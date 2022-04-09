Everything you need to know about the 2022 Randox Grand National can be found in our comprehensive guide to the Aintree spectacular.

Gaelik Coast in action

Many Clouds was a hugely popular National hero

1992 hero Party Politics

2022 Randox Grand National runners A total of 78 horses remain engaged in the 2022 Randox Grand National following the latest deadline. The world’s greatest and most valuable chase offers a total prize fund of £1 million in 2022 and takes place over 4m 2f 74f at Aintree on Saturday April 9, day three of the Randox Grand National Festival. The five-day acceptance stage for the Randox Grand National is on Monday April 4. A maximum of 40 horses will line up for the race and there will be four reserves. The reserves come into the race if there are any non-runners before 1.00pm on Friday April 8. 5.15pm Aintree, Saturday April 9 - 4m 2f 74y 1 Chris's Dream (IRE) 10 11 10 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland 2 Minella Times (IRE) 9 11 9 Mr John P. McManus Henry de Bromhead Ireland 3 Delta Work (FR) 9 11 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 4 Easysland (FR) 8 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill 5 Any Second Now (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr John P. McManus T. M. Walsh Ireland 6 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 7 Lostintranslation (IRE) 10 11 5 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard 8 Brahma Bull (IRE) 11 11 5 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland 9 Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 11 5 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 10 Burrows Saint (FR) 9 11 4 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland 11 Mount Ida (IRE) 8 11 4 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland 12 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8 11 3 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland 13 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8 11 3 Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard 14 Two For Gold (IRE) 9 11 2 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey 15 Santini 10 11 1 Mr & Mrs R. Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry 16 Samcro (IRE) 10 11 0 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 17 Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 11 0 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters Ireland 18 Farclas (FR) 8 11 0 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 19 Escaria Ten (FR) 8 11 0 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland 20 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9 10 12 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies 21 Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9 10 12 Mr Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson 22 Coko Beach (FR) 7 10 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 23 De Rasher Counter 10 10 11 Makin' Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle 24 Caribean Boy (FR) 8 10 11 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 25 Court Maid (IRE) 9 10 11 Rory F. Larkin Thomas Mullins Ireland 26 Kildisart (IRE) 10 10 10 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Ben Pauling 27 Discorama (FR) 9 10 10 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan Ireland 28 Highland Hunter (IRE) 9 10 10 Mr T. Barr Paul Nicholls 29 Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10 10 10 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby 30 Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 8 10 10 Mr John P. McManus Ciaran Murphy Ireland 31 Anibale Fly (FR) 12 10 10 Mr John P. McManus A. J. Martin Ireland 32 Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10 10 10 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson 33 Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10 10 9 Miss Sheila Mangan Dermot Anthony McLoughlin Ireland 34 Class Conti (FR) 10 10 9 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland 35 Noble Yeats (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland 36 Mighty Thunder 9 10 9 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell 37 Cloth Cap (IRE) 10 10 9 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O'Neill 38 Snow Leopardess 10 10 8 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon 39 Agusta Gold (IRE) 9 10 8 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland 40 Phoenix Way (IRE) 9 10 8 Mr John P. McManus Harry Fry 41 Poker Party (FR) 10 10 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland 42 Deise Aba (IRE) 9 10 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs 43 Blaklion 13 10 7 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton 44 Death Duty (IRE) 11 10 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 45 Go Another One (IRE) 10 10 6 Ms Caroline Ahearn John McConnell Ireland 46 Domaine de L'Isle (FR) 9 10 6 Mr L M Power and Mr Ian Hutchins Sean Curran 47 Eclair Surf (FR) 8 10 5 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle 48 Fortescue 8 10 5 Mr T. F. F. Nixon Henry Daly 49 Romain de Senam (FR) 10 10 4 Judith Wilson David Pipe 50 Commodore (FR) 10 10 4 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams 51 School Boy Hours (IRE) 9 10 4 Mr John P. McManus Noel Meade Ireland 52 Scoir Mear (IRE) 12 10 2 Mr John P. McManus Thomas Mullins Ireland 53 Full Back (FR) 7 10 2 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore 54 Roi Mage (FR) 10 10 2 Mr D. G. Pryde Patrick Griffin Ireland 55 Smoking Gun (IRE) 9 10 2 D.Barnard,N.Courtney,M.Madden,Gin&GGee's Gordon Elliott Ireland 56 Mac Tottie 9 10 1 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen 57 Kauto Riko (FR) 11 10 1 Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners Tom Gretton 58 Hill Sixteen 9 10 0 J Fyffe & S Townshend Sandy Thomson 59 Discordantly (IRE) 8 10 0 The Odd Fellows Partnership Mrs J. Harrington Ireland 60 Plan of Attack (IRE) 9 10 0 Mr A. Halsall Henry de Bromhead Ireland 61 Potters Corner (IRE) 12 10 0 All Stars Sports, Davies & RacehorseClub Christian Williams 62 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 8 10 0 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams 63 Robin des Foret (IRE) 12 9 13 The 119 Partnership John McConnell Ireland 64 Mortal (IRE) 10 9 13 Mr A. Dunlop Gordon Elliott Ireland 65 Defi Bleu (FR) 9 9 13 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 66 Definite Plan (IRE) 10 9 13 Mr James J. Reilly Gordon Elliott Ireland 67 Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10 9 13 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain 68 Achille (FR) 12 9 11 Mrs Vida Bingham Venetia Williams 69 Larry 9 9 11 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore 70 Pink Eyed Pedro 11 9 11 Mr David Brace David Brace 71 The Two Amigos 10 9 10 Bradley Partnership Nicky Martin 72 The Hollow Ginge (IRE) 9 9 8 The Ginge Army Nigel Twiston-Davies 73 Jerrysback (IRE) 10 9 6 Mr John P. McManus Ben Haslam 74 Alpha des Obeaux (FR) 12 9 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland 75 Stones And Roses (IRE) 8 9 6 P. Reilly/C. Reilly W. P. Mullins Ireland 76 Gwencily Berbas (FR) 11 9 6 Mr Aidan J. Ryan David Pipe 77 Didero Vallis (FR) 9 9 6 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams 78 Via Dolorosa (FR) 10 9 1 Judith Wilson David Pipe 78 entries remain, 38 Irish-trained

When is the 2022 Grand National? The Randox Grand National is due off at 5.15pm, Aintree Racecourse, on Saturday April 9.

Where can I watch it? UK viewers can watch the race on ITV Racing or by subscribing to Racing TV. ITV Racing is on Sky Channel 103 and Virgin Media Channel 103 - the full schedule will be released nearer the time. Richard Hoiles is the ITV commentator and the likes of Matt Chapman, Alice Plunkett, Rishi Persad and Luke Harvey will be joined by National-winning jockeys Sir Anthony McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald and Ruby Walsh to provide their analysis.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work is favourite for the Grand National after beating two-time Aintree hero and stablemate Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham in March. That was to be the last time Tiger Roll took to the racecourse in public but Elliott does have another major contender in Escaria Ten, who was beaten narrowly by the Ted Walsh-trained Any Second Now, who was considered a little unlucky at Aintree last year and will return for another shot at the prize which went to Rachael Blackmore and Minella Times 12 months ago. Henry De Bromhead's hero could be back for a second try, while Enjoy D'allen, Longhouse Poet, Farclas, Run Wild Fred and the Willie Mullins-trained Burrows Saint are other leading challengers from Ireland. The Charlie Longsdon-trained Snow Leopardess is among the top contenders for Britain and will have to defy the statistics if she is to become the first mare in history to have a foal and go on to win the Randox Grand National. Others prominent in the antepost market include the Colin Tizzard-trained Fiddlerontheroof, Ben Pauling's Kildisart and the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Good Boy Bobby. Outsiders of interest are Discorama, Death Duty and Top Ville Ben.

What is the Aintree Going? Chase (National Course): TBC Chase (Mildmay Course): TBC Hurdle (Mildmay Course): TBC Click here for the latest going report and for all the information regarding weather and watering ahead of the big race.

What are the race conditions? The Grand National is run over a distance of 4m2f and 74 yards. It is open to horses who have finished in the first four of any steeplechase over a distance of 2m7f and 110 yards or more, and have run in at least three steeplechases altogether. They must be rated at least 125 and be seven years old or more. A total of 30 fences are jumped, including Becher’s Brook, famed for its steep landing and jumped twice during the race. Despite having been reshaped for safety reasons, it remains a fearsome test and one of the most famous in jumps racing. Becher's is followed by Foinavon, named after the only horse to clear it in the 1967 renewal. This obstacle is innocuous compared to what comes immediately before it, but still needs dealing with and can catch a horse out. The Chair is almost unique in that it is jumped only once. It is tall and deep, with the ground on the landing side raised slightly, asking a horse to get organised quickly. After The Chair comes the water jump, also jumped just once as runners head out on their final circuit.

