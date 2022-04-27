Click on the horse's names to add them to your My Stable tracker and never miss when they're entered to run!

He's found a new lease of life this year, winning both of his starts in good style. He could run at the Chester May meeting and I'd expect him to maintain his form through the year.

He's looked super-impressive in both of his wins this year. He's got a lovely pedigree and he's a nice sound horse. I see no reason why he can't continue to improve, especially as I think he'll be better on the grass. He might sneak into the bottom of some nice handicaps in the summer.

She blew up badly at Windsor, it was my fault, but I still think she's a talented filly who can improve through the year. She's got the size and substance of a filly that should have trained on and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season with her.

He's a two-year-old who has been working nicely at home. If he replicates his homework on the track there's every chance that he could be a smart one to keep an eye on throughout the year.

YAHTZEE

She's an unraced two-year-old by Gregorian and she's really pleased me with her homework. She's a big strong filly and I look forward to the season ahead with her.