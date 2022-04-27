Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sarvan in action
Sarvan in action

Horses to follow: George Scott with five for your trackers from his team

By Oli Bell
09:12 · WED April 27, 2022

Oli Bell gets George Scott's horses to follow, including a couple of two-year-olds who have been showing positive signs on the gallops.

Click on the horse's names to add them to your My Stable tracker and never miss when they're entered to run!

SARVAN

He's found a new lease of life this year, winning both of his starts in good style. He could run at the Chester May meeting and I'd expect him to maintain his form through the year.

PRYDWEN

He's looked super-impressive in both of his wins this year. He's got a lovely pedigree and he's a nice sound horse. I see no reason why he can't continue to improve, especially as I think he'll be better on the grass. He might sneak into the bottom of some nice handicaps in the summer.

KICK ON GIRL

She blew up badly at Windsor, it was my fault, but I still think she's a talented filly who can improve through the year. She's got the size and substance of a filly that should have trained on and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season with her.

EMBROIDERED CLOTH

He's a two-year-old who has been working nicely at home. If he replicates his homework on the track there's every chance that he could be a smart one to keep an eye on throughout the year.

YAHTZEE

She's an unraced two-year-old by Gregorian and she's really pleased me with her homework. She's a big strong filly and I look forward to the season ahead with her.

Also in the series:

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING