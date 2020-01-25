14:05 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020
Didn't need to improve to win a novice hurdle at Cheltenham on reappearance and has run well in defeat in two subsequent starts at that venue. If he can continue his progression, he ought to be right there on that form.
Runner-up in 2018's Welsh National and got his head back in front when returned to hurdles for the first time since 2017 at October on reappearance at Cheltenham. Has disappointed over fences since but interesting back in this sphere.
Looks highly progressive and bolted up over C&D last time out, with that form working out well (third winning since). Has more on his plate here up in Graded company but it would be no surprise if he could maintain his unbeaten record.
Has won four of his last five starts but that defeat came when tried at Listed level and this is tougher again; will need to improve again.
Looks progressive at present and arrives bidding for a four-timer following his latest impressive success at Ffos Las, despite only facing two rivals. Needs to prove he can be as effective on a quicker surface though.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Nadaitak
|5
|10-12
|12/1
|T: B PaulingJ: Nico de Boinville
Betting
Forecast
Champagne Well (7/4), Boss Man Fred (7/4), Ramses De Teillee (6/1), Thomas Macdonagh (7/1), Eva's Oskar (12/1)
Verdict
- Boss Man Fred
- Champagne Well
- Thomas Macdonagh
