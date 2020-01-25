Meetings

13:50 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020

Fast Cards
  • Paddy Power 45 Sleeps To Cheltenham Trophy Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (Class 1)
  • 2m 4f 127y, Soft
  • 10 Runners
  • Winner£39,389.002nd£14,840.003rd£7,427.004th£3,710.005th£1,862.006th£931.007th£462.008th£238.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number

Weighed In

Winning time:5m 33.42sOff time:13:51:38
1
Cepage24
811-12OR: 154D
8/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Quality handicapper when on song, second on seasonal debut at Aintree and a close fourth in the valuable Caspian Caviar last time out; handicapper looks to have him where he wants him though, and yard gone a little quiet.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Lalorp24
811-11OR: 153C
6/1
T: Kayley WoollacottJ: Aidan Coleman

Well fancied for the Arkle at one stage last year, but season rather fell away; much better when upped in trip and given cheekpieces last time out when third over C&D on New Years Day here, and every chance if building on that.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Spiritofthegamesp42
811-7OR: 149
9/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Blew any notions he needs good ground out of the water when only just denied in the Caspian Caviar here last time, caught in the shadow of the post; conditions fine once again, and still looks on a workable mark despite 3lb rise.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Highway One O One29
811-3OR: 145
6/1
T: C GordonJ: J E Moore

Ran a stormer on this card last year in the Novices Handicap, close third to Kildisart, form that worked out well; has looked back to form last two starts and this drop back in trip may well help; has chances.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Count Meribel70
811-3OR: 145C
7/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: M D Grant

Likes it here and has some solid efforts to his name, but not so good this season, with soft ground not really to his benefit; more it dries the better his chance, and he was far from disgraced when sixth in the Bet Victor last time out.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Militarian24
1011-0OR: 142D
12/1
T: Andrew MartinJ: Shane Quinlan (5)

Has plenty of ability and a sight surprise he went off a 50-1 chance when successful at Ascot three starts ago; performed with credit when fourth over a staying trip here last time, but this trip probably a bit on the short side for him.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Garde La Victoire35
1110-13OR: 141CD
14/1
T: P J HobbsJ: T J O'Brien

Long time since he got his head in front, and the years may be catching up with him; will strip fitter for an outing in December, his first for almost a year, but it takes something of a leap of faith to get with him now.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Warthogt42
810-8OR: 136CD
4/1
T: D PipeJ: David Noonan

Has run really well both starts here this season, third in the Bet Victor and followed that up with success in the valuable Caspian Caviar in December; 4lb rise for that more than fair, conditions fine, but a few from the yard have run below par.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Cool Mixh24
810-1OR: 129
20/1
T: I JardineJ: C O'Farrell

Won a three-runner affair this time last year but nothing since then, and although latest third was a step back in the right direction, this is a lot tougher and he will need to build on it. Plenty on his plate.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
My Wayp,t35
610-0OR: 127
6/1
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Had seven chase starts to date, yet to score although unlucky at Plumpton last October when falling, looking the likely winner at the time; cheekpieces tried last time produced little better though, and he might need more in this hot company.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Siruh Du Lac610-96/1
T: Nick WilliamsJ: Lizzie Kelly

Betting

Forecast

Warthog (4/1), Lalor (6/1), My Way (6/1), Highway One O One (6/1), Count Meribel (7/1), Cepage (8/1), Spiritofthegames (9/1), Militarian (12/1), Garde La Victoire (14/1), Cool Mix (20/1)

Verdict

Probably not too many to concentrate on, in truth, and this offers COUNT MERIBEL a chance to get off the mark for the season. A good novice, with plenty of track form to fall back upon, he may well have found the ground a bit too deep in the Bet Victor but still ran a creditable race to finish sixth. This drying ground is more to his liking, and he can come out on top. Lalor has class and came back to form here last time out; if he can build on that, he holds every chance. Warthog was a good winner of the Caspian Caviar and a 4lb rise gives him chances of following up, and Highway One O One must go close if reproducing his best form too.
  1. Count Meribel
  2. Highway One O One
  3. Lalor

Video Replay

