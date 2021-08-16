Loves Only You became the first ever Breeders’ Cup winner for Japan in the Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar.

A Group One winner in Hong Kong and third in the Sheema Classic in Dubai, connections were further rewarded for their globetrotting when she showed a devastating turn of foot to go between War Like Goddess and My Sister Nat. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden perfectly by Yuga Kawada, who had a brief spell in Britain in 2018, she looked beaten heading into the final furlong but found plenty for pressure. Aidan O’Brien’s Love did not enjoy the best trip, being forced wide for most of the race while last year’s winner, the James Fanshawe-trained Audarya appeared to be full of running before the turn for home but struggled to find a clear route in the straight. Love eventually finished fourth with Audarya behind in fifth. Kawada, who came to Britain and rode winners at the likes of Redcar and Ripon through a link with Roger Varian, got the breaks when he needed them.