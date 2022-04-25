Sporting Life
John and Jess Dance's silks made famous by Laurens will be seen with regularity this season

Horses to follow: James Horton with five for your trackers from his team

By Oli Bell
10:40 · MON April 25, 2022

Oli Bell gets James Horton's five to follow from the John and Jess Dance team including some promising juveniles.

ENCOURAGEABLE

He is a Profitable colt who won at Wolverhampton recently after running a lovely race on debut at Doncaster. I think he could be a lovely horse, he’s a big, strong, colt who breezed as a two-year-old and was given plenty of time last year. He’s got a great mind and a nice action and we like him a lot.

DRAFTED

He’s a Showcasing colt out of Flower Fashion, a Book 1 colt. He’s strong and powerful, he looks a two-year-old, he’s sharp. I think he could be a fun juvenile.

NIGHTS OVER EGYPT

He’s an Oasis Dream colt out of Beychella from Grangemore Stud, he looks early enough but I think he’ll stay seven as a two-year-old. He could make up into a nice miler as a three-year-old. He’s a big, powerful, two-year-old who has got a massive action and he’s doing everything very easily.

PURE ANGEL

I’ve an Ardad filly out of Be My Angel who was bought at Book 2. She looks very racey, very fast and she should be ready to go before the end of the month.

MAMBO LIGHT

She’s a Sea The Stars filly out of Mambo Sunset. She has a pedigree that suggests she’ll be a better three-year-old but she’s pleasing me at home. She’s got an excellent German pedigree and she’s a big, scopey filly. I think she’ll have a bit of speed as a two-year-old over seven furlongs.