Grand National Festival schedule and race times THURSDAY APRIL 7 - Opening day 1.45pm Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.20pm Doom Bar Anniversary 4YO Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 1f ITV

2.55pm Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.30pm Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm Foxhunters’ Steeple Chase (Class 2) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m ITV

5.15pm Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f FRIDAY APRIL 8 - Ladies' day 1:45pm Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 4f

2.20pm Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f ITV

2.50pm Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f ITV

3.25pm Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

4.05pm Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f ITV

4.40pm Doom Bar Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m ½f ITV

5.15pm Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (conditional and amateur) (Class 2) 2m 1f SATURDAY APRIL 9 - Grand National day 1:45pm EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3m ½f

2.25pm Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2m ITV

3.35pm Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle (Registered as the Liverpool Hurdle) (Grade 1) 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National results & starting prices Here is a list of previous Grand National winners and their starting prices since the second World War. Seven clear favourites have won the race, with three winners at 100/1. 2021: Minella Times (11/1) 2020: Meeting abandoned due to Covid 2019: Tiger Roll (4/1 favourite) 2018: Tiger Roll (10/1) 2017: One For Arthur (14/1) 2016: Rule The World (33/1) 2015: Many Clouds (25/1) 2014: Pineau De Re (25/1) 2013: Auroras Encore (66/1) 2012: Neptune Collonges (33/1) 2011: Ballabriggs (14/1) 2010: Don’t Push It (10/1 joint-favourite) 2009: Mon Mome (100/1) 2008: Comply or Die (7/1 joint-favourite) 2007: Silver Birch (33/1) 2006: Numbersixvalverde (11/1) 2005: Hedgehunter (7/1 favourite) 2004: Amberleigh Hous (16/1) 2003: Monty’s Pass (16/1) 2002: Bindaree (20/1) 2001: Red Marauder (33/1) 2000: Papillon (10/1) 1999: Bobbyjo (10/1) 1998: Earth Summit (7/1 favourite) 1997: Lord Gyllene (14/1) 1996: Rough Quest (7/1 favourite) 1995: Royal Athlete (40/1) 1994: Miinnehoma (16/1) 1992: Party Politics (14/1) 1991: Seagram (12/1) 1990: Mr Frisk (16/1) 1989: Little Polveir (28/1) 1988: Rhyme ‘n’ Reason (10/1) 1987: Maori Venture (28/1) 1986: West Tip (15/2) 1985: Last Suspect (50/1) 1984: Hallo Dandy (13/1) 1983: Corbiere (13/1) 1982: Grittar (7/1 favourite) 1981: Aldaniti (10/1) 1980: Ben Nevis (40/1) 1979: Rubstic (25/1) 1978: Lucius (14/1) 1977: Red Rum (9/1) 1976: Rag Trade (14/1) 1975: L’Escargot (13/2) 1974: Red Rum (11/1) 1973: Red Rum (9/1 joint-favourite) 1972: Well To Do (14/1) 1971: Specify (28/1) 1970: Gay Trip (15/1) 1969: Highland Wedding (100/9) 1968: Red Alligator (100/7) 1967: Foinavon (100/1) 1966: Anglo (50/1) 1965: Jay Trump (100/6) 1964: Team Spirit (18/1) 1963: Ayala (66/1) 1962: Kilmore (28/1) 1961: Nicolaus Silver (28/1) 1960: Merryman II (13/2 favourite) 1959: Oxo (8/1) 1958: Mr What (18/1) 1957: Sundew (20/1) 1956: E.S.B. (100/7) 1955: Quare Times (100/9) 1954: Royal Tan (8/1) 1953: Early Mist (20/1) 1952: Teal (100/7) 1951: Nickel Coin (40/1) 1950: Freebooter (10/1 favourite) 1949: Russian Hero (66/1) 1948: Sheila’s Cottage (50/1) 1947: Caughoo (100/1) 1946: Lovely Cottage (25/1)

