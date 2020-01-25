Meetings

15:35 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020

  • galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 2m 7f 213y, Soft
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£33,762.002nd£12,720.003rd£6,366.004th£3,180.005th£1,596.006th£798.007th£396.008th£204.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 25.81sOff time:15:35:48
1
If The Cap Fitsp63
811-6OR: 166
11/4
T: H FryJ: S Bowen

Fast-improving hurdler that did well to give 6lb to Call Me Lord at Ascot on his reappearance, a very solid piece of form. Proven over 3m having won the Liverpool Hurlde at Aintree last year, and drying ground a plus.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Paisley Park57
811-6OR: 169CD
4/6
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Aidan Coleman

Reigning champion stayer, unbeaten in his last six and although never flashy, gets the job done with no fuss; perfectly satisfactory reappearance win at Newbury in the Long Distance hurdle and with conditions fine, is the one to beat again.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Summerville Boy24
811-6OR: 156C
7/1
T: T R GeorgeJ: J J Burke

Was finding fences hard going, and the switch back to hurdles had an immediate effect when scoring in the Relkeel here on New Year's Day; untapped potential as a stayer, but could be he's now back on track, and not discounted.

Last RunWatch last race
4
William Henryp24
1011-4OR: 156C
16/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Useful handicapper that steps into Graded company occasionally, has about 10l to find with If The Cap Fits on their Aintree form and was behind Summerville Boy last time out; work to do to turn the form around.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Lisnagar Oscar14
711-3OR: 140D
50/1
T: Miss R CurtisJ: Adam Wedge

Has some good efforts to his name over the past twelve months but they are not at the level of a few of his competitors, and although conditions ideal, simply looks a bit outclassed.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
6
Kilbricken Stormt24
911-0OR: 143CD
25/1
T: C L TizzardJ: H Cobden

2018 Albert Bartlett winner but fair to say things haven't really gone as planned since then, and he has reverted back to hurdles after an aborted chase campaign; better run in a handicap here last time but needs a huge step forward again.

Last RunWatch last race
7
L'Ami Serge35
1011-0OR: 155
10/1
T: N J HendersonJ: D A Jacob

Has all the ability in the world, but plenty of rogueish tendencies to go with it, never more in evidence than last time at Ascot when throwing the Long Walk hurdle away on the run-in when clear; capable but very risky.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Tobefair70
1011-0OR: 154CD
20/1
T: Mrs D A HamerJ: Thomas Bellamy

Superb record at Cheltenham, just denied in the Pertemps Final at the Festival last year and humped a huge weight to victory in a handicap here in October; needs another step up but goes on all ground, stays well and could be the surprise package.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Paisley Park711-610/3
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Aidan Coleman

Betting

Forecast

Paisley Park (4/6), If The Cap Fits (11/4), Summerville Boy (7/1), L'Ami Serge (10/1), William Henry (16/1), Tobefair (20/1), Kilbricken Storm (25/1), Lisnagar Oscar (50/1)

Verdict

Paisley Park continues to carry all before him and will no doubt want to go into the Stayers off the back of a win here, but IF THE CAP FITS is going to be no pushover and comes into this off the back of an excellent win at Ascot, the form of which has been franked since, and he can cause a minor upset here. L'Ami Serge is a total liability for punters but has the ability if he fancies going through with his finishing effort, and Tobefair continues to impress with his rock-hard attitude, and has lots of course form to call upon.
  1. If The Cap Fits
  2. Paisley Park
  3. Tobefair

Video Replay

