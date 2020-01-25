15:35 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020
Fast-improving hurdler that did well to give 6lb to Call Me Lord at Ascot on his reappearance, a very solid piece of form. Proven over 3m having won the Liverpool Hurlde at Aintree last year, and drying ground a plus.
Reigning champion stayer, unbeaten in his last six and although never flashy, gets the job done with no fuss; perfectly satisfactory reappearance win at Newbury in the Long Distance hurdle and with conditions fine, is the one to beat again.
Was finding fences hard going, and the switch back to hurdles had an immediate effect when scoring in the Relkeel here on New Year's Day; untapped potential as a stayer, but could be he's now back on track, and not discounted.
Useful handicapper that steps into Graded company occasionally, has about 10l to find with If The Cap Fits on their Aintree form and was behind Summerville Boy last time out; work to do to turn the form around.
Has some good efforts to his name over the past twelve months but they are not at the level of a few of his competitors, and although conditions ideal, simply looks a bit outclassed.
2018 Albert Bartlett winner but fair to say things haven't really gone as planned since then, and he has reverted back to hurdles after an aborted chase campaign; better run in a handicap here last time but needs a huge step forward again.
Has all the ability in the world, but plenty of rogueish tendencies to go with it, never more in evidence than last time at Ascot when throwing the Long Walk hurdle away on the run-in when clear; capable but very risky.
Superb record at Cheltenham, just denied in the Pertemps Final at the Festival last year and humped a huge weight to victory in a handicap here in October; needs another step up but goes on all ground, stays well and could be the surprise package.
Last Year's Winner
|Paisley Park
|7
|11-6
|10/3
|T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Aidan Coleman
Betting
Forecast
Paisley Park (4/6), If The Cap Fits (11/4), Summerville Boy (7/1), L'Ami Serge (10/1), William Henry (16/1), Tobefair (20/1), Kilbricken Storm (25/1), Lisnagar Oscar (50/1)
Verdict
- If The Cap Fits
- Paisley Park
- Tobefair
