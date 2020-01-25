Meetings

14:05 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 3m 84y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 5 Runners
  • Winner£17,085.002nd£6,411.003rd£3,210.004th£1,599.005th£804.006th£402.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:6m 2.9sOff time:14:05:28
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Champagne Wellt42
711-1OR: 141BFD
7/4
T: F O'BrienJ: P J Brennan

Didn't need to improve to win a novice hurdle at Cheltenham on reappearance and has run well in defeat in two subsequent starts at that venue. If he can continue his progression, he ought to be right there on that form.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Ramses De Teilleet70
811-1OR: 144BFDWS
6/1
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Runner-up in 2018's Welsh National and got his head back in front when returned to hurdles for the first time since 2017 at October on reappearance at Cheltenham. Has disappointed over fences since but interesting back in this sphere.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Boss Man Fred27
610-12OR: 134CD
7/4
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Looks highly progressive and bolted up over C&D last time out, with that form working out well (third winning since). Has more on his plate here up in Graded company but it would be no surprise if he could maintain his unbeaten record.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Eva's Oskar29
610-12OR: 133D
12/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: Alan Johns

Has won four of his last five starts but that defeat came when tried at Listed level and this is tougher again; will need to improve again.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Thomas Macdonaght40
710-12OR: 137
7/1
T: Jamie SnowdenJ: Page Fuller

Looks progressive at present and arrives bidding for a four-timer following his latest impressive success at Ffos Las, despite only facing two rivals. Needs to prove he can be as effective on a quicker surface though.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Nadaitak510-1212/1
T: B PaulingJ: Nico de Boinville

Betting

Forecast

Champagne Well (7/4), Boss Man Fred (7/4), Ramses De Teillee (6/1), Thomas Macdonagh (7/1), Eva's Oskar (12/1)

Verdict

BOSS MAN FRED arrives here unbeaten and he's taken to extend his record under Rules to four from four with more progression on the cards. Champagne Well is a consistent sort who has run some big races at Cheltenham so far this season. He's take to get the better of Thomas Macdonagh who is another bidding for a four-timer.
  1. Boss Man Fred
  2. Champagne Well
  3. Thomas Macdonagh

Video Replay

Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

23:54 Penn National
3
(3)
Uncle Archie
J: Inoel Beato
3/2
6
(6)
Rick's Surprise
J: David Cora
3/1
2
(2)
Swivel
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
3/1
7
(7)
Scurlin
J: Wilfredo Corujo
7/1
1
(1)
Bright Blue
J: Jose Rojas
8/1
10
(10)
Night Spree
J: Maicol Inirio
9/1
9
(9)
Ministersdontparty
J: Tyler Conner
9/1
4
(4)
The Accuser
J: Jacqueline Davis
12/1
8
(8)
There He Goes
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
25/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby