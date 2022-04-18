He had a decent enough year last year and I think he's still quite well handicapped. He'll run in middle-distance handicaps and we learnt a lot about him last year so there could be more to come.

He won a couple for me last year over six furlongs but looked to have plenty of speed and will drop back to five furlongs now. He's matured into quite a good-looking four-year-old sprinter so he could be fun in competitive Saturday handicaps.

She ran a couple of times last year and hasn't shown a great deal on the track yet but I do think she could be above average. We'll just see how she goes over seven furlongs but will hopefully stay a mile to a mile and a quarter.

He's run the once, is bred to stay a trip and he's quite a green, immature horse so he'll do his learning on the track then start off in handicaps.

MYSTICAL APPLAUSE

He's a two-year-old to follow, an Aclaim colt of Jeff Smith's. He's bred to be handy enough and will hopefully start off in the six-furlong races in May.