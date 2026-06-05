Ground drying out slightly ahead of Betfred Oaks and Derby at Epsom

The going for the first day of the Betfred Derby Festival, Ladies Day featuring the Betfred Oaks, is 'Good' on the five-furlong course and 'Good to Soft, Good in places' on the Derby course.
There was 33mm of rain on Tuesday, 3mm on Wednesday and 0.6mm overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. On Thursday, there was 3.8mm in showers during the day. It has been dry since 3pm yesterday.
Today is forecast to be breezy but mainly dry with sunny spells - there could be up to 1mm of rain. Showers are forecast from midnight into Saturday morning. These should reach their peak around 8.00-9.00am, with up to 6mm possible. A brighter afternoon is forecast.
Temperatures will be in the late teens throughout.
The highlight of Friday's card is the Betfred Oaks (16:00) and Aidan O'Brien's Amelia Earhart is proving easy to back. She is out to 11/4 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, with Legacy Link and Thundering On the two proving popular.
Sky Bet make Legacy Link their 5/2 market leader as John & Thady Gosden's filly looks to follow up her win in last month's Musidora Stakes at York.
More to read on the Betfred Derby
- Timeform big-race preview and analysis
- Graham Cunningham's Epsom File
- Podcast Tips: Who will win the Derby?
- Betfred Derby: What the trainers say
- Horse-by-horse guide and Nic Doggett verdict
- Betfred Derby preview Podcast
- Weekend View from Andrew Asquith
- Stamina is key according to Simon Holt
- What do pedigrees say and who will stay best?
- Timeform's Derby greats down the years
- Frankel holds the key to Epsom glory
- Egypt the each-way play according to Alex Hammond
- The "most thrilling 90 minutes in horseracing"?
- Aidan O'Brien's unshakeable faith in Pierre Bonnard
- Final field of 14 and Derby draw details
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