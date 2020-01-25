Meetings

15:00 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020

  • Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered As The Classic Novices' Hurdle) (Class 1)
  • 2m 4f 56y, Soft
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£18,224.002nd£6,838.003rd£3,424.004th£1,706.005th£858.006th£429.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:5m 19.46sOff time:15:01:48
1
Protektorath24
511-10OR: 139CD
13/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Improving hurdler, disqualified after winning here on New Years Day but reinstated on appeal; possible stamina was running out then, so drying ground would help his cause, and this strong-traveller ought to go well once more.

Last RunWatch last race
2
House Island50
611-8OR: 143
9/1
T: P R WebberJ: G Sheehan

Made all to score at Ludlow in November and improved on that with an excellent second to Enrillo at Sandown latest, despite not looking entirely straightforward; that form, taken at face value, just about sets the standard, so clear chance.

Last RunWatch last race
3
French Kiss437
511-5OR:
150/1
T: A W CarrollJ: Harry Bannister

Rated just 50 on the Flat and has a mountain to climb to get anywhere near these. No realistic chance.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Harry Senior29
611-5OR: 135
4/1
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Came good on latest start in a maiden hurdle at Chepstow, a win he deserved after solid efforts previously; handles all ground and there's definitely more to come, but form of the yard a little in-and-out at present.

Last RunWatch last race
5
King Rolandh24
611-5OR: 133
6/4
T: H FryJ: S Bowen

Winner of three of his four starts to date and looked a machine when scoring by 19l at Exeter on his latest start, galloping on strongly; step up in trip will suit, and although he might not want the ground to dry up too much, is a major player.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Rocket Lad83
711-5OR: 145BFD
7/1
T: Emmet MullinsJ: B Hayes

Lame after latest disappointing run at Cork, so that's best forgiven, and better judged on earlier clear-cut victory in a maiden hurdle at Gowran Park. Drying ground a positive, has had a short break, and still potential for better.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Ruthless Articlet127
711-5OR: 140D
33/1
T: Miss R CurtisJ: Adam Wedge

Progressive novice, winning last two starts (back in the autumn, not seen since) and has presumably been waiting for better ground; taking a step up in grade here but has been quietly impressive, and ought not be written off if ground keeps drying.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Time Flies By36
511-5OR: C
13/2
T: N J HendersonJ: B J Geraghty

Did well in bumpers before being thrown in at the deep end on hurdles debut at Ascot, where his jumping rather let him down; ought to have learnt plenty from that but this does look tough enough for him at this stage.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Birchdale511-52/1
T: N J HendersonJ: B J Geraghty

Betting

Forecast

King Roland (6/4), Harry Senior (4/1), Protektorat (13/2), Time Flies By (13/2), Rocket Lad (7/1), House Island (9/1), Ruthless Article (33/1), French Kiss (150/1)

Verdict

Protektorat scrambled home here on New Year's Day after looking likely to win a bit easier jumping the last, and his stamina might have been stretched right to it's limits there. King Roland /b> looks nothing but a stayer, on the other hand, and will ensure this doesn't turn into a sprint. He has the potential to be top class, but that goes for one or two others here, and with eight lining up, the suggestion is an each-way bet on Ruthless Article, who was impressive at a lower level last autumn and his form has been franked since. He's presumably been waiting for the drying ground that he seems to operate so well off.
  1. Ruthless Article
  2. King Roland
  3. Protektorat

Video Replay

