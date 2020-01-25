Verdict

Dingo Dollar Fingerontheswitch Chidswell

looks like the pick of the Alan King runners and he ran with credit in first-time headgear at Newbury when last seen; the eight-year-old gets the nod in the hope the visor has the same effect this time.ran with credit last time and should build on that here whilewas visually impressive last time and ought to be thereabouts if building on that run.