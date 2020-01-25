Dave Smith guide to Saturday's ITV7 game

There's £50,000 on offer in this weekend's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.
13:50 Cheltenham - Paddy Power 45 Sleeps To Cheltenham Trophy Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (Class 1)
A fascinating handicap at HQ and many of these meet again after assignments in opposition recently. Plenty are in with chances but Grade 1 scorer LALOR looks back in form and was only narrowly defeated over course and distance last time. He has to shoulder a 4lb penalty but did beat some good horses last time out.
14:05 Doncaster - Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
CHAMPAGNE WELL has run fine races in all of his last three starts and can continue that good form here. He seemed to relish the step up in trip at Cheltenham so the distance should hold no issues. Boss Man Fred goes for a five-timer so will be dangerous and Ramses De Teillee is 3lb well-in on official ratings.
14:25 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (Grade 2) (Class 1)
A really competitive renewal and cases can be made for all six. Santini will be a warm order and his Gold Cup credentials will be scrutinised post-race. BRISTOL DE MAI seems to prefer running around Haydock but he is still rated 7lb superior to Santini and can take this on drying ground.
14:40 Doncaster - Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
Floressa looks a very nice prospect and cruised home at Newbury last time out. She takes her hurdles very well but the experience and toughness of LADY BUTTONS could just be her undoing here. Phil Kirby's star mare is a course and distance winner and beat some excellent horses here on her last run.
15:00 Cheltenham - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered As The Classic Novices' Hurdle) (Class 1)
King Roland will be popular in the market but Dan Skelton's PROTEKORAT is an improving sort who, despite seemingly coming to the end of his tether on New Year's Day, will relish drying ground and can take this.
15:15 Doncaster - Sky Bet Handicap Chase (Listed) (Class 1)
OK CORRAL goes back over 3m and will be better suited by this trip. His last two runs have been nothing to be excited about but he's won off 1lb higher in the past. Derek O'Connor taking the ride is a positive and he can get the better of Ravenhill Road and Quarenta.
15:35 Cheltenham - galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
Superstar stayer PAISLEY PARK should be able to shoulder the penalty here and take another victory on the road to Cheltenham. If the Cap Fits only rates as 3lb lower and Summerville Boy enjoyed himself on his return to hurdles but they don't have the power of the favourite.