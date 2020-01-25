Verdict

Bristol De Mai Top Ville Ben Santini

This is where we see ifholds genuine Gold Cup credentials. He has plenty of attributes you look for in a Gold Cup winner, but whether he will have the tactical speed on what will be drying ground could be his sticking point.is the proven performer at this level and although he has to give 2lb away to Santini, he looks easier to train and may come out on top here.cannot be dismiseed easily as an improving performer, but for himself andthis represents a tougher contest than the ones they have been winning, and both need to step up. Similar comments apply totoo.