grade 2 over 7f here last time with Eight Rings back in fourth and promises more to come while the Japanese stablemates Pingxiang and Jasper Prince have both won on Dirt at home but the form is hard to assess. Click here to back Life Is Good with Sky Bet 8.59 - Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf Audarya hasn’t won since landing last year’s renewal and was beaten by Love at Ascot in July and then by the French filly Rougir in the Prix de l’Opera last month. The fast ground is an unknown for the latter while the other European fillies Acanella and Ocean Road have something to find at this level as does Queen Supreme. The Japanese filly Loves Only You is preferred if repeating her third to Mishriff at Meydan in March while the home challenge is led by War Like Goddess, who beat My Sister Nat before landing a Grade 1 at Saratoga in September. Going To Vegas just prevailed in a Grade 1 contest at Santa Anita but a chance is taken on POCKET SQUARE. A Group 3 winner for Roger Charlton before joining Chad Brown, who has won this four times in the last 10 years, she won eased down at Belmont last time and looks primed to run a big race over this longer trip. Click here to back Pocket Square with Sky Bet

9.38 - Breeders' Cup Sprint C Z Rocket and Firenze Fire filled the places in last year’s renewal though both have been beaten by today’s rivals this year with Kelly Breen’s charge finishing well behind Following Sea in the Vosburgh at Belmont last month. The latter couldn’t live with Jackie’s Warrior in a Grade 1 over 7f at Saratoga before that and Steve Asmussen’s speed machine has subsequently romped home in a prep-race over today’s trip. But another three-year-old in DR. SCHIVEL is rapidly improving having landed the Grade 1 Bing Crosby over course and distance despite a broken rein before warming-up for this with a cosy victory at Santa Anita and Mark Glatt’s colt gets the vote. Special Reserve beat Aloha West at Keeneland last month having earlier finished runner-up to the unpredictable Lexitonian. Click here to back Dr. Schivel with Sky Bet 10.20 - Breeders' Cup Mile SPACE BLUES has hit top form at the right time having landed a Group 2 at York before winning a Group 1 in France with Pearls Galore behind. Versatile as regards the ground, Charlie Appleby’s charge is preferred to stablemate Master Of The Seas, who has failed to build on his earlier second in the 2000 Guineas. Mother Earth has won again since landing the 1000 Guineas and Aidan O’Brien sent over last year’s winner while Mo Forza has been winning Grade 2 contests on the West Coast and beat both Smooth Like Strait and Hit The Road at Santa Anita last time. In Love picked-up a Grade 1 at Keeneland last month while Blowout and Got Stormy are other winners at the highest level on Turf with the former preferred. Click here to back Space Blues with Sky Bet

11.00 - Breeders' Cup Distaff Letruska has won four times at the highest level this year suffering her only defeat at the hands of Shedaresthedevil back in March. She’s subsequently beaten the latter but will have company at the head of affairs with another frontrunner in Private Mission drawn on the inside. A battle for the lead could set the race up nicely for Kentucky Oaks winner MALATHAAT, who has won three Grade 1 races this year and is expected to make another bold bid in this. Clairiere has found the selection too good on more than once occasion but Royal Flag is still improving and has the measure of stablemate and last year’s third Dunbar Road and Horologist. Blue Stripe is a winner in Argentina debuting for a new yard on her return from a lay-off with Frankie Dettori getting the leg-up. Click here to back Malathaat with Sky Bet 11.40 - Breeders' Cup Turf Last year’s winner Tarnawa ran a big race on the bottomless ground in last month’s Arc. But her price reflects her chances in this and she’s taken on with the progressive TEONA. Roger Varian’s charge missed the Arc on account of the going but looked a top-class filly in the making when landing the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp and there should be more to come from her. Walton Street won the Canadian International in September but William Buick prefers Yibir, who beat Bolshoi Ballet when scoring at Belmont in the same month. Broome and Japan are other Ballydoyle runners though the latter found Rockemperor, Gufo and last year’s third Channel Maker too good at Belmont last month. Sisfahan has placed in Group 1 races in Germany. Click here to back Teona with Sky Bet