Do favourites have a good record in the Grand National? Check out the recent fate of the favourite in the famous Aintree marathon. Year Favourite SP Result 2021 Cloth Cap 11/2 Pulled up before three out. 2020 Race cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic 2019 TIGER ROLL 4/1 WON. 2018 Total Recall 7/1 Pulled up before two out. 2017 Blaklion 8/1 Fourth. 2016 The Last Samuri 8/1 Second. Many Clouds 8/1 16th. 2015 Shutthefrontdoor 6/1 Fifth. 2014 Double Seven 10/1 Third. Teaforthree 10/1 unseated rider 15th. 2013 Seabass 11/2 13th. 2012 Seabass 8/1 Third, Shakalakaboomboom 8/1 Ninth. 2011 The Midnight Club 15/2 Sixth. 2010 DON’T PUSH IT 10/1 WON. Big Fella Thanks 10/1 Fourth. 2009 Butler’s Cabin 7/1 Seventh. 2008 COMPLY OR DIE 7/1 WON. Cloudy Lane 7-1 Sixth. 2007 Point Barrow 8/1 Fell 1st. Joes Edge 8/1 Pulled before 20th, Monkerhostin 8/1 Refused 7th. 2006 Hedgehunter 5/1 Second. Clan Royal 5/1 Third. 2005 HEDGEHUNTER 7/1 WON. 2004 Clan Royal 10/1 Second. Bindaree 10/1 Unseated rider 6th. Joss Naylor 10/1 Pulled up before 19th. Jurancon II 10/1 Fell 4th. 2003 Shotgun Willy 7/1 Pulled up after 21st. 2002 Blowing Wind 8/1 Third. 2001 Edmond 10/1 Fell at the Chair (15th). Inis Cara 10/1 Fell 4th. Moral Support 10/1 Hampered and refused first Canal Turn (8th).

