He's a Dubawi colt who has won his last two starts including a nice performance under a penalty at the Craven Meeting. I think that was quite a smart race and I expect him to stay further than ten furlongs. It will be interesting to see if he develops into a Derby horse in the coming weeks.

I have to mention him after the year he had in 2021. I saw him out on the gallops during the week and he looked absolutely fantastic and I'm sure he's set for a good campaign this year and can hopefully go a couple of places better in the Arc.

I had my first sit on him on Wednesday morning and he felt in great nick. He's really well in himself and ready for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. Hopefully he can run well.

Showed a lot of ability at two and three, including when fourth behind Poetic Flare in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas. He seems to be getting quicker as he's getting older and I think he could be a useful sprinter this year. He ran a good fourth behind A Case Of You in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan on his first go at sprinting and looked to really get the hang of it late on. He could be a handy sprinter to have around this year.

Another Dubawi colt who has had three starts and won his last two. I won on him at Newbury last week in a conditions race - there was only a small field but I thought the first two were strong, with the second rated 106, so I think it will work out. I was very pleased with my fellow although he showed real signs of greenness, and it was only his raw ability that saw him through to win. I expect him to run in a trial in the coming in weeks and it will be interesting to see how he develops with the Derby in mind.

It's still very early days with our two-year-olds. They look to be a very nice bunch but there doesn't seem to be any real sharp early types at the moment. When the six-furlong races arrive you'll probably start to see some of our early ones out.