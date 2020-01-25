15:15 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020
Looked like a promising sort in novice company, winning a Listed race at Warwick. However, struggling badly in Grade 3 company of late and needs to show more before he's considered for a race of this nature.
Won twice last year including a Listed handicap at Ascot in February. Pulled up at the Festival since though and didn't show much on his return at Chepstow last month; needs to come on for that.
C&D winner Ran a big race in a first-time visor (retained) at Newbury when last seen. Drops back in trip and while he hasn't won for nearly two years, he's not one to rule out from this sort of mark back at this venue.
Came on for his reappearance when winning at Newbury last time out in impressive fashion; at his best when allowed to dominate, as seen in his last couple of wins but will need another career best from this mark.
Had been out of form in his first three starts this season but hinted at a revival when fifth of 11 at Kempton last time. May need to come down a bit more in the handicap before he's considered in a race of this nature.
Didn't need to improve to land a three-runner affair at Fontwell on his return but posted arguably a career best when narrowly denied at Kempton last month; proven on decent ground and can go well again.
Well beaten behind Cyrname and Altior in a Grade 2 at Ascot (2m5f, soft) latest; twice an odds-on winner over fences at Uttoxeter (2m) previously; cheekpieces are now applied.
2m4f winner on his seasonal return but didn't look suited to a step back up to this sort of trip at Ascot last time out; others preferred.
Gained three wins in 2018 but has gone off the boil since and he made plenty of mistakes when last seen at Bangor; wind surgery since last run and others preferred.
Sole win over fences came in a three-runner affair at Plumpton when odds on favourite. Promising effort at Ascot in November and perhaps unsuited by the drop in trip at Cheltenham subsequently; others preferred.
Got the better of Dingo Dollar at this venue in March and while he pulled up on his next two starts, he was only beaten 2L at Kempton last time. Perhaps not the strongest form on offer but he has each-way claims.
Looked like a smart prospect at times for previous yard and got back on track with Haydock win when staying on well last month. 6lb rise is fair and won't mind quicker ground.
Got his head back in front at Kempton earlier in the month when bolting up by 10L; well suited to decent ground but has historically struggled from marks this high.
On a long losing run since 2017 and showed no signs of a revival at Aintree last time out. Returns from another absence and others preferred.
Last Year's Winner
|DRAW
|HORSE
|A
|WGT
|SP
|Go Conquer
|10
|11-10
|8/1
|T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Thomas Bellamy
Betting
Forecast
Good Man Pat (5/1), Burbank (11/2), Ravenhill Road (6/1), Dingo Dollar (8/1), Quarenta (8/1), Ok Corral (9/1), Fingerontheswitch (10/1), Solomon Grey (14/1), Azzerti (14/1), Chidswell (16/1), Cobra De Mai (16/1), Monbeg River (18/1), Calipto (28/1), Looksnowtlikebrian (50/1)
Verdict
- Dingo Dollar
- Fingerontheswitch
- Chidswell