Grand National Quiz QUESTIONS - Scroll to the bottom of the page for answers 1. Tom Scudamore is set to ride this year’s Grand National favourite Cloth Cap. His grandfather Michael was the winning jockey in 1959 – on which horse? 2. Cloth Cap’s owner Trevor Hemmings has already won the race three times. Name his Aintree heroes, and their glory years. 3. Hemmings’ boss also owned a National winner – name him, his horse and the year. 4. Who was the celebrity owner of 1994 winner Miinnehoma? 5. Which topically-named National winner of the 1990s was successful at Aintree five days before a General Election? 6. Who will be clerk of the course at the Grand National meeting for the first time this year? 7. Who links shock 2009 winner Mon Mome and 1988 faller Marcolo? 8. Rachael Blackmore is among those with a chance to become the first woman to ride a Grand National winner this year. Who was the first female jockey to take part in the race, in which year and on which horse? 9. Name the former prisoner of war who rode the 1951 Grand National winner. 10. What is the connection between the National and Gatwick Airport? 11. Aldaniti was a fairytale winner in 1981 – but which hunter-chase great finished runner-up? 12. What was remarkable about the effort of Mely Moss as runner-up in 2000? 13. What sets National winner Peter Simple apart from the rest? 14. In which year did an American amateur scale the National peak on a Scottish landmark? 15. In 1990, why could trainer Kim Bailey be forgiven for feeling a little tired by the time his horse Mr Frisk came home in front? 16. What was unusual about 2016 winner Rule The World? 17. Who is the oldest jockey to win the race? 18. Which horse was remounted to snatch third in the 1982 Grand National? 19. Name the former Triumph Hurdle winner who took out 10 horses when he declined to jump the Canal Turn while loose in the 2001 National. 20. Which were the only two horses to beat Red Rum over the Grand National course? Randox Grand National in numbers 4 – The record number of wins for a trainer in the Grand National. This was achieved by the late Donald ‘Ginger’ McCain with Red Rum (1973, 1974 and 1977) and Amberleigh House (2004) – and the late Fred Rimell with ESB (1956), Nicolaus Silver (1961), Gay Trip (1970) and Rag Trade (1976) 4 – The number of times greys have won the Grand National, The Lamb (1868 and 1871), Nicolaus Silver (1961) and Neptune Collonges (2012) 4m 2f 74y – The distance of the Randox Grand National 5 – Of the last 22 Grand National winners have been clear or joint favourites 5 – The number of times George Stevens rode the winner of the Grand National – Freetrader (1856), Emblem (1863), Emblematic (1864) and The Colonel (1869 and 1870), the most of any jockey 7 – The minimum age a horse can be to run in the Grand National 8 mins 47.8 secs – The fastest winning time for the Grand National, set by Mr Frisk (1990) 9st 6lb – The lightest winning weight in Grand National history, carried by Freetrader in 1856. The minimum weight for the Randox Grand National is now 10st. 11/4 – The shortest-priced winner of the Grand National ever, Poethlyn (1919) 12st 7lb – The largest winning weight ever in the Grand National, carried by Poethlyn (1919), Jerry M (1912), Manifesto (1899) and Cloister (1893). 11st 10lb – The maximum weight that can now be carried in the Grand National. 13 – The number of times mares have won the Grand National – Charity (1841), Miss Mowbray (1852), Anatis (1860), Jealousy (1861), Emblem (1863), Emblematic (1864), Casse Tete (1872), Empress (1880), Zoedone (1883), Frigate (1889), Shannon Lass (1902), Sheila’s Cottage (1948) and Nickel Coin (1951) 14 mins 53 secs – The slowest winning time for the Grand National, set by Lottery (1839) 17 – The age of the youngest jockey to win the Grand National, Bruce Hobbs on Battleship (1938) 29 – The number of times a female rider has competed in the Grand National 30 – The number of fences jumped in the Randox Grand National 40 – The maximum number of runners in the Randox Grand National 48 – The age of the oldest rider to win the Grand National, the amateur Dick Saunders on Grittar (1982) 68 – The age of the oldest rider to complete the Grand National, the amateur Tim Durant on Highlandie, who came home 15th in 1968 100/1 – The biggest starting price for a Grand National winner, allocated to Tipperary Tim (1928), Gregalach (1929), Caughoo (1947), Foinavon (1967) and Mon Mome (2009) 173rd – Running of the Grand National in 2021 181 years – The number of years since the running of the first race named the Grand National, won by Lottery in 1839 1840 – The first time an amateur rider won the Grand National, Mr Bretherton on Jerry 1934 – The only year a racehorse – Golden Miller – has won both the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Grand National 1975 – The second and latest time a racehorse – L’Escargot – won the Grand National after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup, but unlike the first – Golden Miller – not in the same year 1977 – The first year a female rider took part in the Grand National, Charlotte Brew on Barony Fort 1982 – The first year a female rider completed the Grand National, Geraldine Rees, finishing 8th on Cheers 1990 – The last time an amateur rider won the Grand National, Marcus Armytage on Mr Frisk 2012 – Katie Walsh became the highest placed female rider in Grand National history, finishing third on Seabass 2012 – The shortest winning margin in Grand National history, when just a nose separated winner Neptune Collonges from Sunnyhillboy £1,500,000 – The amount spent at Aintree on welfare measures in recent years 9,600,000 – The peak live terrestrial TV viewing audience for the 2019 Grand National £50,000,000 – Spent on new and upgraded facilities at Aintree in the last 30 years 600,000,000 – The estimated global television audience for the Randox Grand National What are the most famous Grand National stories and landmarks? 