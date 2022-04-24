Sporting Life
Tom Marquand wins on Maljoom

Horses to follow: Tom Marquand with five for your trackers from his team

By Oli Bell
10:33 · SUN April 24, 2022

A recent Kempton winner is among Tom Marquand's five horses to add to your trackers for this season.

MALJOOM

Has had two starts and was green at Doncaster and then won impressively at Kempton last week, beating 92-rated rival. He looks an exciting prospect for Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum and William Haggas.

EDUCATOR

Won off 85 at Newmarket and is a horse who should definitely improve for racing and experience. He’s a gorgeous horse and can hopefully pull something out of the bag.

ENSHRINE

A Cheveley Park filly and a half-sister to Sacred, she ran a few weeks ago at Newmarket and was impressive in finishing second. Everything was happening a little quickly for her but she finished nicely and looked like a little further might be up her street. She’s a lovely filly.

SAVVY VICTORY

A horse who is definitely not going to be on the same mark in six months as he is now. He was impressive at Pontefract on pretty disgusting ground. I really liked him – and Sean Woods does. I'm a big fan of Savvy Victory.

BAAEED

I know it’s boring but he looks better than ever at home. Sadly it won’t be me sat on him but he was champion miler last season and I’m really excited to see what he can do this year.

