Won off 85 at Newmarket and is a horse who should definitely improve for racing and experience. He’s a gorgeous horse and can hopefully pull something out of the bag.

Has had two starts and was green at Doncaster and then won impressively at Kempton last week, beating 92-rated rival. He looks an exciting prospect for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum and William Haggas.

A Cheveley Park filly and a half-sister to Sacred, she ran a few weeks ago at Newmarket and was impressive in finishing second. Everything was happening a little quickly for her but she finished nicely and looked like a little further might be up her street. She’s a lovely filly.

A horse who is definitely not going to be on the same mark in six months as he is now. He was impressive at Pontefract on pretty disgusting ground. I really liked him – and Sean Woods does. I'm a big fan of Savvy Victory.

I know it’s boring but he looks better than ever at home. Sadly it won’t be me sat on him but he was champion miler last season and I’m really excited to see what he can do this year.