1837: THE DUKE wins the first Great Liverpool Steeplechase at Maghull, some three miles from the present site of Aintree racecourse. 1839: Aintree becomes the new home for the event, with LOTTERY carrying off the prize and Captain Martin Becher christening the now-famous brook as he crawls in for safety after a fall. 1847: MATTHEW records the first Irish-trained victory on the day the race is officially named the Grand National. 1897: MANIFESTO, the 6/1 favourite, records the first of his two wins in the race. He ran eight times up to the age of 16, also finishing third three times and fourth once. 1927: Ted Leader rides SPRIG to a popular victory in the first National to be covered by a BBC radio commentary. 1934: The legendary GOLDEN MILLER becomes the only horse ever to win the Grand National and the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season, carrying 12st 2lb to victory in record time. 1956: DEVON LOCH and jockey Dick Francis, looking certain to give the Queen Mother victory when clear on the run-in, suddenly sprawls flat on the ground yards from the winning post, allowing ESB to win. 1967: The year of the horrific pile-up at the 23rd. John Buckingham and complete outsider FOINAVON avoid the melee and gallop on to a 100/1 win. 1977: The incomparable RED RUM rewrites the record books with his historic third victory. ‘Rummy’ had five runs, with three wins and two seconds, from the age of eight to 12. 1979: RUBSTIC makes history by becoming the first Scottish-trained winner. His homecoming party was heralded by a piper leading him back to the hamlet of Denholm, Roxburghshire. 1981: ALDANITI, nursed back from career-threatening injury three times, wins a fairy-tale National ridden by Bob Champion, who fought, and beat, cancer. 1982: Dick Saunders, at the age of 48, becomes the oldest winning jockey on GRITTAR. Geraldine Rees becomes the first woman to complete the course, riding the leg-weary CHEERS. 1983: Years of doubt about the National’s future are ended when the Jockey Club, helped by public donations, buys the course. CORBIERE’s victory ensures Jenny Pitman goes into the history books as the first woman to train the winner. 1987: Jim Joel becomes the oldest winning owner at 92. He is on his way back from South Africa when MAORI VENTURE wins a thrilling race from The Tsarevich. 1993: The darkest day in the history of the National. There is chaos after a second false start as most of the field continue. John White passes the post first on the Jenny Pitman-trained ESHA NESS, only to discover the race has been declared void. 1994: MIINNEHOMA, owned by comedian Freddie Starr, gives multiple champion trainer Martin Pipe his first National victory, and 51-year-old grandmother Rosemary Henderson completes the course on her own horse FIDDLERS PIKE, who finishes fifth. 1995: Jenny Pitman, the first lady of Aintree, gains her second success – two years late – with ROYAL ATHLETE. 1997: A bomb hoax causes Aintree to be evacuated, but the great race is staged two days late and is won in spectacular style by LORD GYLLENE. 1999: Father-and-son trainer-jockey team Tommy and Paul Carberry combine to land a first Irish win for 24 years with BOBBYJO. 2001: RED MARAUDER and Smarty are the only horses to put in clear rounds in a race run in atrocious conditions, though all horses return fine. 2003: MONTY’S PASS lands a massive gamble, with owner Mike Futter netting close to £1million from ante-post bets. 2004: Ginger McCain, veteran trainer of Red Rum, enjoys an emotional victory as 12-year-old AMBERLEIGH HOUSE lands the spoils, having been third in 2003. 2005: HEDGEHUNTER becomes the first horse since Corbiere in 1983 to carry more than 11st to victory in the great race, romping clear in great style under Ruby Walsh to slam Royal Auclair by 14 lengths. 2008: COMPLY OR DIE allows David Pipe to join his legendary father, Martin, in the record books as a National-winning trainer in just his second season. 2009: MON MOME becomes the biggest-priced winner since Foinavon when powering home at 100/1 for trainer Venetia Williams and jockey Liam Treadwell. 2010: DON’T PUSH IT, trained by Jonjo O’Neill and owned by legendary gambler JP McManus, provides perennial champion jockey Tony McCoy with his first success at the 15th attempt. 2011: DONALD McCAIN, son of Ginger, follows in the footsteps of his four-time National-winning father as he sends out Ballabriggs to glory under Jason Maguire. 2012: NEPTUNE COLLONGES becomes the first grey to win since Nicolaus Silver in 1961, getting up right on the line to beat Sunnyhillboy by a nose. KATIE WALSH finishes third on SEABASS to achieve the best placing yet by a female rider. 2015: It is a moment Leighton Aspell will never forget as the victory of MANY CLOUDS makes it back-to-back wins for the jockey after Pineau De Re in 2014. Also one Tony McCoy will remember, albeit for different reasons, as his honourable fifth-placed finish on SHUTTHEFRONTDOOR is his last ride in the great race before retirement. 2017: ONE FOR ARTHUR becomes the first Scottish-trained winner since 1979 as he triumphs for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox. 2019: The remarkable TIGER ROLL becomes the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back Nationals as he defies a 9lb rise for owner Gigginstown House Stud and trainer Gordon Elliott, who was winning his third National after Silver Birch in 2007. 2020: For the first time since World War II, the race is cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 2021: Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female winning rider when partnering the Henry De Bromhead-trained Minella Times to victory at odds of 11/1.

