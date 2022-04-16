She had a brilliant year last year, starting off trying to run in a Guineas and then dropping back towards sprinting. Her last two runs over the sprint distance were brilliant, finishing fifth in the Champions Sprint at Ascot having won the Bengough. We’ll stick to sprinting and somewhere she will pop up with a big performance in a big race as she’s very consistent and very sound. Hopefully she could be a lovely horse for the year.

I thought he ran a really nice race at Pontefract under a massive weight. That was a pipe-opener, he’s a big horse and I’m not sure that track suited him and I think better ground will suit him. He’s probably a really high-end handicapper but might make his mark in stakes company. Hopefully he could be one for a nice race at Royal Ascot.

She is a really nice, cracking-looking daughter of New Approach. She had two lovely runs last year and she’s filled out and strengthened up. She’s already a pretty decent filly and she’s not far off being ready to run. She’ll start over a mile and if she’s just a miler then she’s a nice filly but if she stayed the 10 furlongs she could be really exciting. She should have a good year.

He put in a fantastic performance on debut at Doncaster over a trip that would have been far too short. The ground was possibly too quick as well. He comes with a bit of a warning as he’s still immature and as a result he will be really looked after this year as we think he’s potentially a nice stayer in the making. He won’t be risked on quick ground and looks like he wants plenty of cut. He came back a bit sore from Doncaster so we’ll be careful where we campaign him and he’ll stay a mile six and beyond hopefully.

UNNAMED 2YO(OASIS DREAM x ZAHOO)

This is a two-year-old who hasn’t been named yet but he’s owned by Sheikh Ahmed who has sent me horses for the first time this year which is fantastic. This one looks like a pretty nice type, he’s sharp and his work has been very good. He’s nearly ready to make a first appearance.