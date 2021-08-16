Charlie Appleby’s Modern Games powered to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf glory in extraordinary circumstances.

All the drama happened at the stalls, with stablemate Albahr becoming upset and subsequently withdrawn, and race favourite Modern Games – who was in the stall next to Albahr – also scratched by officials after coming out of the front of the stalls. Confusion reigned as veterinary staff ruled he was in fact fit to race – and while it was decided he would be reinstated, rules dictated he could run for prize-money only and not for betting purposes.

🏇🔵 Absolutely incredible - Modern Games powers to victory in the @BreedersCup Juvenile Turf!



👏 A fourth victory at the #BreedersCup for Charlie Appleby - a simply brilliant year continues for the @godolphin handler!pic.twitter.com/3TavNWDVS0 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 6, 2021

The race was thankfully without incident, and when William Buick engaged top gear he swept clear to win in style from Tiz The Bomb and Mackinnon. However, unhappy racegoers vented their frustration with boos. Appleby was delighted with the ultimate outcome, and just as pleased to report Albahr had what was thought to be only superficial cuts and that Frankie Dettori was unscathed.

"The vet believed that he'd broken through the gate"



Picking over the chaotic start to the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf#ITVRacing #BreedersCup pic.twitter.com/7XYT6MzFAT — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 6, 2021

It was a third win in the race for the Moulton Paddocks handler, who said: “It was a very peculiar chain of events and mentally very challenging for the horse, but I always felt he had the experience. “The most important thing is that both horses are all right, and fortunately Modern Games pulled it out of the fire for us. He was actually under the pump a bit earlier than normal, but he picked up and kept finding. “Albahr has some minor cuts and my vets are examining him. We were expecting the worst, but fortunately he’s OK.” He added of the winner: “He will join our Guineas squad for next year. We will ship him back to the UK and winter away with him.”

🎢 𝗨𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 to 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁.



🏇🔵 It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Charlie Appleby, William Buick and @BreedersCup Juvenile Turf winner Modern Games...#BC21 #BreedersCup2021 pic.twitter.com/LnEiG8XKUF — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) November 6, 2021