Grand National records Leading horse: Red Rum – 3 wins (1973, 1974, 1977) Leading jockey: George Stevens – 5 wins (Freetrader, 1856; Emblem 1863; Emblematic, 1864; The Colonel, 1869, 1870) Leading trainers: George Dockeray – 4 wins (Lottery, 1839; Jerry, 1840; Gaylad, 1842; Miss Mowbray, 1852)

Fred Rimell – 4 wins (E.S.B., 1956; Nicolaus Silver, 1961; Gay Trip, 1970; Rag Trade, 1976)

Ginger McCain – 4 wins (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977; Amberleigh House, 2004) Leading owners: James Octavius Machell – 3 wins (Disturbance, 1873; Reugny, 1874; Regal, 1876)

Noel Le Mare – 3 wins (Red Rum, 1973, 1974, 1977)

Trevor Hemmings - 3 wins (Hedgehunter, 2005; Ballabriggs, 2011, Many Clouds, 2015)

Gigginstown House Stud - 3 wins (Rule The World, 2016; Tiger Roll, 2018, 2019)

Fastest winning time: Mr. Frisk (1990); 8:47.80

Mr. Frisk (1990); 8:47.80 Slowest winning time: Lottery (1839); 14:53

Lottery (1839); 14:53 Oldest winning horse: Peter Simple (1853); aged 15

Peter Simple (1853); aged 15 Youngest winning horse: Alcibiade (1865), Regal (1876), Austerlitz (1877), Empress (1880), Lutteur III (1909); all aged five

Alcibiade (1865), Regal (1876), Austerlitz (1877), Empress (1880), Lutteur III (1909); all aged five Oldest winning jockey: Dick Saunders (1982); aged 48

Dick Saunders (1982); aged 48 Youngest winning jockey: Bruce Hobbs (1938); aged 17

Bruce Hobbs (1938); aged 17 Longest odds winner: Tipperary Tim (1928), Gregalach (1929), Caughoo (1947), Foinavon (1967), Mon Mome (2009); all 100/1

Tipperary Tim (1928), Gregalach (1929), Caughoo (1947), Foinavon (1967), Mon Mome (2009); all 100/1 Shortest odds winner: Poethlyn (1919); 11/4

Poethlyn (1919); 11/4 Largest field: 66 runners (1929)

66 runners (1929) Smallest field: 10 runners (1883)

10 runners (1883) Most horses to finish: 23 (1984)

23 (1984) Fewest horses to finish: 2 (1928)

2 (1928) Most rides in the race: 21 (Richard Johnson, 1997-2019)

21 (Richard Johnson, 1997-2019) Most rides without winning: 21 (Richard Johnson, 1997-2019) Grand National greys WINNERS: Three different grey horses have won the Grand National four times: The Lamb (1868 and 1871) Nicolaus Silver 1961) Neptune Collonges (2012). GREYS PLACED SINCE 1997: 1997 Suny Bay (2nd), 1998 Suny Bay (2nd), 2002 What’s Up Boys (2nd), 2002 Kingsmark (4th), 2008 King Johns Castle (2nd) Grand National mares WINNING MARES (13): Charity (1841), Miss Mowbray (1852), Anatis (1860), Jealousy (1861), Emblem (1863), Emblematic (1864), Casse Tete (1872), Empress (1880), Zoedone (1883), Frigate (1889), Shannon Lass (1902), Sheila’s Cottage (1948) and Nickel Coin (1951). PLACED MARES SINCE 1951: Gentle Moya (2nd 1956), Tiberetta (3rd 1957, 2nd 1958 & 4th 1959), Miss Hunter (3rd 1970), Eyecatcher (3rd 1976 and 1977), Auntie Dot (3rd 1991), Ebony Jane (4th 1994), Dubacilla (4th 1995) and Magic Of Light (2nd 2019). Grand National reserves Since 2000, every year bar four (2004-39, 2015-39, 2016-39, 2018-38) has seen a full field of 40 line up in the Grand National. This is partly due to a system of reserves begun in 2000. The 40 declared runners for the Grand National are revealed over 48 hours before the race, shortly after 10am on the Thursday, and up to four reserves are decided then too. The reserves can be utilised if one of the original declarations is a non-runner by 1pm (used to be 9am up to and including 2015) on the day before the race. The change to the deadline for reserves was made after Carlito Brigante was taken out in 2015 at 11.12am on the Friday, leaving 39 to face the starter. A total of 10 reserves have run in the Randox Grand National. More facts and figures SMALLEST NUMBER OF FINISHERS: Two horses finished in 1928, with Tipperary Tim beating the remounted Billy Barton by a distance. Easter Hero hit the Canal Turn on the first circuit and fell back into the ditch which then preceded the fence and impeded runners behind him. There were three finishers in 1882, 1913 and 1951 (in both 1913 and 1951 the third horse was remounted). More recently, only four finished in 2001. A loose horse (Paddy’s Return) at the Canal Turn the first time around put paid to the chances of a quarter of the 40 starters and then the heavy going did not suit many others. Red Marauder and Smarty were the only two horses to negotiate the 30 fences at the first attempt. Blowing Wind and Papillon, who both came to grief at the 19th, were remounted to finish third and fourth respectively. The remounting of horses was banned in all races by the British Horseracing Authority in November, 2009. MOST FINISHERS: 23 went past the winning post in 1984, from 40 starters. There were 22 finishers in 1963, 1987 and 1992. MOST RUNNERS: 66 in 1929. The maximum field size is now 40. FEWEST RUNNERS: 10 lined up in 1883. FASTEST TIME: Mr Frisk (1990) 8m 47.8s. SLOWEST TIME: Officially, Lottery (1839) - 14m 53s. Given the nature of the 1839 Grand National, it is meaningless to compare to subsequent times. Between 1863, when the start was moved, and 1888, when the finishing line was altered, the race distance was different and times can only be meaningfully compared from 1888 onwards, when the distance was settled on four miles, 856 yards (it had previously been advertised as four and a half miles but was actually 30 yards short). The slowest time since 1888 was set by Red Marauder (2001), who won in 11m 0.1s. The distance was cut to four miles three and a half furlongs between 2013 and 2015, so that the start could be moved 90 yards nearer to the first fence. The race now takes place over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and has done so since 2016, following a new methodology being applied to the measurement of Jump courses in Britain. The fastest time of the four runnings to date over the lesser distance is 9m 1.00s, set by Tiger Roll in 2019.

