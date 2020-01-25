14:40 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020
- Napoleons Casino & Restaurant Owlerton Sheffield Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
- 2m 128y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
- 6 Runners
- Winner£28,475.002nd£10,685.003rd£5,350.004th£2,665.005th£1,340.006th£670.00
- Surface: Turf
Mightily tough and consistent mare who has won seven of her last 11 starts. Impressive over fences here last time in Listed company and she's an obvious threat back over hurdles here.
Made it two wins from three starts over hurdles in a Listed novice race at Newbury last time. Completely unexposed but lacks experience as a result. Getting 4lb from her main rival should help.
Won a Kempton handicap in November but she's struggled in two subsequent attempts at Listed level and this is tougher again.
Disappointed a little on chase debut at Musselburgh last time but she's a useful handicapper over hurdles; worth a crack at this level but probably vulnerable for win purposes.
Last win came over fences but posted a promising effort over hurdles at Wincanton last time out. Will need a career best to get involved here though.
Has won four of her six starts under Rules and arrives bidding for a hat-trick but this is plenty tougher than the novice event she tackled last time at Musselburgh; open to improvement at least.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Lady Buttons
|9
|11-4
|1/1
|T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson
Betting
Forecast
Lady Buttons (6/4), Floressa (6/4), Timetochill (9/1), Irish Roe (11/1), Litterale Ci (11/1), Fleur Irlandaise (50/1)
Verdict
- Lady Buttons
- Floressa
- Irish Roe
