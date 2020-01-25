Meetings

14:40 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 2m 128y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£28,475.002nd£10,685.003rd£5,350.004th£2,665.005th£1,340.006th£670.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:4m 12.1sOff time:14:40:35
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Lady Buttonsp27
1011-6OR: 146CD
6/4
T: P A KirbyJ: Sean Quinlan

Mightily tough and consistent mare who has won seven of her last 11 starts. Impressive over fences here last time in Listed company and she's an obvious threat back over hurdles here.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Floressa56
511-2OR: 142
6/4
T: N J HendersonJ: James Bowen

Made it two wins from three starts over hurdles in a Listed novice race at Newbury last time. Completely unexposed but lacks experience as a result. Getting 4lb from her main rival should help.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Fleur Irlandaise21
511-0OR: 134D
50/1
T: N P LittmodenJ: Jack Quinlan

Won a Kempton handicap in November but she's struggled in two subsequent attempts at Listed level and this is tougher again.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Irish Roe22
911-0OR: 139CD
11/1
T: P AtkinsonJ: Henry Brooke

Disappointed a little on chase debut at Musselburgh last time but she's a useful handicapper over hurdles; worth a crack at this level but probably vulnerable for win purposes.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Litterale Ci77
711-0OR: 140D
11/1
T: H FryJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Last win came over fences but posted a promising effort over hurdles at Wincanton last time out. Will need a career best to get involved here though.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Timetochill61
711-0OR: 130D
9/1
T: Miss Kelly MorganJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Has won four of her six starts under Rules and arrives bidding for a hat-trick but this is plenty tougher than the novice event she tackled last time at Musselburgh; open to improvement at least.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Lady Buttons911-41/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Betting

Forecast

Lady Buttons (6/4), Floressa (6/4), Timetochill (9/1), Irish Roe (11/1), Litterale Ci (11/1), Fleur Irlandaise (50/1)

Verdict

Two mares at opposite ends of their careers are likely to dominate the betting here but it's LADY BUTTONS who gets the nod. She's ultra consistent over hurdles and has made her presence felt at Grade 1 level so she's taken to get the better of Floressa who looks like a highly progressive mare. Irish Roe may prove to be best of the rest and can be forgiven her effort over fences last time.
  1. Lady Buttons
  2. Floressa
  3. Irish Roe

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby