14:25 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020

  • Paddy Power Cotswold Chase (Grade 2) (Class 1)
  • 3m 1f 56y, Soft
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£56,270.002nd£21,200.003rd£10,610.004th£5,300.005th£2,660.006th£1,330.007th£660.008th£340.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 59.15sOff time:14:25:40
1
Bristol De Mai63
911-6OR: 170BF
9/4
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: D A Jacob

Top-class stayer, third in last year's Gold Cup and lost little in defeat on first run of this year when narrowly denied at his beloved Haydock by Lostintranslation in the Betfair Chase; on form, one of the main players; handles most ground.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Mister Whitakerp24
811-6OR: 152C
20/1
T: M R ChannonJ: J J Burke

Has some good efforts at Cheltenham to fall back on, but they are mainly in handicap company and he's taking a huge step up in class here; no form over this trip either, and all in all, he might find he's biting off a bit too much here.

Last RunWatch last race
3
De Rasher Counter56
811-4OR: 158
12/1
T: Miss E C LavelleJ: Adam Wedge

Improved chaser, took the Ladbrokes Silver Trophy on second start this season, showing plenty of stamina reserves into the process; possible to knock that form though, and he needs another step up if he's to match a few of these.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Santini76
811-4OR: 163CDWS
13/8
T: N J HendersonJ: Nico de Boinville

Has looked a thorough stayer over both hurdles and fences, and likely we've not seen the best of him; second in the RSA here last season (just in front of Delta Work) is good form, can race lazily though and drying ground probably not in his favour.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Top Ville Benh30
811-4OR: 164
8/1
T: P A KirbyJ: Thomas Dowson

Making up into a classy chaser, took the Grade 3 Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby last time out with another bold jumping display, showing more adaptability tactically in the process; gets a chance to grab an easy lead here, and has a squeak.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Slate Houset30
811-3OR: 156C
4/1
T: C L TizzardJ: R M Power

Possibly a bit unlucky in the Bet Victor here in November, fell two out when still looking to have plenty left in the tank; made amends with two wins since then, including the G1 Kauto Star at Kempton; this is the acid test for this novice, though.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Frodon711-69/4
T: P F NichollsJ: Bryony Frost

Betting

Forecast

Santini (13/8), Bristol De Mai (9/4), Slate House (4/1), Top Ville Ben (8/1), De Rasher Counter (12/1), Mister Whitaker (20/1)

Verdict

This is where we see if Santini holds genuine Gold Cup credentials. He has plenty of attributes you look for in a Gold Cup winner, but whether he will have the tactical speed on what will be drying ground could be his sticking point. BRISTOL DE MAI is the proven performer at this level and although he has to give 2lb away to Santini, he looks easier to train and may come out on top here. Top Ville Ben cannot be dismiseed easily as an improving performer, but for himself and Slate House this represents a tougher contest than the ones they have been winning, and both need to step up. Similar comments apply to De Rasher Counter too.
  1. Bristol De Mai
  2. Top Ville Ben
  3. Santini

Video Replay

