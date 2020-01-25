Meetings

15:15 Doncaster Sat 25 January 2020

  • Sky Bet Handicap Chase (Listed) (Class 1)
  • 2m 7f 214y, Good to Soft (Good in places)
  • 14 Runners
  • Winner£56,950.002nd£21,370.003rd£10,700.004th£5,330.005th£2,680.006th£1,340.00
  • Surface: Turf
Weighed In

Winning time:6m 2.1sOff time:15:16:39
1
Ok Corral24
1011-12OR: 146D
9/1
T: N J HendersonJ: Mr Derek O'Connor

Looked like a promising sort in novice company, winning a Listed race at Warwick. However, struggling badly in Grade 3 company of late and needs to show more before he's considered for a race of this nature.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Calipto49
1011-12OR: 146D
28/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: H F Nugent (5)

Won twice last year including a Listed handicap at Ascot in February. Pulled up at the Festival since though and didn't show much on his return at Chepstow last month; needs to come on for that.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Dingo Dollarv56
811-12OR: 146CD
8/1
T: A KingJ: Tom Cannon

C&D winner Ran a big race in a first-time visor (retained) at Newbury when last seen. Drops back in trip and while he hasn't won for nearly two years, he's not one to rule out from this sort of mark back at this venue.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Burbankb28
811-11OR: 145
11/2
T: N J HendersonJ: J McGrath

Came on for his reappearance when winning at Newbury last time out in impressive fashion; at his best when allowed to dominate, as seen in his last couple of wins but will need another career best from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Cobra De Mai29
811-10OR: 144
16/1
T: D SkeltonJ: William Marshall (7)

Had been out of form in his first three starts this season but hinted at a revival when fifth of 11 at Kempton last time. May need to come down a bit more in the handicap before he's considered in a race of this nature.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Quarenta29
811-5OR: 139D
8/1
T: Jonjo O'NeillJ: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Didn't need to improve to land a three-runner affair at Fontwell on his return but posted arguably a career best when narrowly denied at Kempton last month; proven on decent ground and can go well again.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Solomon Greyp1,t63
811-4OR: 138
14/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Bridget Andrews

Well beaten behind Cyrname and Altior in a Grade 2 at Ascot (2m5f, soft) latest; twice an odds-on winner over fences at Uttoxeter (2m) previously; cheekpieces are now applied.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
8
Azzerti35
811-3OR: 137
14/1
T: A KingJ: Adrian Heskin

2m4f winner on his seasonal return but didn't look suited to a step back up to this sort of trip at Ascot last time out; others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
9
Looksnowtlikebrian73
911-0OR: 134DWS
50/1
T: Tim VaughanJ: James Bowen

Gained three wins in 2018 but has gone off the boil since and he made plenty of mistakes when last seen at Bangor; wind surgery since last run and others preferred.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Good Man Pat42
711-0OR: 134D
5/1
T: A KingJ: Alexander Thorne (7)

Sole win over fences came in a three-runner affair at Plumpton when odds on favourite. Promising effort at Ascot in November and perhaps unsuited by the drop in trip at Cheltenham subsequently; others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Chidswell48
1110-13OR: 133C
16/1
T: N G RichardsJ: B S Hughes

Got the better of Dingo Dollar at this venue in March and while he pulled up on his next two starts, he was only beaten 2L at Kempton last time. Perhaps not the strongest form on offer but he has each-way claims.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Ravenhill Road26
910-13OR: 133CD
6/1
T: Mrs S J SmithJ: Danny Cook

Looked like a smart prospect at times for previous yard and got back on track with Haydock win when staying on well last month. 6lb rise is fair and won't mind quicker ground.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
13
Fingerontheswitchp14
1010-12OR: 132CD
10/1
T: N P MulhollandJ: Miss Millie Wonnacott (7)

Got his head back in front at Kempton earlier in the month when bolting up by 10L; well suited to decent ground but has historically struggled from marks this high.

Last RunWatch last race
14
Monbeg River90
1110-8OR: 128CD
18/1
T: M TodhunterJ: Sean Quinlan

On a long losing run since 2017 and showed no signs of a revival at Aintree last time out. Returns from another absence and others preferred.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

DRAWHORSEAWGTSP
Go Conquer1011-108/1
T: N A Twiston-DaviesJ: Thomas Bellamy

Betting

Forecast

Good Man Pat (5/1), Burbank (11/2), Ravenhill Road (6/1), Dingo Dollar (8/1), Quarenta (8/1), Ok Corral (9/1), Fingerontheswitch (10/1), Solomon Grey (14/1), Azzerti (14/1), Chidswell (16/1), Cobra De Mai (16/1), Monbeg River (18/1), Calipto (28/1), Looksnowtlikebrian (50/1)

Verdict

DINGO DOLLAR looks like the pick of the Alan King runners and he ran with credit in first-time headgear at Newbury when last seen; the eight-year-old gets the nod in the hope the visor has the same effect this time. Chidswell ran with credit last time and should build on that here while Fingerontheswitch was visually impressive last time and ought to be thereabouts if building on that run.
  1. Dingo Dollar
  2. Fingerontheswitch
  3. Chidswell

Video Replay

