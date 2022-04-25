George Boughey tells Oli Bell his five horses to follow, including a few Royal Ascot hopefuls.
We’re obviously going straight to the 1000 Guineas with her after winning the Nell Gwyn. She’s done well from two to three and it was nice to see her do it on the track. She’ll get entries in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and that sort of thing. I think she’ll stay the mile much better at three than she did at two, she was weaker last season and hopefully she can go to the top.
He won his first two and then was a bit colty when drawn wide at Kempton. We gelded him and he’s just reappeared over six at Doncaster but I think he needs stepping up to seven furlongs. I’m working back from a race like the Britannia at Royal Ascot and you should see him out again in the next couple of weeks.
He’s a Dubawi four-year-old we bought off Shadwell, he was a dual winner in France and he’s been gelded. He might end up at the Chester May meeting in a big handicap. He’s a nice horse and we might come back in trip, he’s been running over quite extreme distances.
Sam Haggas and I bought him at the October horses in training sale, he was gelded before we got him. He’s a nice horse starting off a mark of 77 and there should be a bit of room there. Again, he could be one for something like the Britannia.
She’s a nice two-year-old entered at Yarmouth next week and I think that’s where she might go. By Zoustar out of Crying Lightening, who was a very good two-year-old for Peter Chapple-Hyam. Her work’s been good, she’s been to Kempton for a racecourse gallop, she nearly went to Newmarket but we thought we’d give her a bit more time. She’s a nice filly.