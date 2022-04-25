He is a Profitable colt who won at Wolverhampton recently after running a lovely race on debut at Doncaster. I think he could be a lovely horse, he’s a big, strong, colt who breezed as a two-year-old and was given plenty of time last year. He’s got a great mind and a nice action and we like him a lot.

DRAFTED

He’s a Showcasing colt out of Flower Fashion, a Book 1 colt. He’s strong and powerful, he looks a two-year-old, he’s sharp. I think he could be a fun juvenile.

NIGHTS OVER EGYPT

He’s an Oasis Dream colt out of Beychella from Grangemore Stud, he looks early enough but I think he’ll stay seven as a two-year-old. He could make up into a nice miler as a three-year-old. He’s a big, powerful, two-year-old who has got a massive action and he’s doing everything very easily.