13:50 Cheltenham Sat 25 January 2020
Quality handicapper when on song, second on seasonal debut at Aintree and a close fourth in the valuable Caspian Caviar last time out; handicapper looks to have him where he wants him though, and yard gone a little quiet.
Well fancied for the Arkle at one stage last year, but season rather fell away; much better when upped in trip and given cheekpieces last time out when third over C&D on New Years Day here, and every chance if building on that.
Blew any notions he needs good ground out of the water when only just denied in the Caspian Caviar here last time, caught in the shadow of the post; conditions fine once again, and still looks on a workable mark despite 3lb rise.
Ran a stormer on this card last year in the Novices Handicap, close third to Kildisart, form that worked out well; has looked back to form last two starts and this drop back in trip may well help; has chances.
Likes it here and has some solid efforts to his name, but not so good this season, with soft ground not really to his benefit; more it dries the better his chance, and he was far from disgraced when sixth in the Bet Victor last time out.
Has plenty of ability and a sight surprise he went off a 50-1 chance when successful at Ascot three starts ago; performed with credit when fourth over a staying trip here last time, but this trip probably a bit on the short side for him.
Long time since he got his head in front, and the years may be catching up with him; will strip fitter for an outing in December, his first for almost a year, but it takes something of a leap of faith to get with him now.
Has run really well both starts here this season, third in the Bet Victor and followed that up with success in the valuable Caspian Caviar in December; 4lb rise for that more than fair, conditions fine, but a few from the yard have run below par.
Won a three-runner affair this time last year but nothing since then, and although latest third was a step back in the right direction, this is a lot tougher and he will need to build on it. Plenty on his plate.
Had seven chase starts to date, yet to score although unlucky at Plumpton last October when falling, looking the likely winner at the time; cheekpieces tried last time produced little better though, and he might need more in this hot company.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Siruh Du Lac
|6
|10-9
|6/1
|T: Nick WilliamsJ: Lizzie Kelly
Betting
Forecast
Warthog (4/1), Lalor (6/1), My Way (6/1), Highway One O One (6/1), Count Meribel (7/1), Cepage (8/1), Spiritofthegames (9/1), Militarian (12/1), Garde La Victoire (14/1), Cool Mix (20/1)
Verdict
- Count Meribel
- Highway One O One
- Lalor
Video Replay
Log in for access to this exclusive content.
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.