Free trial of Racing TV

Limited time offer – start a free one month trial of Racing TV today!

Horse Racing
Fri June 05, 2026 · 1h ago

The Flat season is now in full swing, and an unmissable summer of top-class action lies ahead. To celebrate, Sporting Life has partnered with Racing TV to offer readers a free one-month trial of the channel.

Enjoy live coverage of more than 100 race meetings across Britain and Ireland this summer, including highlights such as the Betfred Derby Festival, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, and the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park, along with many other major Festivals.

Watch wherever you are with access across TV, tablet, and mobile devices. Racing TV is also available through Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV apps, meaning you can enjoy all the action on the big screen without needing a Sky subscription.

Getting started is simple. Just click the link below and follow the quick four-step registration process to activate your free trial and start watching.

CLAIM YOUR FREE MONTH OF RACING TV NOW

More to read on the Betfred Derby

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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