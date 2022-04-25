We’re obviously going straight to the 1000 Guineas with her after winning the Nell Gwyn. She’s done well from two to three and it was nice to see her do it on the track. She’ll get entries in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and that sort of thing. I think she’ll stay the mile much better at three than she did at two, she was weaker last season and hopefully she can go to the top.

He won his first two and then was a bit colty when drawn wide at Kempton. We gelded him and he’s just reappeared over six at Doncaster but I think he needs stepping up to seven furlongs. I’m working back from a race like the Britannia at Royal Ascot and you should see him out again in the next couple of weeks.

He’s a Dubawi four-year-old we bought off Shadwell, he was a dual winner in France and he’s been gelded. He might end up at the Chester May meeting in a big handicap. He’s a nice horse and we might come back in trip, he’s been running over quite extreme distances.