Has a female jockey ever won the Grand National? Yes - Rachael Blackmore became the first female rider to win the Randox Grand National at Aintree when partnering Minella Times to victory in 2021. COMPLETE RECORD OF FEMALE RIDERS (Ms, Miss, Mrs denotes an amateur rider): 2021 Rachael Blackmore Minella Times 11/1 WON 2021 Tabitha Worsley Sub Lieutenant 50/1 14th 2020 - Meeting abandoned due to COVID 2019 Rachael Blackmore Valseur Lido 66/1 10th 2019 Lizzie Kelly Tea For Two 25/1 PU 29th 2018 Bryony Frost Milansbar 25/1 5th 2018 Ms Katie Walsh Baie Des Iles 16/1 12th 2018 Rachael Blackmore Alpha Des Obeaux 33/1 F 15th 2017 Ms Katie Walsh Wonderful Charm 28/1 19th 2016 Ms Nina Carberry Sir Des Champs 20/1 F 15th 2016 Ms Katie Walsh Ballycasey 50/1 UR 29th 2015 Ms Nina Carberry First Lieutenant 14/1 16th 2014 Ms Katie Walsh Vesper Bell 40/1 13th 2013 Ms Katie Walsh Seabass 11/2F 13th 2012 Ms Nina Carberry Organisedconfusion 20/1 UR 8th 2012 Ms Katie Walsh Seabass 8/1JF 3rd 2011 Ms Nina Carberry Character Building 25/1 15th 2010 Ms Nina Carberry Character Building 16/1 7th 2006 Ms Nina Carberry Forest Gunner 33/1 9th 2005 Carrie Ford Forest Gunner 8/1 5th 1994 Mrs Rosemary Henderson Fiddlers Pike 100/1 5th 1989 Tarnya Davis Numerate 100/1 PU 21st 1988 Penny Ffitch-Heyes Hettinger 200/1 F 1st 1988 Gee Armytage Gee-A 33/1 PU 26th 1988 Miss Venetia Williams Marcolo 200/1 F 6th 1987 Jacqui Oliver Eamons Owen 200/1 UR 15th 1984 Mrs Valerie Alder Bush Guide 33/1 F 8th 1983 Mrs Joy Carrier King Spruce 28/1 UR 6th 1983 Mrs Geraldine Rees Midday Welcome 500/1 FELL 1st 1982 Miss Charlotte Brew Martinstown 100/1 UR 3rd 1982 Mrs Geraldine Rees Cheers 66/1 8th 1981 Mrs Linda Sheedy Deiopea 100/1 REF 19th 1980 Mrs Jenny Hembrow Sandwilan 100/1 PU 19th 1979 Mrs Jenny Hembrow Sandwilan 100/1 FELL 1st 1977 Miss Charlotte Brew Barony Fort 200/1 REF 27th FIRST TO TAKE PART: Charlotte Brew on Barony Fort in 1977. FIRST TO COMPLETE: Geraldine Rees, eighth on Cheers in 1982.