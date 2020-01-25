Dave Smith guide to Saturday's ITV7 game

13:50 Cheltenham - Paddy Power 45 Sleeps To Cheltenham Trophy Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (Class 1)

A fascinating handicap at HQ and many of these meet again after assignments in opposition recently. Plenty are in with chances but Grade 1 scorer LALOR looks back in form and was only narrowly defeated over course and distance last time. He has to shoulder a 4lb penalty but did beat some good horses last time out.

14:05 Doncaster - Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)

CHAMPAGNE WELL has run fine races in all of his last three starts and can continue that good form here. He seemed to relish the step up in trip at Cheltenham so the distance should hold no issues. Boss Man Fred goes for a five-timer so will be dangerous and Ramses De Teillee is 3lb well-in on official ratings.

14:25 Cheltenham - Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (Grade 2) (Class 1)

A really competitive renewal and cases can be made for all six. Santini will be a warm order and his Gold Cup credentials will be scrutinised post-race. BRISTOL DE MAI seems to prefer running around Haydock but he is still rated 7lb superior to Santini and can take this on drying ground.

14:40 Doncaster - Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)

Floressa looks a very nice prospect and cruised home at Newbury last time out. She takes her hurdles very well but the experience and toughness of LADY BUTTONS could just be her undoing here. Phil Kirby's star mare is a course and distance winner and beat some excellent horses here on her last run.