Trainer Ed Dunlop
Horses to follow: Ed Dunlop with five for your trackers from his team

By Oli Bell
09:46 · FRI April 15, 2022

Oli Bell kicks off his popular series by catching up with in-form Ed Dunlop and getting five horses to follow for the new campaign.

  • Click on the horse's name for full profile, free video replays and to add to your My Stable tracker.

FEARLESS BAY

A Siyouni gelding who won his first handicap over a mile-and-a-quarter. He should carry on in that sort of vein and runs at Nottingham on Saturday. Hopefully he’ll run well there and go on and won a few more races this season.

HEATHEN

Runs in the mile maiden at Newbury on Saturday. He’s by Lope De Vega out of Great Heavens. He works nicely and obviously he’s an unknown quantity at this stage but he's unraced and we like him.

HAUNTED DREAM

Won nicely over ten furlongs at Beverley on Wednesday and will go over further. He should hopefully win another couple of handicaps.

PENSA TE

She finished third at Wolverhampton the other day and ended up being quite well beaten and needs another run to get handicapped and that will come soon. She’s a sort of work in progress but should be alright in the right company over seven furlongs to a mile.

ROSE’S GIRL

A filly I like. She's light-framed and ran very well at Newcastle on her second start before getting lost around Kempton. She’ll start out in mile handicaps at the right end of the handicap and will hopefully do OK.

