14:25 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020
Top-class stayer, third in last year's Gold Cup and lost little in defeat on first run of this year when narrowly denied at his beloved Haydock by Lostintranslation in the Betfair Chase; on form, one of the main players; handles most ground.
Has some good efforts at Cheltenham to fall back on, but they are mainly in handicap company and he's taking a huge step up in class here; no form over this trip either, and all in all, he might find he's biting off a bit too much here.
Improved chaser, took the Ladbrokes Silver Trophy on second start this season, showing plenty of stamina reserves into the process; possible to knock that form though, and he needs another step up if he's to match a few of these.
Has looked a thorough stayer over both hurdles and fences, and likely we've not seen the best of him; second in the RSA here last season (just in front of Delta Work) is good form, can race lazily though and drying ground probably not in his favour.
Making up into a classy chaser, took the Grade 3 Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby last time out with another bold jumping display, showing more adaptability tactically in the process; gets a chance to grab an easy lead here, and has a squeak.
Possibly a bit unlucky in the Bet Victor here in November, fell two out when still looking to have plenty left in the tank; made amends with two wins since then, including the G1 Kauto Star at Kempton; this is the acid test for this novice, though.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Frodon
|7
|11-6
|9/4
|T: P F NichollsJ: Bryony Frost
Betting
Forecast
Santini (13/8), Bristol De Mai (9/4), Slate House (4/1), Top Ville Ben (8/1), De Rasher Counter (12/1), Mister Whitaker (20/1)
Verdict
- Bristol De Mai
- Top Ville Ben
- Santini
