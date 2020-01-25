15:00 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020
Improving hurdler, disqualified after winning here on New Years Day but reinstated on appeal; possible stamina was running out then, so drying ground would help his cause, and this strong-traveller ought to go well once more.
Made all to score at Ludlow in November and improved on that with an excellent second to Enrillo at Sandown latest, despite not looking entirely straightforward; that form, taken at face value, just about sets the standard, so clear chance.
Rated just 50 on the Flat and has a mountain to climb to get anywhere near these. No realistic chance.
Came good on latest start in a maiden hurdle at Chepstow, a win he deserved after solid efforts previously; handles all ground and there's definitely more to come, but form of the yard a little in-and-out at present.
Winner of three of his four starts to date and looked a machine when scoring by 19l at Exeter on his latest start, galloping on strongly; step up in trip will suit, and although he might not want the ground to dry up too much, is a major player.
Lame after latest disappointing run at Cork, so that's best forgiven, and better judged on earlier clear-cut victory in a maiden hurdle at Gowran Park. Drying ground a positive, has had a short break, and still potential for better.
Progressive novice, winning last two starts (back in the autumn, not seen since) and has presumably been waiting for better ground; taking a step up in grade here but has been quietly impressive, and ought not be written off if ground keeps drying.
Did well in bumpers before being thrown in at the deep end on hurdles debut at Ascot, where his jumping rather let him down; ought to have learnt plenty from that but this does look tough enough for him at this stage.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Birchdale
|5
|11-5
|2/1
|T: N J HendersonJ: B J Geraghty
Betting
Forecast
King Roland (6/4), Harry Senior (4/1), Protektorat (13/2), Time Flies By (13/2), Rocket Lad (7/1), House Island (9/1), Ruthless Article (33/1), French Kiss (150/1)
Verdict
- Ruthless Article
- King Roland
- Protektorat
