Limited time offer – start a free one month trial of Racing TV today!

Enjoy live coverage of more than 100 race meetings across Britain and Ireland this summer, including highlights such as the Betfred Derby Festival, the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival, and the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park, along with many other major Festivals.

Watch wherever you are with access across TV, tablet, and mobile devices. Racing TV is also available through Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV apps, meaning you can enjoy all the action on the big screen without needing a Sky subscription.

Getting started is simple. Just click the link below and follow the quick four-step registration process to activate your free trial and start watching.

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